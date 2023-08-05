Upcoming Mobile Legends new skins: MLBB x Neymar Jr. collaboration event expected release date, and more

MLBB has confirmed all the Mobile Legends new skins and the return of the MLBB x Neymar Jr collaboration event with a teaser post on their social media pages. Moonton’s MOBA title is known to organize incredible in-game events to introduce new hero skins and provide exciting content regularly. It has now become evident with the teaser post that August 2023 will not be an exception.

Fans are always hyped for cosmetics launched in the title every month. In August 2023, Moonton plans to release 10 new exciting hero skins through events like the MLBB x Neymar Jr collaboration and more.

Some of these skins are already live in the game, while others await their event launch. This article will tell you everything you need about these new Mobile Legends skins.

Will MLBB x Neymar Jr. collaboration event return in 2023?

MLBB x Neymar Jr. event Bruno Halo Striker skin (Image via Moonton)

Launched in November 2022 for a limited period, the event has been a huge success among Mobile Legends Bang Bang players. Per the August teaser post currently live on the game’s social media handles, this collaboration event will return in August 2023. Bruno's “Halo Striker” skin will be a part of this occasion.

What are the upcoming MLBB new skins?

Besides Bruno's new skin in MLBB x Neymar Jr. event, the title has some amazing skins lined up for the next few months. The MLBB x Beyond the Clouds event will introduce unique Mobile Legends new skins to the game starting August 8, 2023.

However, Mobile Legends Bang Bang has also planned exciting events for September, along with the Project NEXT 2023 update, starlight events, and more. Players can expect to see some new and unique Mobile Legends skins in the near future.

Here are the confirmed and expected release dates of all the upcoming skins in the MMORPG title.

Kagura's new skin will be available on August 8, 2023, in the MLBB x Beyond the Clouds event.

Edith and Xavier's new skins will be available in the title on August 12, 2023, at the same event.

Kadita’s new skin is expected to be available in the game on August 8, 2023, for 749 Diamonds.

The August Starlight event will also bring a new skin for Yin.

Odette’s Virgo skin is expected to launch with a completely revamped look around August 21, 2023.

Chou M4 Squad Skin (ECHO) is expected to become available in the game on August 21, 2023.

Ruby is expected to get her Prismatic Plums skin on August 30, 2023.

Lesley will also receive a new skin with a complete revamp, but a release date for it has yet to be decided.

Apart from the ones confirmed in the post, the Neobeast skins for Fredrinn and Lylia, alongside two other hero skins, are also expected to arrive in the game on September 5, 2023.

That concludes the list of Mobile Legends new skins scheduled to launch in the game in a few days. Feel free to check out the tier list to find MOBA titles' best-performing heroes in the current meta here.