League of Legends MSI 2023 Main Stage: Bracket match-ups, qualified teams, and more

The final set of teams and match-ups for the League of Legends MSI 2023 Bracket Stage were officially revealed on May 7, 2023. After the final Play-in game between the Golden Guardians and PSG Talon, a draw took place on the stage of London's Copper Box Arena concerning the upcoming Bracket Stage. This article will cover all the relevant information, including the teams that qualified for it and their match-ups.

League of Legends MSI 2023 introduced a double-elimination format, which is entirely new. There are no Group, Rumble, or Knockout stages this time. Additionally, this modification eliminates the unpredictable nature of BO1 games from the scene, giving each team an equal chance to win. Read on to learn about the squads that have qualified for the Bracket Stage.

Full details regarding League of Legends MSI 2023 Bracket Stage's qualified teams, match-ups, and more

League of Legends MSI 2023 Bracket Stage teams

The following teams have qualified for the MSI 2023 Bracket Stage:

GenG

G2 Esports

MAD Lions

T1

Cloud9

Bilibili Gaming

JD Gaming

Golden Guardians

GenG, T1, JDG, MAD Lions, and Cloud9 are the first five teams that qualified for the Main Stage by winning their regional tournaments. However, the remaining teams, G2 Esports, Bilibili Gaming, and Golden Guardians, were successful in advancing to the Bracket Stage. G2 and BLG won two consecutive matches in the Play-in and booked their tickets. On the other hand, GG had to win the Last-chance Qualifiers to proceed.

League of Legends MSI 2023 Bracket Stage fixtures

These are the MSI 2023 Bracket Stage match-ups:

Group A

GenG vs G2 Esports

MAD Lions vs T1

Group B

Cloud9 vs Bilibili Gaming

JD Gaming vs Golden Guardians

Yasin Dincer @Nisqy I hope we draw T1 so I can go back home really fast I hope we draw T1 so I can go back home really fast

The winners of Group A matches will face each other in the Upper Bracket Semifinals. The same applies to Group B. Following that, the winners of both Groups will compete in the Upper Bracket Final for a spot in the Grand Final.

Alternatively, the losers A and B will fall down in the Lower Bracket. In it, the winners of the four matches will proceed to this event's Lower Bracket Quarterfinals. Both victors from that contest will face the losers of the Upper Bracket Semifinals. Then, the remaining two winners will clash in the Lower Bracket Semifinal.

The victor of this game will go up against the Upper Bracket Final's loser to book the second spot in League of Legends MSI 2023's Grand Final. All the Bracket matches will be played in a best-of-five format.

The League of Legends MSI 2023 is being played on patch 13.8, so one can expect to see some standard meta picks as well as some unorthodox pocket picks. The hype around this event is real, as fans will be able to witness some extremely spicy matchups.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news and guides regarding League of Legends.

Poll : 0 votes