League of Legends Season 14: MSI and Worlds 2024 start and end dates revealed

With 2024 well on its way and League of Legends season 14 set to go live in a few days, Riot Games has already confirmed some of the things they are planning along with the dates for this year’s Worlds and MSI. The two international events went through a significant number of changes in the format last year, with many considering Worlds 2023 as one of the best in recent years.

With the introduction of the Swiss Stage, Worlds 2023 saw one of the highest audience counts in the history of any League of Legends international event. Hence, it’s not too surprising that Riot Games has confirmed the dates and the locations where the events will be held in 2024.

When and where is League of Legends MSI 2024 going to be held?

MSI or the Mid-Season Invitational is going to be held from May 1, 2024 (Wednesday). It will be going on for a little above two weeks and will come to an end on May 19, 2024 (Sunday). This year’s MSI will be taking place in Chengdu, China, and will be the second time that the international event is being hosted in the LPL region after 2016 in Shanghai.

When and where is League of Legends Worlds 2024 going to be held?

The Worlds 2024 event will start on September 25, 2024 (Wednesday), and will be ending on November 2, 2024 (Saturday). This year's Worlds will be held in Europe, with the Swiss Stage taking place in the revamped Riot Games Arena in Berlin and then heading off to the Adidas Arena in Paris for the quarterfinals and the semifinals. However, the Worlds 2024 Grand Finals will be held in the O2 Arena in London.

What is different with League of Legends MSI and Worlds in 2024?

Apart from the format changes that were introduced last year, another major aspect of this year’s internation events will be the fact that inners of MSI 2024 will be awarded a guaranteed spot a Worlds 2024. This will also count as an additional spot for their region, and it will be quite interesting to see which region comes out on top this time around.