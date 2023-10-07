10 best junglers in League of Legends Worlds 2023

League of Legends Worlds 2023 is set to unite teams representing every corner of the world. The competition will not only showcase exceptional players but also test who is truly worthy of ultimate glory. Jungler is a pivotal role in the game, one that can make or break a team's chances in the game. It requires perfect timing and execution to provide map rotations and deliver successful ganks.

With League of Legends Worlds kicking off on October 10, 2023, it's time to spotlight the top 10 jungle powerhouses taking to the Summoner's Rift.

The 10 best junglers at League of Legends Worlds 2023, ranked

10) Yike

G2 Esports' Yike (Image via LoL Esports)

Amidst the diverse range of esports athletes in Europe, Martin "Yike" Sundelin, the jungler for G2 Esports, stood out for his exceptional performance in 2023. Regardless of their defeat in the Mid-Season Invitational, Yike was pivotal in the team turning the tables in the European arena. With his help, G2 emerged victorious in the Summer Split and LEC finals.

Yike's best champion in 2023: Maokai (20 games, 85% win rate)

Yike's skills are noteworthy, as he is a reliable tank champion and a fantastic supporter in team fights and objective controls. However, the Swedish star must improve his game further to compete against some of the best eastern jungle players in his career's first League of Legends Worlds in 2023.

9) Weiwei

Weibo Gaming's Weiwei (Image via LoL Esports)

The addition of Wei "Weiwei" Bohan to Weibo Gaming brought about significant changes that altered the team's performance for the better. Even though the team didn't come out victorious in any competitions in 2023, Weiwei played a fundamental role in their triumphs over Top Esports and EDward Gaming during the LPL Regional Finals. Subsequently, it secured the team's spot in the League of Legends Worlds for the first time.

Weiwei's best champion in 2023: Wukong (10 games, 70% win rate)

Weiwei showed exceptional skill on jungle champions such as Wukong or Vi. Despite being outmatched by Tarzan from LNG in the LPL Summer Quarterfinals, the Chinese jungler remains underappreciated and has the potential to be instrumental in WBG's triumph at League of Legends Worlds 2023.

8) Pyosik

Team Liquid's Pyosik (Image via LoL Esports)

Moving from DRX to Team Liquid in North America after his 2022 League of Legends Worlds victory, Hong "Pyosik" Chang-hyeon put on a below-average performance during the LCS Spring 2023. Pyosik and his team, however, made a stunning comeback in the Summer Split by finishing in third place, earning them a spot in the Worlds.

Pyosik's best champion in 2023: Viego (8 games, 62.5% win rate)

With his explosive style of approach, Pyosik frequently banks on Viego to seize the day. Thanks to the 23-year-old South Korean jungler's remarkable team-fighting skills, he can single-handedly dominate a match.

7) Cuzz

KT Rolster's Cuzz (Image via LoL Esports)

The LCK Summer Split this year had an influential performance from Moon "Cuzz" Woo-chan, KT Rolster's jungler. The team's close attempt at beating T1 almost led them to the Grand Final, but they eventually ended up losing the series. However, KT Rolster prevailed and defeated Hanwha Life Esports to secure their spots at Worlds 2023, with Cuzz playing a crucial role.

Cuzz's best champion in 2023: Viego (23 games, 82.6% win rate)

Playing champions Viego and Poppy, the 23-year-old displayed exceptional skill in what may be his greatest split to date. Despite a few disappointing showings and costly mistakes, his prowess on the field could make him a formidable opponent if he brings his A-game to League of Legends Worlds.

6) Oner

T1's Oner (Image via LoL Esports)

Many argue that Moon "Oner" Hyeon-joon, the jungler for T1, is the weakest link on the team. Finishing in second and third places in various tournaments throughout the season, the team has been unable to clinch any notable trophies for quite some time. Throughout 2023, a streak of tough games for Oner ultimately cost T1 their victories.

Oner's best champion in 2023: Sejuani (25 games, 68% win rate)

The upcoming League of Legends Worlds in 2023 on Patch 13.19 could prove advantageous for Oner, as his renowned champion Lee Sin saw a buff. Yet, even without it, the South Korean player remains a crucial part of the team, boasting the potential to cement T1's triumphs at Worlds.

5) Canyon

Dplus KIA's Canyon (Image via LoL Esports)

South Korean superstar Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu, who is the only other winner of League of Legends Worlds besides Pyosik on this list, has been delivering his best. Despite Dplus KIA's lackluster performance in 2023, Canyon managed to maintain his consistency and deliver top-notch performances.

Canyon's best champion in 2023: Lee Sin (15 games, 80% win rate)

With the upcoming League of Legends Worlds 2023 event, the focus is on Patch 13.19. Notably, it boasts impressive buffs for Lee Sin that are bound to elevate the performance of prominent junglers like Canyon. That's one of the main reasons why many analysts consider Dplus the dark horse in this tournament.

4) XUN

Bilibili Gaming's XUN (Image via LoL Esports)

Peng "XUN" Lixun was the driving force behind Bilibili Gaming's strong year in the League of Legends esports scene in 2023. Although the team fell short of securing any major championship victories, XUN's shining moments against the top competitors of the LCK and LPL propelled them forward.

XUN's best champion in 2023: Vi (37 games, 67.6% win rate)

XUN has marked proficiency in the arena of initiating perfect team fights. Whenever confronted with the task of taking barons or dragons, one could always anticipate the Chinese jungler's signature Vi or Wukong picks being utilized in attempts to thieve them away.

3) Tarzan

LNG Esports' Tarzan (Image via LoL Esports)

Consistent, reliable, and quite creative in his jungle pathing, Lee "Tarzan" Seung-yong was integral to LNG Esports' second-place finish in the League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split and subsequent qualification for Worlds. His impact on Summoner's Rift cannot be understated.

Tarzan's best champion in 2023: Maokai (21 games, 81% win rate)

Unorthodox style is Tarzan's specialty. He has a knack for purchasing diverse items, coming up with his building strategies, and performing outstandingly, even if it's not the meta. The South Korean jungler is particularly impressive when playing as a tank jungler.

2) Peanut

Gen.G Esports' Peanut (Image via LoL Esports)

Standing tall amidst Gen.G Esports' success is their jungler, Han "Peanut" Wang-ho. Despite the team's mid-laner Chovy and bot-lane duo Peyz and Delight drawing the spotlight for winning two LCK trophies in 2022, it was Peanut's consistent performance that sealed the deal.

Peanut's best champion in 2023: Vi (25 games, 80% win rate)

Peanut is the very foundation of the team, renowned for his impressive mechanical prowess and strategic team fight participation, both of which were key to Gen.G's victorious run in 2023. Furthermore, the team's biggest strength lies in macro adjustments, and the South Korean jungler executed them exceptionally.

1) Kanavi

JD Gaming's Kanavi (Image via LoL Esports)

Playing like a true master of the jungle, Seo "Kanavi" Jin-hyeok has been dominating the League of Legends scene in 2023. His incredible skills have helped JD Gaming secure two LPL victories and a Mid-Season Invitational. Should Kanavi and JDG win the League of Legends Worlds 2023, they will achieve the highly coveted Grand Slam.

Kanavi's best champion in 2023: Wukong (26 games, 76.9% win rate)

In Summoner's Rift, Kanavi showcases impeccable rotations that propel the team to an early-game snowball. As a versatile player, the South Korean phenomenon shines equally as a tank and carry jungler, forming an indispensable foundation for JDG's success.