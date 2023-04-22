League of Legends MSI 2023 English Broadcast Talent announced: Sjokz, Caedrel, Drakos, and more

On April 22, 2023, Riot Games officially announced the English Broadcast Talent list for League of Legends MSI 2023. It includes a lot of big names, such as Sjokz, Caedrel, Drakos, and several others. This article will mention all the individuals on the English broadcast Talent list. It is, however, important to mention that the point at which these casters will join the tournament has not been confirmed.

This is because there are times when such personnel become part of an event during the Play-ins or for the Main Event. Uncertainties regarding when the casters on the list presented below will join the tournament will probably become clear once this event draws closer.

Full list of English Broadcast Talent at League of Legends MSI 2023

The list of personnel who have been confirmed for League of Legends MSI 2023 English Broadcast Talent is as follows:

Sjokz

Quickshot

Laure

Frankie Ward

Yinsu

Jatt

Emily Rand

Guldborg

Caedrel

Drakos

Dagda

Oisin

Munchables

Vedius

Azael

Atlus

Markz

Medic

Raz

Chronicler

Captain Flowers

Kobe

It is safe to say that there are some top-tier people whom Riot Games has invited for MSI 2023. All such individuals are veterans when it comes to presentation, casting, and analysis. This is why fans are expected to have a really good time listening to them break down games throughout League of Legends MSI 2023.

Apart from that, these casters, analysts, and presenters are involved with a variety of regional leagues like the LEC, LCS, LPL, and LCK. For instance, Caedrel and Drakos are from LCK; Kobe and Azael from LCS; Oisin and Munchables specialize in LPL; and Chronicler knows LCK like the back of his hand.

Hence, fans will be able to gain deep insight into each and every team from all major regions, which will help get a better idea of who is doing what and what to expect from certain players and squads. Sjokz, Frankie Ward, Yinsu, and Laure will be part of the desk and interview team.

In fact, this will probably be the first time Frankie Ward and Yinsu will take part in League of Legends MSI, as they are usually involved in Counter-Strike and Valorant events, respectively. Regardless, it is crucial to mention that the presentation of this tournament is as important as its games; the aforementioned casters are some of the best options to take care of the former.

Poll : 0 votes