5 best support champions to pair with Caitlyn in League of Legends

Since her debut in League of Legends in 2011, Caitlyn has been one of the game's most well-liked ADCs. She is a favorite within the League of Legends community due to some combination of her superior use of traps and nets and her superior range over almost every other bot lane champion.

Caitlyn hasn't undergone any changes since her buffs in patch 12.16 (apart from the ADC mana enhancements in patch 13.1B), which made her the most competitive ADC in the 2022 League of Legends World Championship.

The Sheriff of Piltover is one of the best ADCs to select in League of Legends season 13 because of her high skill ceiling, which enabled her to become a powerful force in the right hands.

Many players appear to favor Caitlyn to avoid altogether relying on their support teammates, preferring to hold their adversaries at bay with expert kitting and strategic Yordle Snap Trap placements to 1v2 their bot lane rivals in style. But Caitlyn may transform into one of League of Legends' most deadly champions when teamed with the right support.

Caitlyn has a ton of solid support combinations that play to her abilities, but none can work with Piltover's sharpshooter and the champions listed below. Here is the ideal League of Legends supports to team up with Caitlyn.

Morgana, Lux, and the other three Support champions give Caitlyn a much-needed boost in League of Legends

5) Thresh

Thresh, The Chain Warden (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

In League of Legends, Thresh greatly supports practically any ADC, but Caitlyn benefits from his support the most.

The two have some of the strongest synergies when they can CC opponents for extended periods. The opponents will be trapped for a long time if Thresh only needs to land a Death Sentence (Q) paired with a strategically placed Yordle Snap Trap.

This support duo is different since Thresh plays more aggressively and can disengage with Flay (E), Dark Passage (W), and The Box (R). This implies that while you won't have a support partner to assist you in taking out enemies before they engage, you will have a lot more CC over the battle.

This lane combination is also slightly less vulnerable to ganks from the opposing jungler. Additionally, Thresh's ultimate ability can disengage or slow his opponents to keep them within reach for longer.

Glacial Augmented Keystone, which grants an additional slow for a brief period when a CC ability is landed, is also taken by most Thresh players. But players should be aware that this effect has a 25-second cooldown.

4) Morgana

Morgana, The Fallen (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

When utilized effectively, Morgana and Caitlyn make for a gruesome pair in the bot lane. An oppressive poke lane is created for opponents by combining Caitlyn's wide attack range, the Piltover Peacemaker (Q) skill, and Morgana's Tormented Shadow (W).

This ADC and support combination stands out when combined with Caitlyn's Yordle Snap Trap (W) and Morgana's Dark Binding (Q). With all the poke damage the combo will be dealing, a kill will inevitably happen with just one Dark Binding from the support and a perfectly timed Yordle Snap Trap.

Depending on the tier of Morgana's Dark Binding, this nasty ability combination will keep her opponent immobilized for 2.5 to 3.5 seconds. For an additional 1.5 seconds of root, players can even combine this with Morgana's Soul Shackles (R).

The pair also have Morgana's Black Shield (E), which, when used strategically, maybe the ideal defense for Caitlyn, who will get caught in CC and end the squishy ADC.

3) Lux

Lux, The Lady of Luminosity (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

One of League of Legends' most dangerous poke bot lanes is Lux and Caitlyn. The pair are the epitome of a glass cannon, giving up mobility and disengagement due to unrelenting strength and ferocity.

This lane's objective is comparable to that of the Morgana support pairing. With the help of Lux's Lucent Singularity (E) and Piltover Peacemaker (E), players should be able to knock down enemies. Once their health bars are sufficiently low, all it takes is one Light Binding (Q) from support.

The bot lane combo gets even more deadly once Caitlyn and Lux reach level six and receive their ults. On Caitlyn, one is free to relax, and last-hit creeps while Lux takes out enemies and searches for the ideal Light Binding.

Once one does connect, all that is left to do is set up a Yordle Snap Trap and unleash a Piltover Peacemaker. With her Final Spark (R), Lux will complete the task. If the victim survives, Ace in the Hole (R) will need to be used for the finishing move.

2) Leona

Leona, The Radiant Dawn (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

In League of Legends, Leona is another support that performs similarly to Thresh and gels well with Caitlyn.

The combo's laning phase consists of waiting for Leona to use her Zenith Blade (E) before Caitlyn sets up a Yordle Snap Trap on the victim. Leona uses the shield of Daybreak (Q) to stun the opponent for one second, triggering the trap's 1.5-second root duration.

Furthermore, if Leona has her Solar Flare (R) prepared, they sthatter the target for an additional 1.75 seconds of CC. However, this support option is a little riskier than Thresh because it exhausts much utility and disengages for pure CC.

1) Lulu

Lulu, The Fae Sorceress (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

League of Legends' Fae Sorceress is very different from the other champions on the list. Lulu is a fantastic support when partnered with Caitlyn or any other ADC in the game; it's hard to go wrong with this enchantress, even though she offers no strong CC (apart from the brief knock-up from her ultimate ability).

Most of Lulu's abilities are geared at keeping her carry alive and giving them as many benefits as possible. Lulu's initial ability, Help, Pix! (E), which grants the targeted ally a shield for 2.5 seconds, enabling her to keep Caitlyn healthy.

Lulu's Whimsy (W) ability is a great all-purpose weapon that may be used on allies or enemies to grant them increased attack and movement speed for up to four seconds while polymorphing them for up to two seconds.

Last but not least, Lulu's ultimate ability, Wild Growth (R), knocks down all enemies nearby and grants the user of the ability a significant amount of additional health for seven seconds.

