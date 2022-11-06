The League of Legends community has just experienced one of the greatest comebacks in history on the Worlds stage. DRX has won the League of Legends 2022 World Championship after making it all the way from the play-in stage.

All five DRX members will receive customized skins for the champion that best represented them during the competition, as is customary for League of Legends Worlds champion teams.

Thus, all the starting players gave fans a sneak peek at the champions they may choose for their Worlds 2022 skins at tonight's post-match press conference. The majority had great confidence in their selections.

League of Legends 2022 World Champions DRX are confident about their initial champion picks

Here are DRX's preliminary choices for the League of Legends champions they wish to choose to represent when their Worlds 2022 skins are revealed next year.

1. Kingen – Aatrox (top lane)

Kingen voted for Aatrox (Image via Riot Games)

Hwang "Kingen," the top laner, showcased his mastery on Aatrox in the final match against T1, finding flanks and dominating team battles.

Kingen's most-played champion throughout Season 12 and at Worlds was Aatrox. The Darkin Blade was used a total of 16 times and clinched a successful 68.8% win record.

2. Pyosik – Kindred (jungle)

Pyosik voted for Kindred (Image via Riot Games)

As a Kindred one-trick who livestreamed his Korean solo queue games, Hong "Pyosik" gained notoriety in 2019. Since his IGN is Korean, meaning "mark," Pyosik's entire identity is centered around this champion in League of Legends Worlds 2022.

Interestingly, a fan made a joke about him going pro and winning the world championship when he expressed his desire for his very own League of Legends skin while he was a streamer. It has stopped being a joke and has become a fact.

3. Zeka – Akali (mid lane)

Zeka wants Akali to get a Worlds skin (Image via Riot Games)

Akali is a League of Legends champion who has been synonymous with DRX's mid-laner Kim "Zeka" throughout the tournament. His micro-skills with champions like Akali, Sylas, and Azir have kept DRX relevant all year. In Worlds 2022, he has proved himself to be a fantastic mechanical player.

Zeka had engaged Akali in 18 matches in Season 12, winning 72.2% of them, and posting a remarkable 7.9 KDA. He picked her up five more times from the Group Stage onward after using her twice in the Play-In stage and winning both matches.

4. Deft – Caitlyn (bot lane)

Deft wants Caitlyn to be a part of the celebration (Image via Riot Games)

Throughout his illustrious esports career, Kim "Deft" has mostly been associated with Ezreal, but he wants Caitlyn to get a DRX Worlds 2022 skin.

Deft used the Sheriff of Piltover to defeat T1 in game five of the finals and win the first Summoner's Cup in his illustrious career. The ADC not only managed to keep a flawless 100% win percentage on Caitlyn but also produced a staggering 17.0 KDA in Worlds 2022.

5. BeryL – Ashe (support)

DRX's BeryL wants his Worlds 2022 Ashe skin to look like Honkai Impact's Elysia (Image via Riot Games)

Cho "BeryL," a 25-year-old veteran, is the only member of his team to already possess a Worlds skin. He picked Leona to carry the teal green flag after DAMWON Gaming defeated Suning 3-1 to win the Worlds 2020.

Two years later, League of Legends has a completely new meta where enchanter supports are preferred over melees since they do better in drawn-out team fights.

However, BeryL was the only DRX player who wasn’t 100% sure of his choice but mentioned Ashe as an initial pick. He played just one game on the Frost Archer during the tournament and found a win in game four of the quarterfinals against Edward Gaming.

Ashley Kang @AshleyKang



BeryL: "I'll be honest -- I asked the Riot skin design team whether I can draw reference to a character in another game [for my #Worlds2022 skin]. They said yes, so I got embarrassed and showed the Riot skin team picture of my character. I got publically executed."

Furthermore, the League of Legends star reportedly requested that the Ashe skin be modeled as Elysia, one of the characters in Honkai Impact 3.

