Gen.G vs Dplus KIA League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split: head-to-head, livestream details and more

The second match on day 1 of week 3 at League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split is a clash between Gen.G and Dplus KIA. This game will be quite interesting because of the quality of these teams.

Gen.G may have become a bit weaker after Ruler's departure, but Chovy and Peanut are still two of the best players in the league and will not make it easy for anyone. Dplus KIA, on the other hand, has risen from the grave with the introduction of Canna and Deft.

LCK @LCK

There’s only 1 undefeated team remaining! Here are the team & POG standings after 2 weeks of play!



Which team’s standings surprise you the most? 🤔 2023 #LCK SPRING WEEK 2 STANDINGSThere’s only 1 undefeated team remaining! Here are the team & POG standings after 2 weeks of play!Which team’s standings surprise you the most? 🤔 2023 #LCK SPRING WEEK 2 STANDINGSThere’s only 1 undefeated team remaining! Here are the team & POG standings after 2 weeks of play!Which team’s standings surprise you the most? 🤔 https://t.co/OMeMbZQD9Q

It seems Canyon and Showmaker are also back in form, and Dplus KIA is looking like one of the scariest teams in not just League of Legends LCK, but in the world as well.

Preview of Gen.G vs Dplus KIA at League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split

Preview and Prediction

Gen.G had a good start to League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split. The team is nowhere close to what it was back in 2022, but is still quite competitive and is showing signs of brilliance at times.

Chovy and Peanut are two of the best players in the world and have been performing exceptionally well, while in the botlane, Peyz has been trying his best to meet the team's expectations.

It is almost impossible to replace someone like Ruler, but Peyz has been putting in his 100% into the games. This is why Gen.G has looked like a pretty good team. Unfortunately, the clutch factor seems to be missing from the team, and in tough situations against big teams, the roster fumbles.

Dplus KIA, on the other hand, has looked good. Deft has reached new heights after winning League of Legends Worlds 2022 and is showing how strong he can be when the jungler players around him. Deft might not find a better player in that role than Canyon.

LCK @LCK

Check this week’s match schedule & commentators’ picks for must watch matches — which matches are you for sure tuning in to? WEEK 3 #LCK MATCH SCHEDULECheck this week’s match schedule & commentators’ picks for must watch matches — which matches are you for sure tuning in to? WEEK 3 #LCK MATCH SCHEDULECheck this week’s match schedule & commentators’ picks for must watch matches — which matches are you for sure tuning in to? 💬 https://t.co/KCOocjow5b

One of the biggest surprises within Dplus KIA has to be the performance of Canna. He was previously known to be inconsistent; however, at Dplus KIA, he has been very reliable, which shows that he has matured as a player.

Dplus KIA is the only team in the LCK that can challenge T1, which speaks a lot about the strength of the roster.

Hence, when it comes to predictions, it is safe to say that Dplus KIA will end up grabbing the victory even if Gen.G puts up a strong fight.

Head-to-Head

Gen.G and Dplus KIA have faced each other 19 times in professional League of Legends tournaments, with the former grabbing 11 victories and the latter having eight.

Previous Results

Previously, Gen.G faced Hanwha Life Esports at the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split and grabbed a comfortable victory.

Dplus KIA, on the other hand, played against T1 in the same tournament and ended up losing a very hard-fought game.

LCK 2023 Spring Split Rosters

Gen.G

Doran

Peanut

Chovy

Peyz

Delight

Dplus KIA

Canna

Canyon

Showmaker

Deft

Kellin

Livestream Details

Gen.G vs Dplus KIA will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel League of Legends LCK on February 1, 2023, at 4:30 pm IST/3:00 am PST/12:00 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes