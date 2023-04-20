G2 Esports vs MAD Lions League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split playoffs: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The first game of the final weekend at League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split is set to be a lower bracket match between G2 Esports and MAD Lions. With no more second chances, the stakes are incredibly high, making it an exciting game that is not to be missed.

G2 Esports has already qualified for MSI 2023, but winning the Spring Split will grant them the first seed from Europe. Hence, it is safe to say that this team will be going in guns blazing. MAD Lions, on the other hand, have to either win the Spring Split (or hope that G2 Esports wins it) to stand a chance at qualifying for MSI 2023.

Apart from that, the LEC 2023 Spring Split trophy is also at stake with Team BDS waiting in the Grand Finals to face one of these teams. Hence, fans can expect some really high octane games filled with thrilling moments and concluding with a heartbreaking elimination.

Preview of G2 Esports vs MAD Lions at League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split

Predictions

G2 Esports had a solid start to League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split. The team showcased diversity in gameplay, champion flexibility, and laning prowess. Unfortunately, this dominance eventually faded as others started to catch up to the team.

The flaws in G2 Esports' style of play got exposed and almost every team started to take advantage of the same. This led to KOI knocking G2 Esports to the lower bracket during the first best-of-three game of the Group Stage.

Even though G2 managed to defeat KOI later on in the lower bracket rematch and qualified for the playoffs, the team is looking very shaky. The issue with this roster is that they refuse to play champions like Ahri, Wukong or Rakan, who are some of the strongest picks in the current meta.

This gives opposing teams an inherent advantage as those meta picks always outscale and outdamage the off-meta options that G2 Esports opts for.

MAD Lions, on the other hand, had a really slow start to the LEC 2023 Spring Split. The team initially struggled a lot and barely managed to qualify for the Group Stage after a tie-breaker match against Team Heretics.

This led to many analysts claiming that MAD Lions would definitely get knocked out in the Group Stage. The first two games of the Group Stage were not good, and the team showcased several flaws. However, their final game of the Group Stage was flawless, and MAD Lions appears to have found solid footing.

When it comes to predictions, MAD Lions should grab a 3-0/3-1 victory against G2 Esports simply because they are better at gameplay planning.

Head-to-head

G2 Esports and MAD Lions have clashed against each other a total of 21 times, with the former grabbing 12 victories and the latter grabbing nine.

Previous results

G2 Esports played against KOI in their previous game and grabbed a hard-fought 2-1 victory in League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split.

MAD Lions, on the other hand, faced Astralis and grabbed a dominating 2-0 victory.

League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split rosters

G2 Esports

Brokenblade

Yike

Caps

Hans Sama

Mikyx

MAD Lions

Chasy

Elyoya

Nisqy

Carzzy

Hylissang

Livestream details

G2 Esports vs MAD Lions will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC on April 21, 2023 at 9:30 pm IST/9 am PDT.

