League of Legends MSI 2023 main stage: Start date, match schedule, and more

League of Legends MSI 2023, the year's first major international tournament, has reached its main stage. The qualified teams are set to compete in the bracket stage, and fans are anticipating high-intensity matches. It begins on Monday, so fans should keep the schedule in mind and plan accordingly.

The bracket stage draw took place after the final play-in match between the Golden Guardians and PSG Talon. The main guest and top laner from Excel Esports, Andrei "Odoamne" Pascu, drew the bracket stage matches. However, he's the target of a lot of trolling as a result of fans complaining about the MSI 2023 bracket stage matchups.

Full details about the League of Legends MSI 2023 main stage schedule, timings, and more

The League of Legends MSI 2023 bracket stage will begin on May 9, 2023, in London, England, and eight teams from each of the major regions will compete in the prestigious tournament. All bracket matches will be best-of-five.

The following teams will compete in the bracket stage:

GenG (LCK)

T1 (LCK)

JD Gaming (LPL)

Bilibili Gaming (LPL)

Mad Lions (LEC)

G2 Esports (LEC)

Cloud9 (LCS)

Golden Guardians (LCS)

After a superb play-in stage, Bilibli Gaming, G2 Esports, and Golden Guardians advanced to the bracket stage. They joined GenG, T1, JDG, Mad Lions, and Cloud9, who have already qualified after winning their regional championships. T1 will receive an additional bracket stage spot despite failing to win the LCK Spring Split in 2023. This is due to the LCK's DRX being the reigning world champions.

The following matches will take place in the first round of the bracket stage:

Tuesday- May 9, 2023

GenG vs G2 Esports

Wednesday- May 10, 2023

MAD Lions vs T1

Thursday - May 11, 2023

Cloud9 vs Bilibili Gaming

Friday - May 12, 2023

JD Gaming vs Golden Guardians

The first-round matches in the bracket stage will start at 5 am PT/5:30 pm IST.

The winner of the match between GenG and G2 Esports will face off against the winner of Mad Lions vs T1 in the Upper Bracket Semifinals. Alternatively, both losers will face off in Lower Bracket Round 1, and the loser will be eliminated.

On the other hand, the winner of Cloud9 vs Bilibili Gaming will match up against the winner of JD Gaming vs Golden Guardians in the Upper Bracket Semifinals. The same thing applies to the lower bracket, as both losers will fight it out in Lower Bracket Round 1.

All four matches in the League of Legends MSI 2023 bracket stage will be bangers. Every team will attempt to play their best in these games, so the stakes are extremely high. The bracket stage starts on May 9, 2023, featuring GenG vs G2.

The LCK Spring 2023 champions, GenG, is probably the best team in the world right now. Although G2 failed to win against Mad Lions in LEC Spring, they showed great potential in the League of Legends MSI 2023 play-in. Fans are also looking forward to the midlane battle between Chovy and Caps.

The second matchup will feature MAD Lions vs T1. After losing back-to-back important finals, T1 is more motivated than ever to win every game and lift the League of Legends MSI 2023 trophy. Their opponents, the Mad Lions, won the LEC Spring 2023 with an inspiring performance, so T1 vs. Mad Lions will undoubtedly be an exciting match.

The third match is between the LCS Spring 2023 winners Cloud9 and the second seed from the LPL Spring 2023, Bilibili Gaming. Even though BLG defeated the NA representative Golden Guardians in the play-in round, Cloud9 is expected to pose a significant challenge. Fans can expect a thrilling showdown between the two teams.

The last Upper Bracket Quarterfinals match will be held between JD Gaming and Golden Guardians. Although GG displayed great prowess during the play-in stage, it should be a one-way affair against the formidable JDG from the LPL.

Livestream details

League of Legends MSI 2023's first round of the bracket stage will be streamed live on the official LoL Esports site, Riot Games' Twitch, and LoL Esports' Youtube channel.

