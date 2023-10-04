All pro players and champion representations in the League of Legends Worlds 2023 music video, GODS

The recently released official music video for League of Legends Worlds 2023 has sent fervor high through the rooftops. Featuring the stunning song GODS by the sensational South Korean girl group, NewJeans, Riot Games has finally brought to life the tale of Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu and the victorious journey of his team, DRX, conquering the Worlds 2022.

The music video also showcases Deft's journey to victory, which converged with various professional players. In addition, the video presented certain champions emblematic of those pro players.

This piece will list all of the professional players and champions shown in the League of Legends Worlds 2023 music video GODS by NewJeans.

Deft, Faker, and all professional players shown in League of Legends Worlds 2023 official music video

The Korean League of Legends pro, Deft, is the focal point of NewJeans' GODS music video, showcasing his journey from high school newcomer to his awe-inspiring performance at the LoL Worlds 2022.

In case you're wondering, here are the first screen timings of the pro players that are featured in the video:

Kim " Deft " Hyuk-kyu (0:05)

" Hyuk-kyu (0:05) Lee " Faker " Sang-hyeok (0:08)

" Sang-hyeok (0:08) Heo " PawN " Won-seok (0:59)

" Won-seok (0:59) Tian " Meiko " Ye (1:10)

" Ye (1:10) Martin " Rekkles " Larsson (1:15)

" Larsson (1:15) Choi " Doran " Hyeon-joon (1:33)

" Hyeon-joon (1:33) Kim " Canyon " Geon-bu (1:36)

" Geon-bu (1:36) Heo " ShowMaker " Su (1:41)

" Su (1:41) Ryu " Keria " Min-seok (1:44)

" Min-seok (1:44) Hwang " Kingen " Seong-hoon (2:19)

" Seong-hoon (2:19) Hong " Pyosik " Chang-hyeon (2:19)

" Chang-hyeon (2:19) Kim " Zeka " Geon-woo (2:19)

" Geon-woo (2:19) Cho " BeryL " Geon-hee (2:19)

" Geon-hee (2:19) Steven " Hans Sama " Liv (3:43)

" Liv (3:43) Andrey " Ayu " Saraiva (3:43)

" Saraiva (3:43) Bai " 369 " Jiahao (3:47)

" Jiahao (3:47) Jeong " Chovy " Ji-hoon (3:47)

" Ji-hoon (3:47) Đỗ "Levi" Duy Khánh (3:48)

Duy Khánh (3:48) Huang " Azhi " Shang-chih (3:48)

" Shang-chih (3:48) Yuta "Yutapon" Sugiura (3:48)

Importantly, the pro players shown in the video also represented their signature champions in League of Legends and how they dominated with them.

Here are all of the champions shown in the video:

Deft : Ezreal, Lucian, Sivir, Senna, Draven, Varus, Caitlyn

: Ezreal, Lucian, Sivir, Senna, Draven, Varus, Caitlyn Faker : Zed, Viktor

: Zed, Viktor PawN : Jayce

: Jayce Meiko : Thresh, Renata Glasc

: Thresh, Renata Glasc Rekkles : Kennen

: Kennen Doran : Jax, Renekton

: Jax, Renekton Canyon : Graves

: Graves ShowMaker : Syndra

: Syndra Keria : Braum, Karma

: Braum, Karma Kingen : Aatrox

: Aatrox Pyosik : Hecarim

: Hecarim Zeka : Azir

: Azir BeryL: Bard

Deft and Faker used to be classmates in high school (Image via Riot Games)

The graphics and lore of this music video are quite intriguing. It follows the struggles of Deft and how he suffered defeat at the hands of some of the most significant names in LoL esports. Nonetheless, he also had some of the most reliable and prominent teammates alongside him.

Deft facing his former EDG teammate, Meiko, in Worlds 2022 Quarterfinals (Image via Riot Games)

In the video, you can witness his DRX comrades crossing his trajectory as he competed for the newly established team. Subsequently, he was able to overpower some of his previous teammates, who were playing on different teams.

In his pursuit of glory, he was left to face Faker, a former high school acquaintance, and his T1 team. Eventually, he emerged victorious in the most prominent feat attainable in the League of Legends community in 2022: becoming the World Champion.