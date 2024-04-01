League of Legends MSI 2024: Stage dates, venue, and format

With each of the regions finally heading into their Spring Playoffs, the League of Legends MSI 2024 will soon come knocking. The Mid-Season Invitational will see some of the best teams from the Major and Minor regions go head-to-head in an event that will last just over two weeks.

The MSI is one of the most anticipated international League of Legends tournaments before the Summer Split kicks in. It will be interesting to see which team finally takes home the first international trophy of the season.

Below is everything that we know so far about the upcoming League of Legends MSI 2024.

Where is League of Legends MSI 2024 taking place

League of Legends MSI 2024 will take place in Chengdu, China. The venue for the event will be the Chengdu Financial City Performing Arts Center, where the entirety of the tournament will be held.

Riot Games will not be changing locations for each stage of the event.

All stage dates for League of Legends MSI 2024

MSI 2024 will start on May 1, 2024, and end on May 19, 2024. There will only be a single day of breaks between the events and Riot will be wrapping up the tournament in just over two weeks.

Here are the dates for each of the stages:

Play-in Stage:

May 1, 2024, to May 5, 2024.

Bracket Stage (1st week):

May 7, 2024, to May 12, 2024

Bracket Stage (2nd week):

May 14, 2024, to May 18, 2024

Finals

TBD

League of Legends MSI 2024 Format

Here is the tournament format for both the Play-in and the Brackest stage:

Play-in

For the Play-in stage, the second seed from the LCS, LEC, LCK, and LPL will go up against the top seeds from the LLA, CBLOL, VCS, and PCS.

The eight teams will compete with each other in two double-elimination brackets.

The games will be best-of-three.

Bracket Stage

Winners and runners-up of the play-in stage will go up against the first seeds from LCS, LEC, LCK, and LPL.

Winners from there will move on to the finals.

Note: The ongoing VCS match-fixing scandal may result in changes to the MSI format and schedule. We will update this article if there is more information after Riot Games' investigations.