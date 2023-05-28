5 best teams heading into League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split

China has become the best League of Legends region over time thanks to the LPL. The league has had great international success with teams such as RNG and EDward Gaming having won World Championships and MSI trophies. It is also a highly exciting tournament for League of Legends fans worldwide to watch. Further, the league features chaotic games from some of the best rosters in the world and an exhibition of world-class mechanics from established players such as TheShy, Rookie, and Scout.

The Summer Split will return on May 29, 2023, as the 17 teams have locked in their rosters amidst numerous transfers during the off-season. These swaps have affected the power levels of a number of rosters in the tournament and should make a difference in the level of competition showcased in the upcoming split. This article will list the five best teams heading into the League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split.

Early favorites to win League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split: JD Gaming, Bilibili Gaming, and more

1) JD Gaming

JD Gaming is the best League of Legends team in the world. After winning the LPL Spring Split and League of Legends MSI 2023, they are coming into the Summer Split looking like the title favorites.

The roster has star players in every single role. ADC Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk and mid laner Zhuo "knight" Ding are key components of this roster, which is looking to be the first organization in League of Legends to complete the Grand Slam.

Their immaculate teamfighting and adaptability to any meta make the reigning champions a terrifying roster for any LPL team to face against. Fans can expect JD Gaming to dominate in the upcoming Summer Split as well.

JD Gaming's roster:

Top - Bai "369" Jia-Hao

Jia-Hao Jungle - Seo "Kanavi" Jin-hyeok

Jin-hyeok Mid - Zhuo "knight" Ding

Ding ADC - Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk

Jae-hyuk Support - Luo "Missing" Yun-Feng

2) EDward Gaming

EDward Gaming is one of the most decorated organizations in Chinese League of Legends' history. The team has had plenty of success domestically and internationally with an MSI and Worlds title being the highlights.

The current iteration of EDward Gaming showed its mettle in the Spring Split. Rookie ADC Hu "Leave" Hong-Chao impressed many fans and was an instrumental part in the third place finish in the LPL Spring Split. The team has a good mix of veterancy and young talent, with franchise player Tian "Meiko" Ye captaining EDG brilliantly as evidenced by the clean macro.

They were unfortunately defeated by a rising Bilibili Gaming in the Spring Split playoffs. The team will look to come into the Summer Split hoping to attain a better finish and qualify for the League of Legends World Championship 2023.

EDward Gaming's roster:

Top - Hu "Ale" Jia-Le

Jia-Le Jungle - Zhao "Jiejie" Li-Jie

Li-Jie Mid - Chu "FoFo" Chun-Lan

Chun-Lan ADC - Hu "Leave" Hong-Chao

Hong-Chao Support - Tian "Meiko" Ye

3) Bilibili Gaming

Bilibili Gaming were one of the biggest surprises in the LPL Spring playoffs. They made a huge run in the brackets stage, before losing losing to JD Gaming in the Grand Finals. Their second place finish earned them a spot at League of Legends MSI 2023.

The team did not disappoint and maintained their good form at the international event. They made it to the Grand Finals, where they were once again defeated by JD Gaming. Despite this, the roster showed exceptional mechanical talent across all roles and great macro.

Heading into the LPL Summer Split, Bilibili Gaming will be looking to continue this great momentum and hope to qualify for the League of Legends World Championship 2023.

Bilibili Gaming's roster:

Top - Chen "Bin" Ze-Bin

Ze-Bin Jungle - Peng "XUN" Li-Xun

Li-Xun Mid - Zeng "Yagao" Qi

Qi ADC - Zhao "Elk" Jia-Hao

Jia-Hao Support - Luo "ON" Wen-Jun

4) LNG Esports

LNG Esports had a phenomenal regular season in the LPL 2023 Spring Split. They were expected to be a top four team at worst. However, they were upset by the underdogs, Oh My God, who went on to claim the fourth spot in the playoffs.

This was a big blow to LNG as they had a fantastic roster with world champion and veteran Lee "Scout" Ye-chan, who had earned a record-high of 17 MVPs across the regular season.

The team has made a pivotal change in the off-season. They have traded ADC Li "LP" Fei to RNG for Chen "GALA" Wei. The latter is one of the best ADCs in the world and this is a huge upgrade for LNG.

The roster will be looking to shake off its quick elimination in the Spring Split and make a big push to qualify for the League of Legends World Championship 2023 during the Summer Split.

LNG Esports' roster:

Top - Tang "Zika" Hua-Yu

Hua-Yu Jungle - Lee "Tarzan" Seung-yong

Seung-yong Mid - Lee "Scout" Ye-chan

Ye-chan ADC - Chen "GALA" Wei

Wei Support - Fu "Hang" Ming-Hang

5) Weibo Gaming

Weibo Gaming were expected to be one of the best teams in the world heading into the League of Legends LPL 2023 Spring Split. The team had multiple star players, including world champion Kang "TheShy" Seung-lok and three-time League of Legends MSI champion, Li "Xiaohu" Yuan-Hao.

However, the roster showed extreme incosistency, being able to win against any team, while also dropping games to bottom-tier lineups. They made it to the bracket stage but fans expected very less and were not surprised when Weibo Gaming was handily defeated by Bilibili Gaming without winning a single game.

The addition of renowned jungler Wei "Weiwei" Bo-Han could be the missing piece that could provide consistency for the lineup. Weibo Gaming have the individual talent to win the season at their peak. The key concern is their ability to keep up their consistency, which the team will be looking to work on heading into the Summer Split.

Weibo Gaming's roster:

Top - Kang "TheShy" Seung-lok

Seung-lok Jungle - Hung "Karsa" Hao-Hsuan

Hao-Hsuan Jungle (substitute) - Wei "Weiwei" Bo-Han

Bo-Han Mid - Li "Xiaohu" Yuan-Hao

Yuan-Hao ADC - Wang "Light" Guang-Yu

Guang-Yu Support - Liu "Crisp" Qing-Song

Fans across the world can tune in to watch the first League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split game between Ultra Prime and Anyone's Legend on the official LPL Twitch and YouTube channels. It will take place on 29 May, 2023 at 2:00AM PDT/11:00AM CEST/2:30 PM IST.

Poll : 0 votes