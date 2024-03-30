League of Legends VCS match-fixing scandal: List of suspended players for 2024 Spring Split investigation

The League of Legends Vietnam Championship Series or the VCS has recently postponed the remainder of the 2024 Spring Split after reports surfaced regarding alleged match-fixing. Initially, the league announced publicly that the games will be postponed due to “unusual data arising in matches.” However, they eventually went a step ahead and suspended the rest of event for the time being, even going as far as to temporarily ban 32 players and staff members from participating in all Riot Games events as well as third-party organized tournaments.
The VCS has officially revealed the list of all the League of Legends players who have been temporarily suspended from the VCS.
All League of Legends players suspended from the VCS and other Riot events
Cerberus Esports:
- Nguyễn “Pun” Đăng Khoa
- Trần “Ikigai” Bảo Quang
- Nguyễn “Richard I” Hoàng Phú
- Nguyễn “Slowz” Huy Hùng
GAM Esports:
- Đỗ “Blazes” Đình Sang
- Lê “Pyshiro” Viết Huy
MGN Blue Esports:
- Võ “Ryuk” Hoàng Lê Khang
- Nguyễn “Sorn” Minh Hào
- Bùi “Froggy” Văn Minh Hải
- Tiêu “Zodiac” Quốc Lương
- Đào “Rigel” Văn Tuấn
Rainbow Warriors:
- Nguyễn “Raze” Kỳ Vương
- Nguyễn “HinieeeC” Hoàng Nghĩa
- Nguyễn “Hyo” Trung Hiếu
- Nguyễn “Yuki” Anh Kiệt
- Nguyễn “Spot” Phan Đình Khôi
- Nguyễn “Artifact” Văn Hậu
- Vũ “K1ller” Quốc Hưng
- Nguyễn “2T” Trọng Trí
Team Flash:
- Lê “Dzung” Minh Dũng
- Đinh “Marcus” Bùi Quốc Cường
- Lê “Draktharr” Ngọc Toàn
- Nguyễn “Jane” Hoàng Khánh
- Lương “Puddin” Thành Tài
Team Secret:
- Hoàng “Eddie” Công Nghĩa
- Quách “Qiang” Khánh Hoàng
Vikings Esports:
- Lương “Gury” Hải Long
- Nguyễn “Bunn” Vũ Khang Nguyên
- Võ “Kairi” Văn Phi
- Ngô “Kratos” Đức Khánh
Team Whales:
- Trần “BeanJ” Văn Chính
- Le “Glorry” Ngoc Vinh
The majority of the VCS event seems to have been suspended till Riot is done with their investigation on alleged reports of match-fixing.
The VCS will have to eventually reschedule all their League of Legends events, including the playoffs and the finals. However, there is a chance that the investigation can extend for a long time, with more players getting temporarily or even permanently suspended from Riot events.
If that is the case then the VCS will have to forgo their spot at the upcoming League of Legends Mid-Season Invitation 2024.