League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Regular Season:  Teams, match schedule for May, June, and more

The League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Regular Season will kick off on May 29, 2023. It will see 17 teams from China clashing, and only the top ten teams will proceed to the next stage. The stakes are high, as the LPL winner will directly qualify for the Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage. JD Gaming, the Spring Split winner, will attempt to defend their title.

Ahead of the League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Regular Season, here is a quick overview of the participating teams and the match schedule for the first four weeks.

League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Regular Season teams

The LPL is widely considered the best LoL region in the world after JD Gaming's win at MSI 2023. Despite not winning the World Championship trophy last year, several LPL teams look dominant coming into this tournament.

Here are the 17 participating teams in the Summer Split Group Stage:

Invictus Gaming

JD Gaming

LGD Gaming

LNG Esports

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Anyone's Legend

Bilibili Gaming

EDward Gaming

FunPlus Phoenix

Oh My God

Top Esports

Ultra Prime

Rare Atom

Royal Never Give Up

Team WE

ThunderTalk Gaming

Weibo Gaming

League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Group Stage schedule (Weeks 1-4)

The schedule for the first four weeks of the League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Group Stage is as follows:

Week 1:

Date Match 1 Match 2 Match 3 May 29, 2023 Ultra Prime vs Anyone's Legend ThunderTalk Gaming vs FunPlus Phoenix May 30, 2023 LGD Gaming vs Invictus Gaming Ninjas in Pyjamas vs EDward Gaming May 31, 2023 Royal Never Give Up vs Rare Atom LNG Esports vs Top Esports June 1, 2023 Oh My God vs Bilibili Gaming Weibo Gaming vs JD Gaming June 2, 2023 Team WE vs Anyone's Legend LGD Gaming vs ThunderTalk Gaming FunPlus Phoenix vs Ultra Prime June 3, 2023 Invictus Gaming vs Ninjas in Pyjamas Royal Never Give Up vs LNG Esports Top Esports vs EDward Gaming June 4, 2023 Bilibili Gaming vs Rare Atom Oh My God vs Weibo Gaming JD Gaming vs LNG Esports

Week 2:

Date Match 1 Match 2 Match 3 June 5, 2023 Ninjas in Pyjamas vs LGD Gaming ThunderTalk Gaming vs Anyone's Legend June 6, 2023 Team WE vs Ultra Prime Ninjas in Pyjamas vs Top Esports June 7, 2023 Oh My God vs JD Gaming Invictus Gaming vs Royal Never Give Up EDward Gaming vs Bilibili Gaming June 8, 2023 Rare Atom vs FunPlus Phoenix LGD Gaming vs JD Gaming LNG Esports vs Weibo Gaming June 9, 2023 Anyone's Legend vs Ninjas in Pyjamas Top Esports vs ThunderTalk Gaming Bilibili Gaming vs Ultra Prime June 10, 2023 Royal Never Give Up vs Oh My God Team WE vs Invictus Gaming EDward Gaming vs JD Gaming June 11, 2023 FunPlus Phoenix vs LNG Esports Rare Atom vs LGD Gaming Top Esports vs Weibo Gaming

Week 3:

Date Match 1 Match 2 Match 3 June 12, 2023 ThunderTalk Gaming vs Ultra Prime Bilibili Gaming vs Anyone's Legend June 13, 2023 Ninjas in Pyjamas vs Oh My God JD Gaming vs Royal Never Give Up June 14, 2023 Weibo Gaming vs LGD Gaming EDward Gaming vs Invictus Gaming Top Esports vs FunPlus Phoenix June 15, 2023 LNG Esports vs Rare Atom JD Gaming vs Anyone's Legend ThunderTalk Gaming vs Bilibili Gaming June 16, 2023 Top Esports vs LGD Gaming FunPlus Phoenix vs Royal Never Give Up Ultra Prime vs Ninjas in Pyjamas June 17, 2023 Invictus Gaming vs Oh My God Rare Atom vs Weibo Gaming LNG Esports vs EDward Gaming June 18, 2023 ThunderTalk Gaming vs Ninjas in Pyjamas Royal Never Give Up vs Top Esports JD Gaming vs Bilibili Gaming

Week 4:

Date Match 1 Match 2 Match 3 June 19, 2023 Ninjas in Pyjamas vs Team WE Anyone's Legend vs LGD Gaming June 20, 2023 Ultra Prime vs Rare Atom FunPlus Phoenix vs Invictus Gaming June 21, 2023 EDward Gaming vs Anyone's Legend Weibo Gaming vs ThunderTalk Gaming Bilibili Gaming vs LNG Esports June 22, 2023 Invictus Gaming vs Rare Atom Royal Never Give Up vs EDward Gaming Oh My God vs Team WE June 23, 2023 LGD Gaming vs FunPlus Phoenix Ultra Prime vs LNG Esports Top Esports vs JD Gaming June 24, 2023 Team WE vs ThunderTalk Gaming FunPlus Phoenix vs Anyone's Legend Weibo Gaming vs Bilibili Gaming June 25, 2023 Ultra Prime vs Royal Never Give Up Rare Atom vs EDward Gaming Invictus Gaming vs LNG Esports

The group stage will feature nine weeks of continuous battle among the LPL teams. Each will play nine games in a best-of-three format.

The top two teams will book a spot in the Upper Bracket Semifinals.

The 3rd and 4th placed teams will advance to the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals.

The 5th and 6th placed teams will play in the second round of playoffs.

The 7th to 10th placed teams have to play in the first round of the playoffs.

Out of all the teams, JD Gaming and Bilibili Gaming are looking the strongest after their excellent run at MSI 2023. They dominated many of the other regions, especially the LCK.

Livestream details

The tournament will be telecast live on LPL's official YouTube and Twitch channels. Many popular streamers will also host watch parties.

