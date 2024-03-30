League of Legends VCS match-fixing scandal: List of suspended players for 2024 Spring Split investigation

The League of Legends Vietnam Championship Series or the VCS has recently postponed the remainder of the 2024 Spring Split after reports surfaced regarding alleged match-fixing. Initially, the league announced publicly that the games will be postponed due to “unusual data arising in matches.” However, they eventually went a step ahead and suspended the rest of event for the time being, even going as far as to temporarily ban 32 players and staff members from participating in all Riot Games events as well as third-party organized tournaments.

The VCS has officially revealed the list of all the League of Legends players who have been temporarily suspended from the VCS.

All League of Legends players suspended from the VCS and other Riot events

Expand Tweet

Cerberus Esports:

Nguyễn “Pun” Đăng Khoa

Trần “Ikigai” Bảo Quang

Nguyễn “Richard I” Hoàng Phú

Nguyễn “Slowz” Huy Hùng

GAM Esports:

Đỗ “Blazes” Đình Sang

Lê “Pyshiro” Viết Huy

MGN Blue Esports:

Võ “Ryuk” Hoàng Lê Khang

Nguyễn “Sorn” Minh Hào

Bùi “Froggy” Văn Minh Hải

Tiêu “Zodiac” Quốc Lương

Đào “Rigel” Văn Tuấn

Rainbow Warriors:

Nguyễn “Raze” Kỳ Vương

Nguyễn “HinieeeC” Hoàng Nghĩa

Nguyễn “Hyo” Trung Hiếu

Nguyễn “Yuki” Anh Kiệt

Nguyễn “Spot” Phan Đình Khôi

Nguyễn “Artifact” Văn Hậu

Vũ “K1ller” Quốc Hưng

Nguyễn “2T” Trọng Trí

Team Flash:

Lê “Dzung” Minh Dũng

Đinh “Marcus” Bùi Quốc Cường

Lê “Draktharr” Ngọc Toàn

Nguyễn “Jane” Hoàng Khánh

Lương “Puddin” Thành Tài

Team Secret:

Hoàng “Eddie” Công Nghĩa

Quách “Qiang” Khánh Hoàng

Vikings Esports:

Lương “Gury” Hải Long

Nguyễn “Bunn” Vũ Khang Nguyên

Võ “Kairi” Văn Phi

Ngô “Kratos” Đức Khánh

Team Whales:

Trần “BeanJ” Văn Chính

Le “Glorry” Ngoc Vinh

The majority of the VCS event seems to have been suspended till Riot is done with their investigation on alleged reports of match-fixing.

The VCS will have to eventually reschedule all their League of Legends events, including the playoffs and the finals. However, there is a chance that the investigation can extend for a long time, with more players getting temporarily or even permanently suspended from Riot events.

If that is the case then the VCS will have to forgo their spot at the upcoming League of Legends Mid-Season Invitation 2024.