Uzi makes his professional League of Legends return, set to play LPL Summer Split with EDG

LPL's EDward Gaming just announced the return of League of Legends pro Uzi, much to fans' delight. The one-time MSI and multiple regional trophy winner is considered among the all-time greats in League of Legends' esport history. Rumors about his comeback were spreading on Twitter, and EDG has finally confirmed that he is indeed returning to the competitive scene.

Uzi is back to play League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split for EDG

EDG has signed Jian "Uzi" Zihao, who will be their main ADC for the LPL 2023 Summer Split. The last time he competed at the highest level was with Royal Never Give Up at Worlds 2019. Unfortunately, he had to retire due to a wrist injury. He then began streaming and playing the game more casually.

Despite joining Bilibili Gaming in 2022, he only made nine appearances on the main roster during the spring split. Shortly after, he stopped competing altogether and left the League of Legends esport scene behind. However, he is back now, and LoL fans could not be more thrilled.

LPL legend Uzi Zi-Hao is going to replace Hu ‘Leave’ Hong-Chao in EDG, as a recent scandal has tainted Leave's career. Earlier, the organization brought Kang 'TheSnake' Guang from their LDL roster and used him as a temporary sub in the ADC position.

Uzi's supporters are looking forward to seeing him in the LPL Summer Split. The team has a 1-2 record so far this season and is currently in tenth place. Many League of Legends fans who have been following the competitive scene since its early days consider Uzi to be the greatest ADC to have graced the game. His previous tournament wins include:

Mid-Season Invitational 2018 (Royal Never Give Up)

2018 Asian Games (China)

LPL Summer 2018 (Royal Never Give Up)

Some even place him on par with the GOAT Faker. We will possibly get to see Uzi vs Ruler when EDG faces JD Gaming in the LPL Summer Split. The hype is real!

