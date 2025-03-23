Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass April 2025: New skins, perks, and more

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass April 2025 is arriving in early April with a new painted skin and its variants, 10 returning skins, and other perks for those who will purchase it. The pass will also have a free reward progression path so that the F2P (free-to-play) gamers also get assets to boost their in-game progress.

This article will discuss everything to know about the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass April 2025 ahead of its launch. Read on to determine whether the MLBB Starlight Pass for April 2025 is worth your Diamonds.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass April 2025: Schedule and new skins

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass April 2025 will begin on April 1 and will be available for purchase until April 30. It features 60 levels, which you can unlock by playing the game.

There are two different reward progression paths. Players who bought the pass get exclusive skin and other perks, including all the rewards from both the paid and free progression paths. Despite not getting the exclusive item, free-to-play gamers can win amazing in-game assets like Diamond Coupons and more.

MLBB Starlight Pass April 2025 brings Joy "Exostar Scout" and "Exostar Ranger" skins

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass April 2025 brings plenty of perks for players who will purchase it. This includes extra BP and EXP Boost, Sacred Statues, special Trailing Effect, and more. However, most players purchase this pass to grab the monthly painted Starlight skins of the featured hero.

This month's feature hero is Joy. The MLBB Starlight Pass April 2025 brings two variants of Joy "Exostar Scout" skin, and a Joy "Exostar Ranger" skin.

side-by-side comparison of the two variants of Joy "Exodus Scout" skin (Image via Moonton Games)

In the first variant of the Exostar Scout skin, Joy dons a futuristic space-themed costume with a vibrant neon accent that depicts the hero's playful persona perfectly. She has her hair dyed in purple and wears orange sneakers.

In the other variant of this skin, Joy's hair is dyed blue and she wears a pair of blue boots. This variant of the Exostar Scout skin has a much sleeker look, which the community will enjoy a lot.

Get the Joy "Exodus Ranger" skin from the MLBB Starlight Pass April 2025 (Image via Moonton Games)

The Exostar Ranger skin, on the other hand, is a painted variant of the Exostar Scout skin. She dons a similar futuristic space suit of different colors. Her hair is dyed sky blue and she wears golden sneakers while donning this costume.

You can get the Exostar Scout costume by purchasing the basic version of the Starlight Pass for April 2025. However, you must purchase the advanced version of the pass or be a Starlight member to get the other skin.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass April 2025: The returning skins

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass April 2025 will also bring 10 returning starlight skins in the Starlight Fragment Shop, along with some other beloved MLBB skins. These skins will be available for purchase in the Fragment Shop and usually cost 3500 to 5000 Starlight Fragments. You can check out this guide to learn how to get more fragments.

Other perks of buying the April 2025 Starlight Pass

There are plenty of other perks of purchasing the April 2025 MLBB Starlight Pass, including an exclusive trailing effect and Sacred Statues of Joy. You can turn the ally turrets into these Sacred Statues.

Turn your turrets into Sacred Statues of Joy (Image via Moonton Games)

You can also get Avatar Borders, Killing Notification, Chat Bubbles, Recall Effect, 10% EXP, 5% BP Boost, and more by purchasing the advanced version of MLBB Starlight Pass April 2025.

How much does the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass April 2025 cost?

The MLBB Starlight Pass April 2025 costs only 300 Diamonds. In return, you can get the Scared Statue, Trailing effect, and both variants of the Joy Exostar Scout skin. Once you become a Starlight Member, the Joy Exostar Ranger skin will become available for 100 Diamonds.

The basic pass cost only 300 Diamonds (Image via Moonton Games)

However, if you want to purchase the advance tier of the pass for the rewards, you must spend a total of 750 Diamonds to unlock all the rewards of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass April 2025.

