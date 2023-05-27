Create

League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Regular Season:  Teams, match schedule for May, June, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified May 27, 2023 09:49 GMT
LPL 2023 Summer Split Regular Season schedule (Image via LoL Esports)
LPL 2023 Summer Split Regular Season schedule. (Image via LoL Esports)

The League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Regular Season will kick off on May 29, 2023. It will see 17 teams from China clashing, and only the top ten teams will proceed to the next stage. The stakes are high, as the LPL winner will directly qualify for the Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage. JD Gaming, the Spring Split winner, will attempt to defend their title.

🚨 The 2023 #LPL Summer Split Regular Season Schedule is here 🚨Kicking off on May 29th, get ready for more games, more content and more crazy! https://t.co/4aqdI0fwBm

Ahead of the League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Regular Season, here is a quick overview of the participating teams and the match schedule for the first four weeks.

League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Regular Season teams

The LPL is widely considered the best LoL region in the world after JD Gaming's win at MSI 2023. Despite not winning the World Championship trophy last year, several LPL teams look dominant coming into this tournament.

Here are the 17 participating teams in the Summer Split Group Stage:

  • Invictus Gaming
  • JD Gaming
  • LGD Gaming
  • LNG Esports
  • Ninjas in Pyjamas
  • Anyone's Legend
  • Bilibili Gaming
  • EDward Gaming
  • FunPlus Phoenix
  • Oh My God
  • Top Esports
  • Ultra Prime
  • Rare Atom
  • Royal Never Give Up
  • Team WE
  • ThunderTalk Gaming
  • Weibo Gaming
Set your alarms and get ready for the 2023 #LPL Summer Split because we’re only 3 days away! 👊May 29th, 11AM (CEST) / 2AM (PDT) https://t.co/BLfxgymAkH

League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Group Stage schedule (Weeks 1-4)

The schedule for the first four weeks of the League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Group Stage is as follows:

Week 1:

DateMatch 1Match 2Match 3
May 29, 2023Ultra Prime vs Anyone's LegendThunderTalk Gaming vs FunPlus Phoenix
May 30, 2023LGD Gaming vs Invictus GamingNinjas in Pyjamas vs EDward Gaming
May 31, 2023Royal Never Give Up vs Rare AtomLNG Esports vs Top Esports
June 1, 2023Oh My God vs Bilibili GamingWeibo Gaming vs JD Gaming
June 2, 2023 Team WE vs Anyone's Legend LGD Gaming vs ThunderTalk Gaming FunPlus Phoenix vs Ultra Prime
June 3, 2023 Invictus Gaming vs Ninjas in Pyjamas Royal Never Give Up vs LNG Esports Top Esports vs EDward Gaming
June 4, 2023 Bilibili Gaming vs Rare Atom Oh My God vs Weibo Gaming JD Gaming vs LNG Esports

Week 2:

DateMatch 1Match 2Match 3
June 5, 2023Ninjas in Pyjamas vs LGD GamingThunderTalk Gaming vs Anyone's Legend
June 6, 2023Team WE vs Ultra PrimeNinjas in Pyjamas vs Top Esports
June 7, 2023Oh My God vs JD GamingInvictus Gaming vs Royal Never Give UpEDward Gaming vs Bilibili Gaming
June 8, 2023Rare Atom vs FunPlus PhoenixLGD Gaming vs JD GamingLNG Esports vs Weibo Gaming
June 9, 2023 Anyone's Legend vs Ninjas in PyjamasTop Esports vs ThunderTalk GamingBilibili Gaming vs Ultra Prime
June 10, 2023 Royal Never Give Up vs Oh My GodTeam WE vs Invictus GamingEDward Gaming vs JD Gaming
June 11, 2023 FunPlus Phoenix vs LNG EsportsRare Atom vs LGD GamingTop Esports vs Weibo Gaming
Here are your Caster's for the 2023 #LPL Summer SplitCatch them covering the craziness from the 29th of May! https://t.co/xRFWHNxtY5

Week 3:

DateMatch 1Match 2Match 3
June 12, 2023ThunderTalk Gaming vs Ultra PrimeBilibili Gaming vs Anyone's Legend
June 13, 2023Ninjas in Pyjamas vs Oh My GodJD Gaming vs Royal Never Give Up
June 14, 2023Weibo Gaming vs LGD GamingEDward Gaming vs Invictus GamingTop Esports vs FunPlus Phoenix
June 15, 2023LNG Esports vs Rare AtomJD Gaming vs Anyone's LegendThunderTalk Gaming vs Bilibili Gaming
June 16, 2023 Top Esports vs LGD GamingFunPlus Phoenix vs Royal Never Give UpUltra Prime vs Ninjas in Pyjamas
June 17, 2023 Invictus Gaming vs Oh My GodRare Atom vs Weibo GamingLNG Esports vs EDward Gaming
June 18, 2023 ThunderTalk Gaming vs Ninjas in PyjamasRoyal Never Give Up vs Top EsportsJD Gaming vs Bilibili Gaming

Week 4:

DateMatch 1Match 2Match 3
June 19, 2023Ninjas in Pyjamas vs Team WEAnyone's Legend vs LGD Gaming
June 20, 2023Ultra Prime vs Rare AtomFunPlus Phoenix vs Invictus Gaming
June 21, 2023EDward Gaming vs Anyone's LegendWeibo Gaming vs ThunderTalk GamingBilibili Gaming vs LNG Esports
June 22, 2023Invictus Gaming vs Rare AtomRoyal Never Give Up vs EDward GamingOh My God vs Team WE
June 23, 2023LGD Gaming vs FunPlus PhoenixUltra Prime vs LNG EsportsTop Esports vs JD Gaming
June 24, 2023Team WE vs ThunderTalk GamingFunPlus Phoenix vs Anyone's LegendWeibo Gaming vs Bilibili Gaming
June 25, 2023Ultra Prime vs Royal Never Give UpRare Atom vs EDward GamingInvictus Gaming vs LNG Esports

The group stage will feature nine weeks of continuous battle among the LPL teams. Each will play nine games in a best-of-three format.

  • The top two teams will book a spot in the Upper Bracket Semifinals.
  • The 3rd and 4th placed teams will advance to the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals.
  • The 5th and 6th placed teams will play in the second round of playoffs.
  • The 7th to 10th placed teams have to play in the first round of the playoffs.

Out of all the teams, JD Gaming and Bilibili Gaming are looking the strongest after their excellent run at MSI 2023. They dominated many of the other regions, especially the LCK.

#JDGwin #MSI2023 Let's begin our era. https://t.co/cYfNpsIFXf

Livestream details

The tournament will be telecast live on LPL's official YouTube and Twitch channels. Many popular streamers will also host watch parties.

Quick Links

Edited by Mohini Banerjee
