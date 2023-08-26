In MLBB, Irithel is among the best Marksman champions, and therefore, plenty of gamers want to know about her best build in-game. Riding on a lion, this amazing champion uses a crossbow as her weapon. With her indomitable AoE, Debuff first skill, second skill, and indomitable ultimate, Irithel becomes one of the most-feared champions in the game. However, like all other Marksman champions, her low health can cause a minor inconvenience to the user.

Therefore, this article tries to bring the best Irithel build in this game to you that can help you hold your lane longer with this competent, easy-to-learn champion.

Best Irithel build items in MLBB

MLBB offers plenty of items, and thus, you can use your champions in different roles with these convincingly based on your play style and your team’s requirements. This guide brings some exceptional items built to suit different playstyles with Irithel.

Sustained DPS

Use Windtalker, Swift Boots, Scarlet Phantom, Berserker’s Fury, Malefic Roar, and Immortality together for the best Sustained DPS build of the champion.

Burst

The Burst build can be a fantastic Irithel build in MLBB since it perfectly compliments her strong suits. This build uses Berserker’s Fury, Swift Boots, Scarlet Phantom, Blade of Despair, Malefic Roar, and Haas’ Claws.

Jungle

Since she grew up with her canine brother in the jungles, the best Irithel build in MLBB for the jungle can help you finish the jungle monsters efficiently. You can use Windtalker, Swift Boots, Scarlet Phanom, Berserker’s Fury, Haas’ Claws, and Wind of Nature as a suitable jungle-build item combination for her.

Pro Build

Use Swift Boots, Berserker’s Fury, Windtalker, Great Dragon Spear, Malefic Roar, and Haas’ Claws for the extremely high burst damage and late-game rampage with the champion. This is among the best Irithel builds in the game.

Items like Malefic Roar, Blade of Despair, Haas’ Claws, Wind of Nature help in Physical Attack, Berserker’s Fury, Wind of Nature, and Scarlet Phantom help to boost Attack Speed, Haas’ Claws help with Lifesteal, Great Dragon Spear helps in CD Reduction, and so on.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Battle Spells for the best Irithel build

Use Movement Speed-enhancing Battle Spells like Sprint or Flicker for Irithel. However, Vengeance, Flameshot, and Retribution are some other great options.

Best Irithel build in MLBB: Emblem Sets

Best Marksmen Emblem Set for Irithel (Image via Moonton)

Using the Custom Marksman Emblem set with Agility, Weapon Master, and Weakness Finder can be an effective emblem set for Irithel.

Best Assassin Emblem set for Irithel (Image via Moonton)

However, you can also use the Custom Assassin Emblem set with Agility, Weapon Master, and Killing Spree, another great set of Emblems for Irithel.

What is the best skill combination for Irithel build in MLBB?

You can use various skill combinations for the Irithel build:

Combination 1) You can start with skill one and then go for skill two, followed by AA in the early game when your ult is yet to be unlocked.

You can start with skill one and then go for skill two, followed by AA in the early game when your ult is yet to be unlocked. Combination 2) In this case, you can start with skill one, then use skill two to slow down your enemies, and finally use your ult to finish things.

In this case, you can start with skill one, then use skill two to slow down your enemies, and finally use your ult to finish things. Combination 3) For this skill combination, use skill one, and then use your ultimate before skill two, followed by AA.

That concludes the best Irithel build in MLBB. Use these tips to improve your gameplay with Irithel and win more.

Feel free to check out the other Mobile Legends Bang Bang hero guides.