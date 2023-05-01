5 best top lane champions in League of Legends for MSI 2023

The Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) is around the corner, and after a few buffs and nerfs, there are a lot of great top lane champions who are overpowered and extremely impactful in the Summoner's Rift. However, the top lane champions aren't all perfect from every perspective. Without further ado, here are the five best top lane champions for the upcoming Riot's Mid-Season Invitational 2023.

Kennen, Jayce, and three more elite top lane champions for MSI 2023

League of Legends patch 13.8 has brought about a nice meta shift, with some new picks appearing in every role. Here are the five best top lane champions for MSI 2023 using data from the best pro and challenger players and analyzing recent statistics.

1) Kennen

Kennen is eager to face any threat with his whirling storm of shuriken (Image via Riot Games)

Kennen has been extremely strong and impactful following the buff, particularly in higher-elo and pro matches. If you need a bit of an AP advantage in the top lane, picking Kennen is the best choice because of his overpowered bursts of Lightning Rush.

Win rate: 50.06%

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Kennen buffs:

- Q base damage increased from 75 - 255 to 75 - 275

- Q AP ratio increased from 75% to 85%

- Q cooldown reduced from 8 - 4 seconds to 7 - 4

Kennen buffs:

- Q base damage increased from 75 - 255 to 75 - 275

- Q AP ratio increased from 75% to 85%

- Q cooldown reduced from 8 - 4 seconds to 7 - 4

- E minion damage increased from 50% to 65%

Using his enhanced auto attack from W deals more damage and also applies a storm mark. This is the best way to pressure the enemy champion as much as possible during the lane phase.

When it comes to spacing with Kennen, it's critical to try to space the enemy champion's key cooldown as much as possible.

Best Kennen players in MSI 2023: Zeus (T1), Chasy (Mad Lions), BrokenBlade (G2)

2) Sion

Sion is one of Runeterra's most dreaded and horrifying warlords (Image via Riot Games)

Sion is probably the best top laner in terms of tanks and being strong in patch 13.8, simply because Malphite got nerfed a bit. He is a particularly potent choice due to his extreme tankiness and the enormous amount of crowd control available in his kit, which makes him very challenging to kill.

Win rate: 50.57%

It's important to try to use Sion's E and Q properly. You have a pretty good chance of landing your Q if you can successfully land your E when the opposing champion is going for a CS.

Utilizing Sion's W to block enemy champions and clear waves is another tactic that can help deal great damage.

Best Sion players in MSI 2023: Zeus (T1), 369 (JDG)

3) Jayce

Jayce, the brilliant inventor who has devoted his life to Piltover's defense (Image via Riot Games)

Jayce is a great lane-dominant top lane champion in the game right now. Range champions such as Jayce have an inherent advantage over melee champions, making him one of the most preferred choices among pro top laners in MSI 2023. Importantly, it can also be a flex pick, making it difficult for opponents to predict during the pick-ban phase.

Win rate: 50%

The key aspect of playing Jayce in the top lane is to avoid using the melee form as much as possible. However, in certain situations where there's no room for counterplay, utilizing his melee form can be effective in dealing significant damage to enemy champions.

Jayce is all about dealing persistent damage (or even burst damage), so you should constantly be on the lookout for opportunities to use Q or Q+E.

Best Jayce players in MSI 2023: Doran (GenG), Zeus (T1), Chasy (Mad Lions), Fudge (C9)

4) Jax

Jax, the greatest weapon master in Runeterra. (Image via Riot Games)

Jax is one of the most consistent choices in top lane matchups due to his excellent kit. Jax is a fantastic duelist, he scales extremely well in the mid-to-late game, he's a god-tier split pusher, and he's naturally tanky and difficult to kill.

Win rate: 54.7%

Jax players should heavily prioritize farming and look to trade when it's free and easy. Jumping onto your opponent with Q, then using auto attack into Wand, then E is an excellent way to begin any trade. You can then either stun them and disengage, or stun them and continue fighting.

Naturally, if you have your ultimate passive, you can hit a minion twice and then use Q to charge in for a crazy burst of damage mid-game.

Best Jax players in MSI 2023: Doran (GenG), 369 (JDG), Bin (Bilibili)

5) K'Sante

K'Sante comes with unique, devastating powers that help him target foes effectively (Image via Riot Games)

K'Sante is currently one of the best tanks in the game and has insane damage output. Three of his four abilities give him a dash, and his ability to peel and protect carries, combined with his insane amount of lockdown, is incredible.

Win rate: 50.9%

K'Sante becomes a mid-game powerhouse if you focus on farming from the start. It's easy to harass the opponents and farm safely by utilizing the short cooldown of his Q.

Playing K'Sante as a frontline tank can be very effective. This is because it can be difficult for the enemy team to reach your AD carry without going through him first.

Best K'Sante players in MSI 2023: 369 (JDG), Chasy (Mad Lions), Fudge (C9), Doran (GenG)

The first major international competition of the year, the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational, begins on Tuesday, April 2, 2023. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more League of Legends news and articles.

