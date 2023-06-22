MLBB vs League of Legends Wild Rift: Which MOBA should you play in 2023?

Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) and League of Legends Wild Rift (LoL: Wild Rift) are two of the biggest MOBA game franchises in the gaming community. Both Moonton and Riot Games’ MOBA MMORPG titles share some similarities and differences, making both games unique in their own way. Even though they managed to gather only a few thousand followers when released for the first time, the communities have grown to millions.

That said, fans of both communities have been arguing about which game is better for a long time now. The dispute dates back to 2022 when Riot Games filed a lawsuit against Moonton, claiming they copied parts of LoL and LoL Wild Rift titles while creating MLBB.

Since then, both communities' attempts to defend their favorite games have sparked a back-and-forth exchange of memes and trash talk that continues with their ever-growing number of followers.

This article will avoid the controversial debate and, instead, try to compare different aspects of these MOBA titles to discover which game is worth your time in 2023.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) vs. League of Legends Wild Rift (Lol: Wild Rift): An overall comparison

Gameplay and controls

One of the main differences between League of Legends Wild Rift and Mobile Legends Bang Bang is in their gameplay. Matches in Wild Rift take at least 15–20 minutes to end, while MLBB matches finish faster. Besides, Moonton also takes inspiration from the game's PC version, as it displays the ‘solo’ and ‘duo’ indicators on different MLBB lanes as the match begins.

League of Legends Wild Rift also lets the players have different emblems and ruins for free, making it a beginner-friendly game, unlike MLBB, where they need to purchase them (you can check out the redeem codes here for some free rewards). However, the former comes with twice as many controls as the latter.

Heroes and champions

MLBB has three unique hero skills compared to LoL Wild Rift's four (Image via Moonton and Riot Games)

Both MLBB and League of Legends Wild Rift heroes have their preferred roles, and their power and ability stats often get adjusted with the patch updates of both games. However, the heroes of Mobile Legends Bang Bang are more flexible and versatile than those of LoL: Wild Rift. Most heroes in Moonton’s MOBA title can play anywhere on the map. Besides, the MLBB hero universe, with 121 heroes, is more widespread than that of Wild Rift, which consists of only 40.

All the Riot Games’ MOBA title champions have four unique abilities with two default summoner spells. On the other hand, the heroes of Moonton's MMORPG title have three unique skills and a default battle spell to help players in ranked matches.

Graphics and Animation

League of Legends Wild Rift has been graphically inspired by its PC version. Wild Rift provides the players with a clean map, crisp and clear fights, and much better jungle monster animations than any other MOBA game.

However, Mobile Legends Bang Bang falls a little behind in this sector. The animation is a little blurry, making the battles harder for the players. Fortunately for the players, the poke and burst skill animations are slightly more realistic.

In-game items and purchases

The number of items in Wild Rift is higher than in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. It gives Riot Games’ title an upper hand. When it comes to purchasing items in-game, MLBB is just like other MOBA titles. This means that, unlike LoL, where you must return to base to purchase any item, you can get items anytime and from any location on the map. Check out the tips to rank up faster in League of Legends Wild Rift.

In conclusion, Mobile Legends Bang Bang and League of Legends Wild Rift differ in their distinctive ways. Which game to choose will completely depend on the personal preferences of players. This article tries to compare the different aspects of the game to help gamers make an informed choice.

