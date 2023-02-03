5 best ADCs at League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split

The 2023 League of Legends LCK Spring Split looks to be an entertaining season, with several excellent teams vying for first place. With such immense competition, the Attack Damage Carriers (ADCs) will be crucial in determining victory. They are generally responsible for being the team's primary provider of Attack Damage.

Even if talented ADCs like Prince are no longer around, the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split has no shortage of excellent players in that role.

With quite a few changes to the roster, viewers are in for a revitalized showing at League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split. With the league already in its third week, we have seen glimpses of the players at the start of this split.

With veteran legend Deft up against the likes of excellent prodigies like Gumayusi and Peyz, it will be entertaining to watch which ADC dominates this split.

In that regard, this article will cover the five best ADCs in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Gumayusi, Deft, and three others are expected to be the best ADCs in League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split

1) Peyz (Gen.G)

Peyz is one of the leading candidates for the 2023 LCK rookie of the year (Image via Riot Games)

The list begins with Gen.G's (Generation Gaming) ADC Peyz. While the botlane combination of Peyz (ADC) and Delight (SUPP) appears to be the weakest link in this strong roster, due to their inexperience, the pair should not be written off.

As witnessed in the Gen.G Challengers in 2022, the academy prodigy is an extremely talented ADC. The 17-year-old is one of the top candidates for rookie of the year.

Peyz is anticipated to gradually transition into this Gen.G roster, and the chemistry on this roster is pretty fascinating with Peanut (JGL), undoubtedly one of the finest junglers.

With four victories and a defeat, Gen.G is now tied for first position with LSB and T1. And with Peyz as the ADC, they are anticipated to give T1 a significant push for the crown.

2) Aiming (KT)

Aiming is one of the best ADCs when it comes to team fighting (Image via Riot Games)

Aiming from KT Rolster is the second entry on this list. On paper, the botlane combo of Aiming (ADC) and Lehends (SUPP) is the roster's strongest point.

Following a breakout year in 2022, Aiming wants to strive for consistency, while KT is set to compete fiercely with HLE.

Aiming is well-known for his team's fighting capabilities in League of Legends LCK. However, when pitted against the likes of Deft, Gumayusi, and Viper, it will be intriguing to see how he fares in the 2023 Spring Split.

Given Lehend's aggressive playing style, if this botlane combination can synergize well, KT can surely produce an impressive finish. Furthermore, having Aiming as the roster's main strong side laner can only strengthen the team's crusade for trophies.

3) Viper (HLE)

Viper is arguably the most aggressive ADC in the world (Image via Riot Games)

HLE's (Hanwha Life Esports) ADC Viper comes third on this list. Along with Gumayusi from T1, he is undoubtedly the strongest ADC in terms of mechanics. The former EDG player has joined HLE to conquer League of Legends LCK.

Viper is the perfect ADC every team desires because of his consistency, aggressive laning phase, positioning, and ultimate carry potential. He is undoubtedly one of the best in this role, having previously demonstrated consistently good results in the LPL and Worlds tournaments.

So far, HLE has been underperforming, with two wins and three losses. That said, its recent victory against T1 indicates cohesion and solidarity. With this newfound hope, the team can hopefully make up for the struggling first two weeks of the LCK 2023 Spring Split.

4) Deft (Dplus KIA)

Deft is arguably the greatest ADC of all time (Image via Riot Games)

Deft, the second entry on this list, is perhaps the finest ADC player in League of Legends. Following his fairytale stint with DRX during the Worlds 2022 campaign, the current world champion joined Dplus KIA.

Deft, for instance, defies the odds by remaining one of the top ADCs despite being 26 years old. His experience, positioning, and consistency have developed tremendously with age, and he now aspires to dominate the LCK and international competitions with Dplus KIA.

When combined with Kellin (SUPP) in the botlane, this Dplus KIA duo is probably one of the strongest in the world. Notably, Kellin had a great season last year and was recognized as one of the finest supports around.

On paper, Deft is a highly consistent botlaner capable of carrying games when needed. This justifies his status as one of the better additions to this Dplus KIA roster. Although the side already has hyper carriers in Canyon (JGL) and Showmaker (MID), Deft's prowess remains unmatched.

It will be fascinating to watch how Deft performs during the course of the League of Legends 2023 Spring Split.

5) Gumayusi (T1)

Gumayusi is one of the best ADCs in the world (Image via Riot Games)

This list concludes with probably one of the two best ADCs in both League of Legends LCK and the world: T1's Gumayusi.

Gumayusi enters the 2023 LCK Spring Split after a flawless 2022 run and hopes to replicate last year's results. He, along with Keria (SUPP), silenced their detractors following a great showing in the 2022 Worlds tournament, albeit losing in the final against DRX.

Gumayusi is a quintessential ADC with an ideal combination of consistency, aggressive play, and carry potential. Given that T1's entire 2022 lineup is still intact, which is unusual in League of Legends professional competition, the side is considered the favorite for the 2023 Spring Split.

It would be intriguing to watch how Gumayusi competes for the title of top ADC in the LCK 2023 Spring Split against players like Viper and Deft.

