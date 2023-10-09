In the upcoming League of Legends Worlds 2023, a total of 22 teams hailing from various nations will come together to determine the most brilliant players in the sport and discover which team deserves true greatness. Notably, the support role is a critical component of the game, one that can either make or break a team's level of success.

The support role necessitates the mastery of an ideal laning phase as well as assisting the ADC until the final stages of the game, when the player must embark on critical roams and participate in team fights to seize neutral objectives and ultimately clinch a victory.

This article will rank the top 10 best support players in League of Legends Worlds 2023 and explain what makes them stand out.

The 10 best ADCs at League of Legends Worlds 2023, ranked

10) Hylissang

MAD Lions' Hylissang (Image via LoL Esports)

Hylissang's best champion in 2023: Rakan (11 games, 54.5% win rate).

Zdravets "Hylissang" Galabov is a top-tier European support player with an impressive track record. Despite his longevity in the scene, he remains an active competitor at the highest level. Hylissang's contributions have been instrumental to Fnatic's advancement to the 2023 League of Legends World Championship, thanks to his exceptional showings during the LEC 2023 Summer Split.

Throughout the LEC split, Hylissang has displayed his effective gameplay by choosing unconventional champions. The Bulgarian, along with his partner Carzzy as a botlane duo, has impressively delivered some unforgettable late-game moments.

9) Kellin

Dplus KIA's Kellin (Image via LoL Esports)

Kellin's best champion in 2023: Nami (13 games, 84.6% win rate).

In 2023, Kim "Kellin" Hyeong-gyu didn't quite meet expectations in his role as support for Dplus KIA. But, with some work and flawless partnering with ADC Deft, he has the potential to significantly boost the team's performance. Kellin isn't completely written off just yet.

Notably, his gameplay was on point during the Lucian-Nami meta, where he expertly maneuvered through the early-to-mid game. But in the later stages of the year, tank champions gave him some trouble. Thus, to boost Dplus's chances of crushing it in League of Legends Worlds 2023, the South Korean needs to expand his champion repertoire significantly.

8) Crisp

Weibo Gaming's Crisp (Image via WBG)

Crisp's best champion in 2023: Rakan (14 games, 64.3% win rate).

Having spearheaded FPX's 2019 Worlds victory, Liu "Crisp" Qingsong's performance in the LPL 2023 Summer Split has been impressive. Weibo Gaming secured a spot in this year's League of Legends Worlds thanks to Crisp's contribution. Together with ADC Light, the 25-year-old triumphed over Top Esports and EDward Gaming in the LPL Regional Finals matches.

Picking meta-champions like Rakan or Leona, the Chinese player showed remarkable skill, especially when they were playing catch-up. As the game progressed, his team fight involvement and ability to provide clear vision controls helped Weibo claim their victories.

7) Lehends

KT Rolster's Lehends (Image via LoL Esports)

Lehends' best champion in 2023: Nautilus (20 games, 75% win rate).

This year, a prominent player in the LCK was Son "Lehends" Si-woo of KT Rolster. He's famous for choosing champions others might find strange and always making a big impact. The South Korean veteran was even part of the All-LCK First Team. In the LCK 2023 Summer, he put up a great fight against T1 and almost got to the Grand Final.

In the Group Stage, Lehends, along with bot laner Aiming, reigned supreme on the Rift with impressive performances. However, in the playoffs, Lehends' skills waned, highlighting the need for him to step up and dominate. Thus, he and KT need to improve significantly, and subsequently, KT's chances at the League of Legends Worlds 2023 will undoubtedly skyrocket.

6) Keria

T1's Keria (Image via LoL Esports)

Keria's best champion in 2023: Nami (15 games, 80% win rate).

For various reasons, Ryu "Keria" Min-seok's performance as support for T1 was significantly lower this year than in 2022, when he was hailed as the best League of Legends player of the season. Interestingly enough, the LoL meta didn't favor the strengths that T1 players typically excel at.

