T1 vs Gen.G League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split Finals: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The grand finals encounter at League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split is set to be a clash between T1 and Gen.G. This match is bound to be exciting as both sides are supremely talented and will display some of the best League of Legends prowess in the LCK. Apart from that, there are stakes where the winner will grab the LCK 2023 Spring Split trophy and the first seed for MSI 2023 from South Korea.

The loser will have to travel to MSI as the second seed, which can be a problem depending on whom they end up facing within the tournament.

For the dream of reaching V11 - T1

For defending their current throne - GenG



In 5 hours, 2022's two rivals meet again. For the dream of reaching V11 - T1. For defending their current throne - GenG. Today, at Jamsil Arena, the 2023 #LCK Spring Champion will be decided.

Hence, this is a fight for gold as both teams will be placing all their cards on the table to try and claim the prize for the best in Korea.

Preview of Gen.G vs T1 at League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split finals

Predictions

T1 had a really solid season at League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split. The team lost just once during the regular season and has been extremely dominant so far.

Filled with high-quality players who are always ready to make the difference, T1 also refuses to play by the books. In short, the team has a habit of playing mind games, and always keeps the enemy wondering about the next move. While this might sound flashy, it is extremely difficult to pull off, especially against other high-quality players. However, T1 does it seamlessly. This is possible primarily because of the quality and camaraderie between its players.

Gen.G, on the other hand, does not like playing mind games or going for flashy plays. On the contrary, the side plays by the books and will always follow those moves which are correct on paper.

In fact, Gen.G does not even like making plays that do not have a 100 percent chance of success. This somewhat makes the games boring, but also very effective in helping Gen.G grab wins.

LCK @LCK The day has come

Once Again

Once Again. T1 vs Gen.G

In any case, the question now arises of how well T1's mind games will fare against Gen.G's picture-perfect plays. The answer is pretty simple as the former's innovative and off-the-book drafts are bound to catch Gen.G off-guard.

Hence, T1 should grab a 3-1 victory in this clash of the titans at LCK 2023 Spring Split finals.

Head-to-head

Gen.G and T1 have faced each other a total of 31 times in the past, with the former grabbing seven victories while the latter boasts 24.

League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split Rosters

Gen.G

Doran

Peanut

Chovy

Peyz

Delight

T1

Zeus

Oner

Faker

Gumayusi

Keria

Livestream details

Gen.G vs T1 will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LCK on April 9, 2023, at 11:30 pm IST/11 am PDT.

