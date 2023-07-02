League of Legends Wild Rift is considered one of the best MOBA games. There is a huge fan following for this tower-based MMORPG game where players must destroy the towers in their enemy territory to emerge victorious. Just like other MOBA titles, Wild Rift also introduces updates regularly to keep the game interesting.

Although these updates excite players, they also tweak the power of the game’s champions. With every update, some champions get buffed, while others get nerfed a little to increase the excitement among the players.

However, this makes it hard for the players to keep track of the best-performing champions for their teams. This article will provide a League of Legends Wild Rift tier list to help the players choose the best champion in the current patch.

League of Legends Wild Rift tier list of the best-performing heroes under the current meta

League of Legends Wild Rift, just like other MOBA games, has plenty of champions in its universe. There are three different lanes and five different categories of champions for the players. This list has ranked different specific lane champions of the game in four different tiers, with the S tier being the best among them and the C tier being the worst.

League of Legends Wild Rift tier list for Top / Baron Lane

The Top Laners, or Baron Laners, in the game, are mostly Fighters, Tanks, and Assassin characters. These are the HP buffed champions of the game who can take and also deal plenty of damage to the champions of the opponent team.

Having so much HP, these champions often successfully divert enemy attacks from their teammates, while those low HP heroes from the allied forces deal damage and finish off those opponents. The best-performing Top Laners under the current meta are as follows:

S-tier: Fiora, Garen, Jayce, Akali, Camille, Wukong, Riven

Fiora, Garen, Jayce, Akali, Camille, Wukong, Riven A-tier: Renekton, Gargas, Jax, Malphite, Darius, Dr. Mundo, Graves, Shen, Sion, Sett

Renekton, Gargas, Jax, Malphite, Darius, Dr. Mundo, Graves, Shen, Sion, Sett B-tier: Lucian, Irelia, Pantheon, Kayle, Yone, Zed, Olaf, Trydamere

Lucian, Irelia, Pantheon, Kayle, Yone, Zed, Olaf, Trydamere C-tier: Diana, Akshan, Singed, Nasus, Thresh, Teemo, Yasuo

League of Legends Wild Rift tier list for Mid Lane

This is the most preferred area for Mage and Assassin champions. These champions attack and severely damage opponent heroes as the battle progresses. Like Assassins, Mages also have plenty of HP to continue fighting for a long time.

Mages cast their spells upon the opponent champions, and because of their high HP, they support the Junglers with less HP by diverting their attackers towards themselves. The Wild Rift tier list for Mid Lane is as follows:

S-tier: Akali, Irelia, Diana, Kassadin, Ahri, Zed, Katarina, Karma, Gragas

Akali, Irelia, Diana, Kassadin, Ahri, Zed, Katarina, Karma, Gragas A-tier: Corki, Jayce, Twisted Fate, Orianna, Lucian, Yane, Ziggs, Yasuo, Vejgar

Corki, Jayce, Twisted Fate, Orianna, Lucian, Yane, Ziggs, Yasuo, Vejgar B-tier: Ekko, Fizz, Graves, Veigar, Kayle, Akshan

Ekko, Fizz, Graves, Veigar, Kayle, Akshan C-tier: Singed, Brand, Aurelion Sol, Annie, Pantheon, Kennen, Seraphine

League of Legends Wild Rift tier list for Jungle Lane

The Junglers or champions who thrive in the Jungle Lane are mostly used for farming in the early game. They are mostly responsible for killing the Jungle monsters to level up until mid or endgame.

Junglers often come with lower HP and thus summon Tanks or Mages with high HP to move their opponents toward them while they finish them off from behind. This strategy helps the heroes keep their HP intact, allowing them to survive longer on the battlefield.

S-tier: Evelynn, Amunu, Lee Sin, Master Yi, Shyvana, Wukong, Xin Zhao, Nunu & Willump

Evelynn, Amunu, Lee Sin, Master Yi, Shyvana, Wukong, Xin Zhao, Nunu & Willump A-tier: Camille, Kha’Zix, Ekko, Gwen, Morgana, Olaf, Rammus, Jarvan IV, Riven, Vi

Camille, Kha’Zix, Ekko, Gwen, Morgana, Olaf, Rammus, Jarvan IV, Riven, Vi B-tier: Fiora, Fizz, Nautilius, Rengar, Diana, Graves, Pantheon

Fiora, Fizz, Nautilius, Rengar, Diana, Graves, Pantheon C-tier: Dr. Mundo, Trydamere, Yone, Irelia, Jax

League of Legends Wild Rift tier list for Marksman – Dragon Lane

Range heroes like Marksman and their Supports mostly preferred this lane. These Attack Damage Carry champions have a huge damage output with their auto-attacks.

These heroes perform the best against the opponent's Tank or Fighter champions. Find the best-performing Marksman in the LoL Wild Rift tier list below. Use the best champions among them to rank up faster in the game.

S-tier: Ezreal, Kai’Sa, Samria, Zeri, Caitlyn, Xayah

Ezreal, Kai’Sa, Samria, Zeri, Caitlyn, Xayah A-tier: Vayne, Jhin, Corki, Varus, Miss Fortune, Twitch. Jinx

Vayne, Jhin, Corki, Varus, Miss Fortune, Twitch. Jinx B-tier: Tristana, Veigar, Akshan, Brand

Tristana, Veigar, Akshan, Brand C-tier: Draven, Senna, Ashe

League of Legends Wild Rift tier list for Support Heroes – Dragon Lane

Support Champions in Dragon Lane are either there to nerf their opponents or to heal the allied champions. Their utility spells are best used when teamed up with a Marksman. However, these heroes also have huge crowd-control abilities that help their opponents. The Support heroes ranking in LoL Wild Rift are as follows:

S-tier: Nami, Karma, Thresh, Rakan, Lulu, Yuumi

Nami, Karma, Thresh, Rakan, Lulu, Yuumi A-tier: Ashe, Braum, Allistar, Galio, Leona, janna, Pyke, Nautilus, Senna

Ashe, Braum, Allistar, Galio, Leona, janna, Pyke, Nautilus, Senna B-tier: Morgana, Serphine, Lux, Sona, Sett, Blitzcrank, Soraka

Morgana, Serphine, Lux, Sona, Sett, Blitzcrank, Soraka C-tier: Shen, Nasus

That concludes the LoL Wild Rift tier list for July. Choose the best-performing champions under the current meta that suits your team’s strategy and run riot among the opponent's territory in the game.