The excellent short calls and great playmaking potential possessed by the South Korean star make him a world-class player capable of single-handedly shifting the momentum of the game. Yet, it is crucial for T1's success at Worlds that the team's jungler, Oner, dedicates himself to doing the correct rotations in the botlane.

5) Hang

LNG Esports' Hang (Image via LNG)

Hang's best champion in 2023: Nautilus (28 games, 71.4% win rate).

This year's success for LNG Esports can be attributed to Fu "Hang" Minghang, the skilled support player on their roster. Despite not clinching any championships, the team still earned a spot in the coveted League of Legends Worlds 2023 by winning the LPL Regional Finals 2023.

Sometimes, an LNG team fight win comes down to Hang's clutch playmaking abilities. The 20-year-old Chinese phenomenon is also known for his exceptional laning phases, boldly flashing forward to put intense pressure on the opposing bot lane champions. Importantly, he's possibly one of the best League of Legends players when playing Hook Champions.

4) Mikyx

G2 Esports' Mikyx (Image via LoL Esports)

Mikyx's best champion in 2023: Braum (13 games, 76.9% win rate).

In 2023, Mihael "Mikyx" Mehle had one of his best professional League of Legends seasons. G2 Esports' victories in two LEC splits and the LEC season finals were heavily influenced by his contributions. Additionally, Mikyx is among the top Western players participating in Worlds, potentially even the finest.

In later stages, Mikyx's exceptional playmaking and great team fight participation stood out and contributed to G2's victories, leading him to be named the LEC's MVP of the year. His incredible partnership with G2's ADC, Hans Sama, also played a big role in their success.

3) ON

Bilibili Gaming's ON (Image via LoL Esports)

ON's best champion in 2023: Rakan (20 games, 80% win rate).

On the Summoner's Rift, there's no one quite like Luo "ON" Wenjun. He's the mechanical genius in the support role that everyone looks up to. Sadly, Bilibili Gaming missed their chance to win trophies this year.

However, ON's numerous exceptional displays never fail to mesmerize audiences. His flexibility in choosing different League of Legends champions also gave his team more breathing space during the draft phase.

Playing Nautilus and Rell was where ON shone, as he and Elk dominated the bot lane. Despite this, the Chinese player faced some difficulties when coming up against JDG and LNG during the LPL Summer Split. As a result, the question arises whether ON will be able to unleash his full potential and take on the formidable competition at the 2023 League of Legends Worlds.

2) Delight

Gen.G Esports' Delight (Image via LoL Esports)

Delight's best champion in 2023: Rakan (25 games, 72% win rate).

Yoo "Delight" Hwan-joong has been an absolute standout this year. Despite the LCK 2023 Summer Group Stage being dominated by KT Rolster, Delight was instrumental in Gen.G's LCK Playoff triumphs. His adaptability to the in-game meta is impressive, and he showcases efficacy with an array of champions.

He is on the rise, but with League of Legends Worlds 2023 on the horizon, doubts are swirling about Delight's ability to hold his own internationally. This will be the first time he's competing on a global stage, after all.

Yet, it's worth pointing out that the young player has already made a name for himself in the LCK, clinching both final titles with grace. It's safe to say that the heat of esports' biggest event won't faze him.

1) MISSING

JD Gaming's MISSING (Image via LoL Esports)

MISSING's best champion in 2023: Rakan (29 games, 93.1% win rate).

Lou "MISSING" Yunfeng has been a god of the support role this year with JD Gaming. Regarding playmaking perfection and team fight participation, he was far ahead of anyone on this list. He played a large role in JDG's capture of two League of Legends LPL trophies and the Mid-Season Invitational.

MISSING, hailed by many as the ultimate engage-support player, truly shines when he plays Rakan. In 2023, JDG's team fights were simply remarkable, thanks to the Chinese player's outstanding contribution as their cornerstone of success. Importantly, his botlane partner is Ruler, who's indisputably the best League of Legends player in the world right now.

This concludes our list of the top 10 best support players at League of Legends Worlds 2023. The tournament is set to start on October 10, 2023, and will continue until November 19, 2023.