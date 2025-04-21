Kimmy revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Release date and skills explained

Moonton Games recently announced the launch of Kimmy revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang with an official post on the title's X page on April 21, 2025, and the community is eagerly waiting for the launch. Kimmy, the Overjet Outrider, has been out of the meta for quite some time now. However, with the upcoming revamp, she became everyone's first choice Mage/Marksman in the Advance Server.
Moonton Games is bringing certain changes to her skills as well. Revamped Kimmy in Mobile Legends Bang Bang is expected to wreak havoc in the Land of Dawn. Read on to explore everything you need to know about the Kimmy revamp.
Kimmy revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Release date and other details
According to the X post currently live on the title's page, the revamped Kimmy will arrive in the Land of Dawn on April 23, 2025. Once a rebellious girl in Eruditio, Kimmy has finally mastered her Hoverjet Blaster and has become one of the best shooters in MLBB.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Also read: MLBB X Naruto Collab in MLBB
According to the new lore of revamped Kimmy in MLBB, from a rookie at the Western Border Guards, Kimmy has ranked up to an elite, who is returning from her bold rescue mission to rescue captives.
Also read: MLBB Starlight Pass April 2025
The new lore of Kimmy's revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang emphasizes the story of a tech-savvy rebel from the Moniyan Empire's military family, who invents different gadgets and joins the Expeditionary Army, trying to earn her father's validation. She has now returned from her expedition and has mastered her jetpack and weaponry to become a standout star in Eruditio.
Kimmy revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Skill changes
In this segment, we will talk about the upcoming skill changes of the Kimmy revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. Kimmy, after her revamp, has great initiation and CC skills, and her Basic Attack has been enhanced. She can now use her Basic Attack to penetrate enemies and deal linear AOE damage.
Also read: MLBB Breaking Waves patch update
The new Passive (Aerial Dominance) of Kimmy revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang still allows her to shoot in multiple directions. However, the ability to lock onto targets is now gone.
Moonton games have included a new Starlium mechanic to her Passive skill. With the new Passive, hitting enemies with Basic Attacks and skills (except her first skill) will grant Starlium. Once the Starlium is full, Kimmy's Basic Attacks will be enhanced, and it will penetrate enemies in a line and deal more damage to multiple targets in that AoE.
Also read: How to get Diamonds in MLBB
Kimmy has a new first skill (Anti-Grav Thruster), which helps her to fly over terrains (so she also can jump over walls now) and gain some movement speed, while firing rockets at nearby enemies and dealing damage.
Kimmy's second skill (Starlium Beam) helps her throw a concentration of Starlium, which immobilizes enemies briefly on their path and also grants her Starlium upon hitting the enemy heroes.
Kimmy now has a new ultimate skill (Traction Pulse) after the Kimmy revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang that provides great initiation and CC abilities. Kimmy charges up and fires a projectile towards the target direction. It explodes upon hitting an enemy or reaching its maximum range.
Upon explosion, it creates a force field in the location, slowing down enemies in the area. The force field contracts after a delay, pulling enemies trapped in it towards the center of the field and dealing damage. Hitting the enemy heroes with this skill will also grant some Starlium.
While the character has been out of the meta for a long time now, it seems like that will not be the case after this Kimmy revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. Now, she can stack up Starlium by hitting jungle creeps, minion waves, or the enemies to enhance her Basic Attack. She can then sneak up on unsuspecting enemies during the early game to immobilize them with her second skill, and finish them off with the enhanced damage of her Basic Attack in the early game.
On the other hand, after this Kimmy revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, she can stack up Starlium all the same in the late game as well. However, then she will have her ultimate to pull multiple enemies closer and immobilize them with her second skill before finishing them off with her enhanced Basic Attacks. She can also use her first skill to chase retreating enemies, or retreat from tricky situations herself using her first skill.
Follow Sportskeeda for more MLBB-related updates: