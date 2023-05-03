League of Legends Wild Rift champion tier list for May 2023

League of Legends Wild Rift is an online MOBA game featuring over 80 champions in battle. They are divided into six classes: Fighters, Tanks, Mages, Assassins, Supports, and Marksman. Wild Rift also has four lanes, Top/Baron, Mid, Dragon, and Jungle Lane, where these champions fight to destroy the opponent's Nexus. Players can form a team of five champions and battle with their friends in the game's online PvP mode.

Developer Riot Games introduces new champions, enemies, and items and improves existing ones with every update. As a result, these changes shift the meta's power, resetting the champions' ranks. That said, this article provides a League of Legends Wild Rift Tier list for May 2023.

League of Legends Wild Rift Tier list for May 2023

Since the Rift has four lanes, each champion performs differently in each one. This article lists the best champions in this MOBA mobile game in each lane and ranks them in S, A, B, and C tiers. While the strongest champions with high win rates are in S-tiers, the weak ones with a low win rate are in the C-tier. Below is the tier list of League of Legends Wild Rift champions in each lane.

Top/Baron Lane tier list

The champions in this Lane are Tanks, Fighters, or Assassins, who can survive for a long duration while inflicting heavy damage in battle. Baron Nasher and Herald spawn in this lane, where players gather plenty of gold and experience points. The best champions in the game who perform well in this lane are:

S-tier: Camille, Fiora, Garen, Gargas, Jayce, Renekton, Riven, Wukong

A-tier: Akali, Darius, Kennen, Graves, Irelia, Jax, Malphite, Sett, Shen, Sion, Dr. Mundo

B-tier: Kayle, Lucian, Olaf, Pantheon, Tryndamere, Yone, Zed

C-tier: Akshan, Diana, Nasus, Singed, Teemo, Thresh, Yasuo

Mid Lane tier list

Mages and Assassins usually populate the Mid Lane battle area. As the battle enters mid-game, these champions will deal massive damage if they swiftly reach level five. The champions battling in Mid Lane also provide support to the Junglers. Here is the tier list of League of Legends Wild Rift for Mid Lane:

S-tiers: Ahri, Akali, Diana, Irelia, Kassadin, Katarina, Zed, Karma

A-tiers: Corki, Gragas, Jayce, Lucian, Orianna, Twisted Fate, Vejgar, Yasuo, Yane, Ziggs

B-tiers: Akshan, Ekko, Fizz, Galio, Graves, Singed, Veigar

C-tiers: Annie, Aurelion Sol, Brand, Kayle, Kennen, Pantheon, Seraphine

Jungle Lane tier list

The role of Junglers is to farm Jungle monsters to collect resources useful for buffs. Killing Jungle monsters scattered in this lane can buff the player or the whole team. Below is the tier list for Jungle Lane in League of Legends Wild Rift:

S-tiers: Evelynn, Kha’Zix, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Wukong, Xin Zhao, Nunu & Willump

A-tiers: Amunu, Camille, Ekko, Gragas, Gwen, Master Yi, Morgana, Olaf, Rammus, Riven, Jarvan IV, Vi

B-tiers: Diana, Fiora, Fizz, Graves, Nautilius, Pantheon, Rengar

C-tiers: Dr. Mundo, Irelia, Jax, Tryndamere, Yone

Dragon Lane – Marksman Tier List

Dragon Lane is preferable for Support and Marksmen champions. Long-range champion Marksman, also known as Attack Damage Carry (ADC), uses items to deal heavy damage in battle. However, they perform best against Tanks and Fighters in battle by dealing continuous damage with their auto attacks. Below is the tier list of Marksmen for Dragon Lane.

S-tiers: Zeri, Caitlyn, Ezreal, Kai’Sa, Samira, Vayne, Xayah

A-tiers: Corki, Jhin, Jinx, Miss Fortune, Varus, Twitch

B-tiers: Akshan, Tristana, Brand, Veigar

C-tiers: Ashe, Draven, Senna

Dragon Lane - Supports Tier List

Support champions in Dragon Lane can either weaken the opponent’s champions or strengthen their ally using Utility Spells. They usually aid Marksman and possess strong crowd control abilities, helpful in weakening the opponent. The tier list for the best Support champions is below:

S-tier: Karma, Nami, Rakan, Thresh, Lulu, Yuumi

A-tier: Alistar, Ashe, Braum, Galio, Janna, Leona, Nautilus, Pyke, Senna

B-tier: Lux, Morgana, Serphine, Sett, Sona, Soraka, Blitzcrank

C-tier: Nasus, Shen

The game's developers recently revealed a preview of League of Legends Wild Rift patch version 4.2 Playhem, which will introduce three new champions and one elemental enemy to the meta.

