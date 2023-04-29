League of Legends MSI 2023 power rankings

The League of Legends MSI (Mid Season Invitational) 2023 is scheduled to start on May 2, 2023, with the participating teams locked in and currently preparing for the battle to determine the world's best. However, not all teams have an equal chance of winning the tournament. This article provides a detailed power ranking for League of Legends MSI 2023 to rank the most formidable teams in the competition.

It's important to note that every team has earned their place in the MSI and is highly skilled in their own right. However, there are significant differences in the levels of skill and preparation between the various teams and regions, often resulting in a significant power disparity.

League of Legends MSI 2023 participating teams ranked from strongest to weakest

Teams have been ranked on a scale ranging from S-rank to D-rank, with S-rank being the highest and D-rank being the lowest. These rankings have been determined based on recent performances in regional splits and the current form of teams. However, it is important to note that the rankings are subject to change once the tournament begins.

Hence, without further adieu, it is time to move on the actual power rankings of League of Legends MSI 2023.

S Tier: Gen.G, JDG, T1

A Tier: MAD Lions, Cloud9, Bilibili Gaming

B Tier: Golden Guardians, GAM Esports

C Tier: LOUD, DetonatioN FocusMe, G2 Esports, PSG Talon

D Tier: Movistar R7

It is safe to say that Gen.G, JDG, and T1 are the best teams at MSI 2023. These three teams are the favorites to win and in all probability one of them will end up grabbing the trophy.

MAD Lions and Cloud9 are both considered to be in the A-tier for the MSI 2023 power rankings. MAD Lions have shown a significant improvement in their gameplay, while Cloud9 has been consistently performing well in the LCS. Bilibili Gaming is another strong contender for the MSI 2023 trophy, but they may not have the edge needed to outperform some of the S-tier teams.

In the B-tier, the Golden Guardians remain as the second representative from the LCS. Although not particularly flashy, the team is extremely consistent and has a clear strategy for how to approach League of Legends. Additionally, GAM Esports, despite being a minor region representative, has proven to be unpredictable and could end up surprising many people.

In C-tier, LOUD, G2 Esports, DetonatioN FocusMe, and PSG Talon are closely matched. Each of these teams has its own strengths and weaknesses, and it's hard to predict which one will perform well on a given day. G2 Esports, in particular, has struggled to adapt to the current meta, which led to some poor performances during the LEC 2023 Spring Split.

Apart from that, Caps and Brokenblade have been underperforming quite a lot, which will hurt G2 Esports' chances of winning the tournament. In fact, it would not be surprising if the team ends up getting knocked out during the play-in stage of League of Legends MSI 2023.

