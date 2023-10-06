10 best ADCs in League of Legends Worlds 2023, ranked

League of Legends Worlds 2023, scheduled to commence on October 10, presents a diverse assembly of 22 teams from across the globe, each harboring some of the game's most exceptional players and vying for glory. However, winning is contingent on the highly critical position of the ADC (Attack Damage Carry) player, or, in other words, the team's main carry.

ADC players can turn the tide of a match in either the beginning or end stages by clinching key team fights or making a late-game comeback to secure victory.

This year's League of Legends Worlds has a sizeable gathering of high-profile ADC players, and this article is here to provide a roster of the greatest 10.

Note: This ranking is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The 10 best ADCs at League of Legends Worlds 2023

10) Hans Sama

G2 Esports' Hans Sama (Image via LoL Esports)

Playing for G2 Esports, Steven "Hans Sama" Liv is one of the best European ADC players from France. He has successfully brought two LEC splits along with the LEC 2023 Season Finals to the team. The Frenchman's incredible performances, along with BrokenBlade's top lane, have been a significant factor in securing wings for G2.

Hans Sama's best champion in 2023: Kaisa (14 games, 81.8% win rate)

In League of Legends MSI 2023, he didn't exactly shine against Eastern teams. However, the performances took an upturn as he became an absolute powerhouse at the LEC Summer and Season Finals. Hans Sama is a pro at adapting to the ever-changing LoL meta, which becomes instantly evident. Displaying pure dominance in bot lane, he secured impressive victories using his signature recent pick, KogMaw.

9) Carzzy

MAD Lions' Carzzy (Image via LoL Esports)

Europe has produced some impressive ADCs in recent memory, with Matyáš "Carzzy" Orság standing out as one of the best. 2023 marked a fantastic year for the player, as he secured an LEC trophy with the MAD Lions. Regrettably, this success was undermined at the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational 2023, where the team faltered against formidable opponents like T1 and G2 Esports.

Carzzy's best champion in 2023: Xayah (15 games, 60% win rate)

Utilizing immaculate positioning throughout matches, Carzzy has proven himself to be a brilliant player. However, his struggles at international tournaments have been well-documented throughout his career. The upcoming League of Legends Worlds in 2023 will be an exciting opportunity for Carzzy to finally showcase his true prowess.

8) Light

Weibo Gaming's Light (Image via WBG)

Wang "Light" Guangyu, the ADC for Weibo Gaming, has been quite underrated in 2023. Along with the team's mid-laner, Xiaohu, Guangyu powered Weibo to a successful qualification for the League of Legends Worlds 2023. Despite not having won plenty of accolades during his tenure, he still strives to obtain the ultimate trophy.

Light's best champion in 2023: Zeri (18 games, 61.1% win rate)

When it came to choosing Zeri or Aphelios, Light had an outstanding talent for selecting the meta ADC champions, demonstrated through his remarkable gameplay. Nevertheless, his partner in the botlane, Liu "Crisp" Qingsong, encountered some hurdles. Nonetheless, at Worlds, Light's capabilities remain mysterious, and if he delivers his best, viewers can anticipate a magnificent exhibition of LoL prowess.

7) Deft

Dplus KIA's Deft (Image via LoL Esports)

Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyum, the winner of League of Legends Worlds 2022, had a tough road to qualify for this year's Worlds. Despite the struggles, he managed to play at a top-tier level in the LCK and helped Dplus KIA win important matches.

Deft's best champion in 2023: Lucian (15 games, 80% win rate)

Playing in Dplus KIA throughout 2023, Deft stood out for his consistency and a dominating Lucian performance in LCK Spring. However, as the meta changed, the team's success dwindled. Regardless, a global stage like Worlds is ideal for Deft to unleash his ultimate potential.

6) Aiming

KT Rolster's Aiming (Image via LoL Esports)

2023 saw the rise of Kim "Aiming" Ha-ram, an often-overlooked ADC in the LCK who has now become a crucial player for KT Rolster. Despite not grasping any championship titles this year, his skills were beyond impressive, achieving world-class status in League of Legends. In the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Lower Bracket Final, he almost singlehandedly powered KT to victory against T1.

