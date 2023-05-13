JDG vs BLG League of Legends MSI 2023 Upper Bracket Semifinals: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2023 second upper bracket semifinal will feature JDG vs BLG. Fans will be able to relish the repeat of the LPL spring 2023 final. Two juggernauts from China will compete for a spot in the upper bracket final to face T1. Alternatively, the loser of JDG vs BLG will square off against the loser of C9 and the Golden Guardians.

Many regional matchups are taking place in MSI 2023. However, the LPL and LCK remain at the top. Before we get into JDG vs BLG, let's review some key points, analysis, and statistics.

Preview of JDG vs BLG at the League of Legends MSI 2023 Upper Bracket Semifinals

JD Gaming, the champions of the last two LPL tournaments, is looking set to win its first international tournament. Despite having a deep run in the World Championship 2022, the side failed to win against T1 in the semifinals.

It then added Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk GenG and Zhuo "knight" Ding from Top Esports. The roster change had a significant impact because the team displayed potential immediately and easily won the regional trophy.

JDG completely destroyed the LCS second-seed Golden Guardians, 3-0, in its opening game in MSI 2023. The jungler, Seo "Kanavi" Jin-hyeok, was the best player in that match, and his objective control and smiting were impeccable throughout the series.

On the other hand, Bilibili Gaming entered the MSI as a play-in team and easily defeated every team. The side earned a place in the bracket stage by defeating Rainbow7 and the Golden Guardians. Despite losing a game to GG, it won the series convincingly overall.

After joining the team, BLG's top laner, Chen "Bin" Zebin, who previously played for Royal Never Give Up and won the MSI trophy, brought a tremendous amount of motivation. The outfit demonstrated excellent potential despite falling to JDG in the LPL spring finals. BLG's last match in the bracket stage against Cloud9 was a stomp, beating C9 3-0. Bin received the MVP award.

As this series will not be an elimination match, the winner will face T1 in the upper bracket final. Alternatively, the loser will face G2 Esports in the lower bracket quarterfinals.

JDG vs BLG will be a compelling and engaging matchup. They are both in their best possible form. Furthermore, the top matchup between Bin and 369 will be the most anticipated.

As for the prediction, JDG is expected to win the series after a hard-fought battle.

Head-to-head

With eighteen meetings between the two teams, JDG vs. BLG is a fairly common matchup in the LPL. Twelve of those were victories for JDG, six for BLG, and one was a draw.

The last time they faced each other was in the LPL spring 2022 championship match. JDG won that series by a score of 3-1.

Previous results

JDG's recent match was against Golden Guardians, with the former winning it 3-0.

Meanwhile, BLG's previous match was against the LCS champions, Cloud9.

JDG vs BLG MSI 2023 rosters

JD Gaming

Top - 369

Jungle - Kanavi

Mid - Knight

Bot - Ruler

Support - Missing

Bilibili Gaming

Top - Bin (1 MSI trophy)

Jungle - Xun

Mid - Yagao

Bot - Elk

Support - ON

Livestream details

The League of Legends MSI 2023 JDG vs BLG clash will start on May 14 at 4 am PT/4:30 pm IST. It will be broadcast live on LoL Esports' YouTube channel, LoL Esports website, and Riot Games' Twitch channel.

