T1 vs GenG League of Legends MSI 2023 Upper Bracket Semifinals: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The world is on its feet as the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2023 Upper Bracket Semifinal will feature T1 vs GenG. The two Korean juggernauts will face off, and fans will see the "unkillable demon king" Faker vs Chovy, arguably the best mid-laner in the world right now. With the most anticipated heavyweight match in MSI 2023 on show, the hype and anticipation are at an all-time high.

T1 vs GenG face off again in the Upper Bracket Final just 34 days after their LCK spring championship match. Ahead of the titanic clash, let's delve into some analysis and important statistics.

Preview of T1 vs GenG at the League of Legends MSI 2023 Upper Bracket Semifinals

Prediction

T1 and GenG both secured a place at the MSI bracket stage after finishing in the top two of the LCK spring split. That's because DRX's victory in last year's World Championship earned LCK an extra spot.

T1 is out to exact its vengeance on GenG. The winner will compete in the Upper Bracket Final against the victor of the match between JDG and BLG. The losing side will face the G2 vs. MAD Lions winner in the lower bracket quarterfinals.

T1 is eager to take home a major international championship. The side lost three consecutive finals in its previous four S-tier competitions, including an MSI and Worlds final.

The team had its first MSI bracket stage match against the LEC spring champions, the MAD Lions. Despite a shaky start in which the side lost in every lane, T1 eventually recovered. T1 easily won the series, 3-0. Lee "Gumayusi" Min-hyeong, the ADC, was the most influential, with strong Aphelios performances in the first two games and Jinx in the third.

GenG, on the other hand, is possibly the best team in the world right now. The team made some roster changes after failing to advance past the semifinals of the World Championship in 2022. Peyz and Delight, its young bot duo, have been flawless throughout the LCK spring.

Despite a disappointing regular season in which the side lost to T1 in the Upper Bracket Final, GenG recovered tremendously and won the entire tournament. The team defeated T1 spectacularly in the championship game, winning 3-1, and the 17-year-old prodigy, Kim "Peyz" Su-hwan, was named MVP.

After coming to MSI as the first seed from the LCK, the side defeated G2 Esports 3-1 and demonstrated to the world why the East continues to be superior to the West.

DonJake @NotDonJake



The Prince of Midlane.



@j1hu1V_chovy



Follow



#MSI2023 #GenGWIN Our Biggest Interview Yet.The Prince of Midlane.Follow @RuddyCorp to see it immediately after the series. Our Biggest Interview Yet. The Prince of Midlane. @j1hu1V_chovy Follow @RuddyCorp to see it immediately after the series. #MSI2023 #GenGWIN https://t.co/stGMuKLCQI

However, the LEC's second seed, G2, was able to take a map from GenG. Alternatively, T1 defeated the LEC champions, the MAD Lions, without dropping a single map. Hence, based on recent performance, T1 is expected to win the series after a close race.

Head-to-head

T1 vs GenG is a fairly common matchup, as they have faced each other 24 times. T1 won 18 of them, while GenG triumphed in six.

The most recent T1 vs GenG match was in the LCK spring finals, and GenG won 3-1.

Previous results

T1's last match was against the MAD Lions in the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals of MSI 2023, and they won the series 3-0.

GenG, on the other hand, defeated G2 3-1 in its most recent match in the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals.

T1 vs GenG MSI 2023 rosters

T1

Top - Zeus

Jungle - Oner

Mid - Faker (2 MSI trophy)

Bottom - Gumayusi

Support - Keria

GenG

Top - Doran

Jungle - Peanut (1 MSI trophy)

Mid - Chovy

Bottom - Peyz

Support - Delight

Livestream details

The League of Legends MSI 2023 match, T1 vs GenG will be broadcast live on May 13 at 4 am PT/4:30 pm IST on the LoL Esports website, Riot Games' Twitch channel, and LoL Esports' Youtube channel.

Poll : Who do you think will win the match? T1 GenG 4 votes