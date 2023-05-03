G2 Esports vs PSG Talon League of Legends MSI 2023 play-in: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The winner's bracket for the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2023 play-ins will feature G2 Esports and PSG Talon. The two teams will face off in a highly anticipated match, and the winner is guaranteed to advance to the bracket stage. The stakes are incredibly high, and fans are eager to see one of the best European teams take on the giants of the Pacific.

Preview of G2 Esports vs PSG Talon at the League of Legends MSI 2023 play-in

Prediction

G2 Esports should be the favorites heading into their match against PSG Talon. Despite having a shaky start against LOUD in the first game, they were exceptional in the second game, winning the match 2-0.

Due to their underwhelming League of Legends Worlds 2022 performance, G2 made a significant number of changes to their roster. With Mikyx's return and the addition of Hans Sama and Yike, they won the LEC Winter Split.

Although they lost the LEC Spring Split to the Mad Lions, G2 are coming into MSI 2023 as one of the potential favorites. In the first match against LOUD, BrokenBlade, Hans Sama, and Yike put in incredible performances as they dominated the Summoner's Rift.

Alternatively, the PCS Spring 2023 champions, PSG Talon, dominated the Pacific region before coming into the MSI as a play-in team. They won their first play-in match vs DFM with a comfortable 2-0. However, the second game went on for 50 minutes.

A strong performance from their mid-laner ubao and jungler JunJia created a huge gap. With their lane pressure strategies, effective jungle control, and Wako's mid-game Aphelios, the representatives of the Pacific region can pose a great threat. Having said that, the lack of competitive experience on their roster could make it somewhat difficult to win the G2 Esports vs PSG clash.

It is difficult to predict the outcome of the G2 Esports vs. PSG Talon match. While they both appear to be quite strong at the moment, G2 should win in the end, as each member of their superstar roster has the power to change the course of a match.

Head-to-head

There have been two previous encounters between G2 Esports vs PSG Talon. They competed against one another in the Mid-Season Invitational 2022 Rumble Stage, with PSG winning both of their best-of-one games.

Previous results

G2 Esports defeated CBLOL champion LOUD in the first round of the MSI 2023 play-in stage with a 2-0 victory.

PSG Talon, on the other hand, defeated LJL champions DetonatioN Gaming 2-0 in their first MSI 2023 play-in tie.

MSI 2023 rosters

G2 Esports

Top - BrokenBlade

Jungle - Yike

Mid - Caps

Bottom - Hans Sama

Support - Mikyx

PSG Talon

Top - Azhi

Jungle - JunJia

Mid - Uniboy

Bottom - Wako

Support - Woody

Livestream details

The League of Legends MSI 2023 G2 Esports vs PSG Talon match will be broadcast on May 4 at 8:00 am PT/8.30 pm IST on Riot Games' Twitch channel, LoL Esports' Youtube channel, and the official LoL Esports website.