Aiming's best champion in 2023: Zeri (31 games, 77.4% win rate)

When Aiming's preferred champions, Zeri and Kaisa, were banned, he encountered a few hiccups despite a strong Regular Season performance. However, he demonstrated remarkable fortitude and contributed greatly to team fights, clinching numerous important victories for KT.

5) Elk

Bilibili Gaming's Elk (Image via LoL Esports)

Often considered the new JackeyLove of League of Legends, Zhao "Elk" Jiahao joined Bilibili Gaming in December 2022. Owing to his exceptional repertoire, he certainly deserves a spot in the top five. Throughout 2023, BLG encountered setbacks in tournaments, but Elk ensured consistent brilliance, often solo-carrying games for the team.

Elk's best champion in 2023: Aphelios (37 games, 62.2% win rate)

Elk's aggressive approach during the laning phase often proves fruitful as he flashes in and eliminates the enemy bot lane, asserting dominance. However, this strategy falters in certain instances, culminating in his elimination. Nonetheless, once mid-game rolls around, Elk's formidable skills truly shine, as he is a force to be reckoned with during team fights.

4) Peyz

Gen.G Esports' Peyz (Image via LoL Esports)

Kim "Peyz" Su-hwan, the youngest ADC on this list, and his explosive gameplay were prominent factors in why Gen.G won two LCK trophies in 2023. Following his recruitment from the Gen.G academy, he replaced Ruler and broke the record for most kills in a single LCK season.

Peyz's best champion in 2023: Aphelios (25 games, 72% win rate)

Furthermore, Peyz has one of the best support players in the world beside him, Yoo "Delight" Hwan-joong. While the former may have struggled at times during his laning phases, he often emerges as one of the greatest ADCs in positional team fighting throughout mid-to-late phases. His team-fighting spacing is beyond spectacular in League of Legends.

3) Gala

LNG Esports' Gala (Image via LNG)

The League of Legends LPL's 2023 Summer matches showcased the impressive skills of 22-year-old Chinese ADC, Chen "Gala" Wei. While his former team, Royal Never Give Up, continued to underperform, Gala's displays remained consistently outstanding. His recent transfer to LNG Esports in the Summer Season proved pivotal, as his exceptional skills contributed significantly to the team's second-place standing.

Gala's best champion in 2023: Xayah (22 games, 81.8% win rate)

In the LPL 2023 Summer final, Gala clashed against Ruler and, despite his mechanical prowess, was narrowly beaten in the botlane matchup. Nevertheless, there's no denying that he can outshine any other ADC on a good day. Supported by a pack of standout players on the LNG team, Gala will certainly shine as a top performer at League of Legends Worlds 2023.

2) Gumayusi

T1's Gumayusi (Image via LoL Esports)

Many would argue with this pick and possibly place Lee "Gumayusi" Min-hyeong outside of the top three. However, he's certainly one of the best ADCs in the world. Despite failing to win any trophies with T1 in 2023, he has been the team's brightest star with his consistent performances.

Gumayusi's best champion in 2023: Xayah (25 games, 68% win rate)

Notably, the meta currently concentrates on the mid and bot lane, and Gumayusi excels in collaboration with Ryu "Keria" Min-seok. If T1's jungler, Moon "Oner" Hyeon-joon, regains his true form and cruises toward the bot lane, Gumayusi's mechanical perfection can tilt the game in T1's favor against any team.

1) Ruler

JD Gaming's Ruler (Image via LoL Esports)

Playing for JD Gaming, South Korean ADC Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk is arguably the best League of Legends player in the world. With two LPL successes in 2023, his performances have been nothing short of astounding. Furthermore, he and JDG took home the Mid-Season Invitational and remain agonizingly close to securing the Grand Slam if they succeed at the Worlds.

Ruler's best champion in 2023: Xayah (24 games, 87.5% win rate)

From the onset, Lou "MISSING" Yunfeng and Ruler dominate the bot lane, ensuring victories for JDG. The South Korean phenomenon's greatest skill lies in his ability to excel in team fights, picking the right moments to strike and positioning himself perfectly.