Mobile Legends Bang Bang x Naruto collaboration: Release date, skins, and more

Moonton has finally announced the release date for the Mobile Legends Bang Bang x Naruto collaboration via a post from the title's official X handle. The post confirmed May 2, 2025, to be the release date for this event. After the title's two previously successful anime collaborations, the announcement of MLBB x Naruto has excited the community.
Five skins are arriving in the title during this collaboration. This article will detail everything you need to know regarding the Mobile Legends Bang Bang x Naruto event.
Mobile Legends Bang Bang x Naruto collaboration event: Release date and skins
As mentioned in the X post, Moonton will be releasing the Mobile Legends Bang Bang x Naruto collaboration event on May 2, 2025. While we predicted six skins while covering leaks of this event, the event will bring only five.
These are the confirmed skins:
- Lukas "Naruto Uzumaki" skin
- Suyou "Sasuke Uchiha" skin
- Hayabusa "Kakashi Hatake" skin
- Kalea "Sakura Haruno" skin
- Vale "Gaara of the Sand" skin
Lukas' first skill resembles Naruto's Rasengan combined with his clones. Since Lukas dashes using his second skill, it might make Naruto's clones teleport in the target direction, or they might disappear when using his second skill. Furthermore, Lukas' ultimate turns him into a beast, so with this skin, he might enter Naruto's Kurama mode.
Suyou's skills also match the abilities of one of the last surviving members of the Uchiha clan. Sasuke Uchiha's Amenotejikara matches the tap mode of Suyou's first skill, while the hold mode of the same resembles Sasuke using the Susanoo Sword. On the other hand, both modes of Suyou's second skill also match Chidori and Susanoo Dual Swords.
Trained by Badaang and Kadita, two popular MLBB heroes, Kalea is the latest addition to the MLBB roaster, and she will be getting the Sakura Haruno skin in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang x Naruto collaboration.
Hayabusa, the strongest ninja in the Land of Dawn, is probably getting the best skin in the main event. Hayabusa will likely throw Shurikens and use Kamui to retrieve them.
Vale is also getting the skin for Gaara, which might make him the master of sand as well. While the trailer video does not reveal much, Vale's tornado might get replaced by a sandstorm, and his ultimate might get replaced with Gaara's desert coffin attack.
How to get the Mobile Legends Bang Bang x Naruto collaboration skins
As per the Advance Server, the Naruto, Sasuke, Kakashi, and Sakura skins are expected to be available from the main event of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang x Naruto collaboration.
You can draw in the main event using Vouchers of Flames (event-exclusive tokens) or Diamonds. Each 1x draw will cost you 50 Diamonds (apart from the first draw of the day, which requires 25 Diamonds), and each 10x draw will require 500 Diamonds (except your first 10x draw of the event, which costs 450 Diamonds).
Each draw will provide some rewards and Coin of Flames tokens with it. Each of the five skins will be available in the event shop for 1200 tokens (1400 tokens after the launch discount gets over).
Getting the Gaara skin might be relatively easier. Per the Advance Server, there is a challenge event where you have to complete Daily Training, Ultimate Challenge, and Specialized Training. You must complete the tasks to progress through the reward progression path to grab the skin.
While it will be the first collaboration event featuring skins for almost all the heroes, these are the first skins (other than the basic skins) for Kalea, Suyou, and Lukas. Since all these heroes are new in the roster and have already grown immensely popular among the players, many would love to get their hands on the cosmetic items.
On the other hand, the Hayabusa Kakashi skin is also a hard one to miss. So, since you can only draw in the event using Diamonds, it looks like Moonton will generate a lot of revenue from the Diamond sales during this event.
There is a lot more to the Mobile Legends Bang Bang x Naruto collaboration. Follow us to get all the updates as soon as the event arrives in the game.