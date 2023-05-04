The Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2023 play-in match between Bilibili Gaming and Golden Guardians will determine the first spot in the bracket stage. The stakes are extremely high, and fans are excited to see the clash between the second seeds from the LCS and the LPL.

Preview of Bilibili Gaming vs Golden Guardians at the League of Legends MSI 2023 play-in

Prediction

Bilibili Gaming is looking better than ever as MSI 2023 progresses. Following their easy 2-0 victory over Rainbow7, they are looking forward to clinching a win against GG and joining the top dogs in the bracket stage.

BLG, the second-best LPL team, will attempt to replicate Royal Never Give Up's MSI triumph in 2022. BLG came close to winning the entire LPL Spring 2023 tournament before falling to JD Gaming.

After their victory over Rainbow7, BLG's star top laner, Bin, attempted to speak in English in a post-match interview, claiming that they were the best:

"I think we team is best. Because we are the best.”"

LPL Fanclub @LPLfanclub



Q: “so can you say something in English?”



Bin: “I think we team is best. Because we are the best.”



Bin’s first ever English interview🤣🤣🤣



Bin's first ever English interview🤣🤣🤣

#LPL #MSI2023 #BLGWIN

BLG is one of the potential favorites to win the entire tournament. However, they're going to have to secure a victory over the Golden Guardians to proceed.

The same can be said for GG, who looked absolutely spectacular against Vietnam's champions, GAM Esports. They won the series 2-0, thanks to a top-notch performance from the whole team.

The macro play from GG was impeccable, as was the individual brilliance of the other members of the team. However, the bot-lane duo of Stixxay and huhi had the most significant impact on the Summoner's Rift. Stixxay played a flawless game, earning MSI 2023's first pentakill.

Predicting BLG vs GG is difficult because both looked fantastic in the first round of play-ins. That being said, BLG should win the series because they have more experience competing on a large scale and are from the LPL, which is considered to be more competitive than the LCS. However, both teams are expected to put up a tough fight, making it a high-quality matchup.

Head-to-head

This will be the first clash between Bilibili Gaming and the Golden Guardians.

Previous results

Bilibili Gaming won their previous match against LLA Opening winners Rainbow7 in the first round of the play-in at MSI 2023. They won the series 2-0.

Alternatively, the Golden Guardians won their opening match 2-0, as they defeated VCS Dawn winners GAM Esports.

MSI 2023 rosters

Bilibili Gaming

Top - Bin

Jungle - Xun

Mid - Yagao

Bot - Elk

Support - ON

Golden Guardians

Top - Licorice

Jungle - River

Mid - Gori

Bot - Stixxay

Support - huhi

Livestream details

Fans can catch the League of Legends MSI 2023 Bilibili Gaming vs Golden Guardians match on May 4 at 5 am PT/5:30 pm IST. It will be broadcast on Riot Games' Twitch channel, LoL Esports' YouTube channel, and the official LoL Esports website.

