League of Legends Wild Rift patch 4.3a updates: Release date, new champions, and more

The upcoming League of Legends Wild Rift patch 4.3a update is set to introduce some amazing new champions in the roster. Riot Games' MOBA title hit mobile devices in 2020, and it has been immensely successful for the past three years. Many existing players of the PC version have it, and it has also acquired a lot of new gamers from the mobile gaming community as well. So, it is evident that the community will be hyped when the game launches a new patch with plenty of new updates.

League of Legends Wild Rift's official X handle tweeted a “First Look” of the Wild Rift patch 4.3a update adjustments for gamers on August 2, 2023. This article will focus on the crucial information about the update to help players get the gist.

League of Legends Wild Rift patch 4.3a update release date, champion adjustments, and everything you need to know

Here's a "First Look" at the balance changes for patch 4.3a coming tomorrow!

As per the official tweet on August 2, 2023, the balance changes for League of Legends Wild Rift patch 4.3a will arrive in the game today, August 3, 2023. Here are some of the most interesting changes that will arrive in the game with the new update.

Everything new in Wild Rift patch 4.3a update

The new champions

Vladimir in the new LOL Wild Rift update (Image via Riot Games)

Riot Games is set to introduce Vladimir, the Crimson Reaper, in League of Legends Wild Rift. Vladimir has influenced the Noxus since the earliest days of the empire. This new champion’s mastery of hemomancy lets him control the minds and bodies of his enemies like those of his own. With his unnatural ability to extend his life, he will last long enough to bleed his enemies out.

The developer has also claimed to be working on a staple champion called Annie. However, it will not be available in the Wild Rift patch 4.3a update until August 10, 2023, at 00:01 UTC.

New skins

The new skin for Vladimir (image via Riot Games)

Riot Games will be launching two new skins for Vladimir and Annie in League of Legends Wild Rift. The Vladimir skin, called Nightbringer Vladimir, will go live on August 17, 2023, at 00:01 UTC.

New Hextech Annie skin (Image via Riot Games)

owever, the skin for Annie, called Hextech Annie, will go live a week earlier, on August 10, 2023, at 00:01 UTC.

New event

You will get the chance to brag about your knowledge about the Crimson Reaper in the Vladimir’s Trivia event lined up in Wild Rift patch 4.3a update for August 17, 2023.

All the adjustments made in the League of Legends Wild Rift patch 4.3a

The game has made some significant changes to different characters, systems, and in-game items in League of Legends Wild Rift. These are mentioned below:

Champions: Buffs

🩸Vladimir joins the fight this patch!

🧸Annie’s rework is almost here!

👁️Ghost Poros are here to grant you more vision!

⚖️Balance updates!



⚒️ Patch Notes 4.3a ⚒️
🩸Vladimir joins the fight this patch!
🧸Annie's rework is almost here!
👁️Ghost Poros are here to grant you more vision!
⚖️Balance updates!

Caitlyn: The second skill of Caitlyn in the Wild Rift patch 4.3a update has received some buffs, and her skill charging time came down from 30s/24s/18s/12s to 27s/22s/17s/12s.

The second skill of Caitlyn in the Wild Rift patch 4.3a update has received some buffs, and her skill charging time came down from 30s/24s/18s/12s to 27s/22s/17s/12s. Graves: Graves’ first skill’s second-half bonus attack damage was increased from 70/100/130/160% to 80/110/140/170%, while his fourth skill’s base damage went up from 275/425/575 to 300/450/600.

Graves’ first skill’s second-half bonus attack damage was increased from 70/100/130/160% to 80/110/140/170%, while his fourth skill’s base damage went up from 275/425/575 to 300/450/600. Gwen: Her first skill’s damage ratio to monsters (new) is 80%, and the second skill’s cooldown is reduced from 20/18/16/14s to 17/16/15/14s. She also got Bonus Armor and Magic Resistance from 11/14/17/20 to 14/16/18/20.

Her first skill’s damage ratio to monsters (new) is 80%, and the second skill’s cooldown is reduced from 20/18/16/14s to 17/16/15/14s. She also got Bonus Armor and Magic Resistance from 11/14/17/20 to 14/16/18/20. Lee Sin: Lee Sin’s first skill, Sonic Wave's bonus Attack Damage increased from 100 to 105%, and Resonating Strike’s bonus, which used to range from 100 to 200%, is now ranging from 105 to 210%.

Lee Sin’s first skill, Sonic Wave's bonus Attack Damage increased from 100 to 105%, and Resonating Strike’s bonus, which used to range from 100 to 200%, is now ranging from 105 to 210%. Leona: Leona’s base attack increased from 58 to 62, and Attack per level increased from 1.7 to a whopping 3. Also, his fourth skill base damage went up from 100/175/250 to 150/225/300.

Leona’s base attack increased from 58 to 62, and Attack per level increased from 1.7 to a whopping 3. Also, his fourth skill base damage went up from 100/175/250 to 150/225/300. Samira: Samira’s first skill’s bonus Attack Damage in Wild Rift patch 4.3 update has increased from 75/90/105/120% to 80/95/110/120%. Also, the second skill’s cooldown is now reduced to 26/23.5/21/18.5s from 30/27/24/21s.

In-game items: Buffs

Gluttonous Greaves: Attack Damage of this item is increased from 30 to 35.

Other champion adjustments:

Nilah: Base armor in the Wild Rift patch 4.3a update is increased from 34 to 37, and base health regen is increased from 6 to 10. Nilah’s first skill’s Active Damage Ratio (new) to monsters is 60%.

Base armor in the Wild Rift patch 4.3a update is increased from 34 to 37, and base health regen is increased from 6 to 10. Nilah’s first skill’s Active Damage Ratio (new) to monsters is 60%. Volibear: Frenzied Maul, Volibear’s second skill’s Active Damage Ratio (new) to monsters is 80%, while the base health regen is increased from 10/20/30/40 to 20/30/40/50.

Champions: Nerfs

Olaf: The base attacks of Olaf’s first skill are reduced from 60/120/180/240 to 50/110/170/230, while those of the third skill are now down from 60/120/180/240 to 55/115/175/235.

The base attacks of Olaf’s first skill are reduced from 60/120/180/240 to 50/110/170/230, while those of the third skill are now down from 60/120/180/240 to 55/115/175/235. Ornn: Ornn’s base attack is reduced to 58 from 62, and the health per level is reduced from 128 to 112. His second skill damage is now 13/14/15/16%, and his maximum health is 10/11/12/13%. Also, his third skill bonus damage and bonus magic resistance now stand at 40% each after being reduced from 50% each.

Ornn’s base attack is reduced to 58 from 62, and the health per level is reduced from 128 to 112. His second skill damage is now 13/14/15/16%, and his maximum health is 10/11/12/13%. Also, his third skill bonus damage and bonus magic resistance now stand at 40% each after being reduced from 50% each. Rakan: Rakan’s base health is reduced from 570 to 540, and the third skill base shield is reduced from 45/80/115/150 to 35/70/105/140.

Rakan’s base health is reduced from 570 to 540, and the third skill base shield is reduced from 45/80/115/150 to 35/70/105/140. Ramus: Movement speed during the rolling state while using (P) Rolling Armadillo increases to 60 + 90/14 x (Level -1) to 35+ Level x 2, and the second skill’s armor increase is now reduced from 60/65/70/75% to 55/60/65/70%.

Movement speed during the rolling state while using (P) Rolling Armadillo increases to 60 + 90/14 x (Level -1) to 35+ Level x 2, and the second skill’s armor increase is now reduced from 60/65/70/75% to 55/60/65/70%. Zoe: Lastly, the base damage of Zoe’s first skill is reduced from 45/85/125/165 to 35/75/115/155, and maximum base damage is reduced from 112.5/212.5/312.5/412.5 to 87.5/187.5/287.5/387.5. The damage of Zoe’s third skill is also reduced from 60/115/170/225+45% Ability Power to 40/95/150/205+50% Ability Power, and the second half damage of it is reduced from 60/115/170/225+45% Ability Power to 40/95/150/205+50% Ability Power.

In-game item: Nerfs

Boots of Mana: Ability power reduced from 60 to 55, and base mana regen reduced from 200% to 150%.

Ability power reduced from 60 to 55, and base mana regen reduced from 200% to 150%. Plated Steelcaps: Block to reduce physical damage reduced from 15% to 12%.

System changes

When a team falls behind in matches, the map often goes dark, making it harder for players to make a comeback. At such times, it becomes easier for opponents to ambush them from the bushes. Therefore, Riot Games is introducing a system change in the Wild Rift patch 4.3a update, Ghost Poro, to help gamers.

It will spawn in the League of Legends Wild Rift patch 4.3a update when an inner turret is destroyed, provide players with vision, and also patrol the jungles. Once found, this Poro will have a small eye effect lurking over the enemy's heads to remind them of what they have seen.

These are all the updates that will be available in the League of Legends Wild Rift 4.3a patch update. If you are a fan of MOBA games, follow us for more interesting content related to the game.