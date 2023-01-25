5 best toplaners at League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split

The toplane has always been one of the most loaded roles in League of Legends LCK. With players like Khan and Nuguri shining brightly in the Korean league and smashing the lane, fans have always enjoyed watching the toplaners of this league.

The LCK enters the 2023 Spring Split with some of the finest toplaners in the world, continuing the heritage of excellent players. With this year's toplane lineup looking incredibly exciting, it will be interesting to see who dominates the league the most.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Zeus, Kingen, and others expected to excel in League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split

1) Kingen (HLE)

Kingen was the Worlds 2022 Finals MVP (Image via Riot Games)

After defeating Zeus in the miraculous T1 versus DRX world's final match, Kingen and his teammates pulled off a remarkable run against a dominating opposing roster. He entered the LCK 2023 Spring Split in red-hot form.

Kingen joins HLE (Hanwa Life Esports) alongside previous colleague Zeka (MID), hoping to maintain his form in the LCK 2023 Spring Split. On paper, this HLE roaster appears to be a fascinating roster with the potential to be one of the finest. However, one should also consider the team's strong and weak side players managing to live with one another.

With Kingen being primarily a strong-sided toplaner and Viper (ADC) comfortably being the star of this roster, it will be interesting to see how the 2022 Worlds final MVP manages to be frequently weak-sided, with the majority of resources expected to be allocated to the ADC who is the true carry of the 2023 HLE roster.

2) Kiin (KT)

Kiin is the second toplaner in LCK to achieve 1000 kills (Image via Riot Games)

Kiin, one of the finest LCK toplaners of all time, is the second addition to this list. He joins KT Rolster for the 2023 Spring Split as the second top laner to accomplish 1000 kills in the League of Legends LCK.

Kiin didn't have the most fruitful 2022 season on paper, but he showed a few flashes of his best self as he aims to improve his results in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split.

Kiin, who has been one of the finest League of Legends LCK toplaners over the last five years, owing to consistent results and pure brilliance, should not be counted out for the 2023 Spring Split as he aims to make a bounceback.

3) Doran (GEN.G)

Doran failed to live up to expectations with Gen.G, in 2022 (Image via Riot Games)

Doran is the third entry to this list as he continues with Gen.G. (Generation Gaming). The 2022 lineup failed, considering Gen.G. was the favorite to win the League of Legends 2022 Worlds. He also frequently struggles to be assigned priority in matches because Ruler (former ADC) and Chovy (MID) are the key carriers with the most resources allotted to them.

However, with the addition of a rookie ADC, the likelihood of Doran and Chovy (MID) being the leading carriers and receiving resources more frequently is higher than before.

Doran is projected to break out in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split with a self-sufficient jungler like Peanut (JGL). Fans should watch HLE vs. Gen.G to observe the epic fight between Kingen and Doran.

4) Rascal (DRX)

Rascal is one of the best toplaners in the world (Image via Riot Games)

Rascal is re-joining the Worlds 2022 champions, DRX. After indications of becoming the finest toplaner in the world, the former KT Rolster toplaner is in terrific shape for the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split.

He is undoubtedly one of the best carry toplane players in the world, routinely providing the 'TOP DIFF.' With BeryL (SUPP) being the sole player left on the 2022 roster, fans may expect Rascal to be the team's primary carry. This is relevant after Deft (ADC), perhaps the finest ADC of all time, is no longer a member of DRX.

5) Zeus (T1)

Zeus is arguably the best toplaner in the world right now (Image via Riot Games)

We conclude this list with Zeus, who enters the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split as perhaps the strongest toplaner in the world. T1 is projected to dominate again with the entire 2022 roster since all the players already have solid chemistry.

With League of Legends champions like K'Sante, Jax, Fiora, and others dominating the toplane meta, Zeus is likely to maintain his excellent form as one of the greatest strong-sided carry toplaners.

Not only is he a fantastic strong-side player, but he can also play weak-sided/supportive and toplane, as witnessed in League of Legends LCK 2022, making him one of the most flexible players.

