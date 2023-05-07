League of Legends MSI 2023 Week 1 Results: G2 Esports, BLG, and Golden Guardians lock in main stage

The first week of League of Legends MSI 2023 has come to an end, living up to fans' expectations. We witnessed several great teams from various regions, some performing exceptionally well while others were underwhelming. G2 Esports, Bilibili Gaming performed flawlessly throughout their League of Legends MSI 2023 play-in run, easily defeating every opponent they faced.

On the other hand, the second seed from LCS, the Golden Guardians, earned the last spot to join the bracket stage.

Week 1 Results of League of Legends MSI 2023

Let's have a look at all of the results from the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2023 play-in stage:

Upper Bracket Round 1

Match Series Score PSG Talon vs DetonatioN BO3 2-0 G2 Esports vs LOUD BO3 2-0 Bilibili Gaming vs Rainbow7 BO3 2-0 Golden Guardians vs GAM Esports BO3 2-0

Upper Bracket Round 2

Match Series Score Bilibili Gaming vs Golden Guardians BO3 2-1 G2 Esports vs PSG Talon BO3 2-0

Summary: Bilibilli Gaming and G2 Esports are qualified for the bracket stage.

Lower Bracket Round 1

Match Series Score Rainbow7 vs GAM Esports BO3 2-1 LOUD vs DetonatioN BO3 2-0

Summary: GAM Esports and DetonatioN Gaming are eliminated from MSI 2023.

Lower Bracket Round 2

Match Series Score Golden Guardians vs Rainbow7 BO3 2-0 PSG Talon vs LOUD BO3 2-0

Summary: Rainbow7 and LOUD are eliminated from MSI 2023.

Lower Bracket Final

Match Series Score Golden Guardians vs PSG Talon BO5 3-0

Summary: The Golden Guardians take the final spot in the bracket stage.

G2 Esports, BLG, and Golden Guardians join the MSI 2023 bracket stage

After the League of Legends MSI 2023's electrifying start, the big names still prevail. The predictable teams have won all of the games so far, and they anticipate maintaining this momentum into the bracket stage.

There was no doubt that Bilibili Gaming would proceed through the next round, as they performed phenomenally in their respective LPL 2023 spring splits. Even though they fell short in the LPL championship match against the formidable JDG, they were strong right away in League of Legends MSI 2023.

BLG's top laner, Chen "Bin" Zebin, was immensely influential in all of their BO3 victories. The first match against the LLA champions, Rainbow7, was a breeze, as they won comfortably 2-0.

Following that, the second series against the LCS 2023 second seed, the Golden Guardians, was an absolute blast. Although both teams showed their prowess, BLG won the final battle thanks to Bin and jungler XUN's outstanding performances. They qualified for the bracket stage with their victory over GG.

G2 Esports, the other dominant team in the play-in stage, performed their hearts out from the start. The top-laner, Sergen "BrokenBlade" Çelik, especially excelled in all of their matches. He won the most MVPs (2) in the play-in stage.

It started with an easy 2-0 series win against the Brazilian champions, LOUD. Caps, the mid-laner for G2, utilized the meta pick Nautilus in both games and put on a fantastic display of his ever-growing talent.

After that, G2's next series against PCS winners PSG Talon was tough in the beginning. After a spirited victory in the first game and BrokenBlade's insane Kennen performance, he showed no mercy in the second game and dominated the Summoner's Rift with his Olaf pick. Following the win, G2 qualified for the next stage.

Last but not least, despite losing to BLG, Golden Guardians displayed some phenomenal performances in the MSI 2023. All of their series wins were stomps, as they didn't lose a single game.

The shining stars of their team were their bot-laner, Licorice, and their 28-year-old South Korean support, huhi. They won 3-0 in the League of Legends MSI 2023 last-chance qualifiers against PSG Talon to proceed to the bracket stage.

Therefore, G2, BLG, and GG clinched the final spots in the bracket stage, and the remaining five teams were disqualified. Even though they got eliminated, teams like PSG Talon, LOUD, and Rainbow7 showed great potential.

On the other hand, the LJL champions, DetonatioN Gaming, and the Vietnamese champions, GAM Esports, were utterly disappointing, as they did not manage to win even a single series during their League of Legends MSI 2023 journey.

The League of Legends MSI 2023 bracket stage starts on May 9, 2023. Catch all the previews and news about LoL on Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes