Mobile Legends Vexana best build in MLBB guide: Items, Emblems, and more

Vexana is among the best Mages available in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, with experienced MLBB players capable of taking the Mid Lane with her best build. This amazing Mage comes with special Poke and Control powers and can deal some serious damage to the opponent champions in her lane. However, players need to find the right items, Emblems, and skill combinations to capitalize on her strengths.

This article will review the best Battle Spells, items, and Emblem set guide for this Mid Lane champion so you can defend the lane without any problem.

What are the ideal items for Vexana best build in MLBB?

There are plenty of items to deliver Vexana's best build in MLBB in the current meta. This completely depends on your playstyle. Here are the best items for the most common Vexana builds.

Sustained DPS

Use the Enchanted Talisman, Arcane Boots, Genius Wand, Holy Crystal, Fleeting Time, and Blood Wings for the best Sustained DPS build for Vexana.

Late-game Core

If you want to run riot in the enemy base late-game, go for the Clock of Destiny, Lightning Truncheon, Enchanted Talisman, Arcane Boots, Holy Crystal, and Divine Glaive build.

Burst

Being a Mage, she can also deal plenty of Burst damage to her enemies, given the chance. In such cases, you will need to opt for items like Enchanted Talisman, Arcane Boots, Genius Wand, Lightning Truncheon, Holy Crystal, and Blood Wings.

Pro Build

The best Pro Build that Mobile Legends Bang Bang offers for Vexana relies on items like Arcane Boots, Clock of Destiny, Lightning Truncheon, Genius Wand, Divine Glaive, and Immortality.

Use Enchanted Talisman, Genius Wand, Fleeting Time, Blood Wings, Clock of Destiny, Divine Glaive, and Lightning Truncheon in your Vexana build in MLBB to boost Magic Power. Throw in the Genius Wand and the Arcane Boots together for increased Movement Speed.

The Enchanted Talisman, Fleeting Time, and Lightning Truncheon will help in CD Reduction, while the Blood Wings and Clock of Destiny will boost HP. Lastly, Immortality will increase HP Regen and Physical Defense.

Best Vexana build in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: The ultimate Battle Spells

Vexana best Emblem Set (Image via Moonton)

Due to average Movement Speed, it is better to use Sprint and Flicker as the Battle Spells for Vexana's best build in MLBB. However, if you planning to boost your Movement Speed with the items mentioned above, going for Flameshot might do the trick.

Choosing the finest Emblems set for Vexana's best build in MLBB

Emblems are the enhancements for her powers. Being a Mage in the Mid Lane, the ideal Emblem set for the best Vexana build in MLBB will be the Custom Mage. Use Inspire, Bargain Hunter, and Impure Rage together for Vexana.

What is the ideal skill combo for Vexana's best build in MLBB?

There are plenty of combos for Vexana. Here are two different skill combinations at distinct periods of the game.

Skill combo 1: This is for early-game stages when you try to defend the Mid Lane turrets from enemy attacks. First, use your skill one to stun the enemies at their position, followed by skill two for blasting damage that will force them to retreat.

Skill combo 2: This is mostly for the mid and late-game when you have all your skills. Use skill one to stun them, then quickly follow it with skill two so they suffer the impact of that hit. Finally, launch your ultimate to finish things off. This will drain enemy HP very soon.

That concludes our foray into Vexana's best build in MLBB. Follow Sportskeeda for more guides and news about different MOBA titles.