Cloud9 vs BLG League of Legends MSI 2023 Bracket Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2023 bracket stage is currently underway, and Cloud9 vs BLG will be the third match. The LCK teams have already demonstrated their superiority over the European teams by easily winning matches against T1 and GenG. Now, fans will get to see the LCS and LPL teams in action.

Despite winning in their respective regions, LCS teams consistently fall short in major international tournaments. However, C9 are looking strong and are expected to put up a fierce fight against the LPL or LCK teams. As a result, fans are anticipating the Cloud9 vs BLG fixture with bated breath. Meanwhile, Bilibili Gaming (BLG) will be looking to continue the East's winning tradition.

Preview of Cloud9 vs BLG at the League of Legends MSI 2023 Bracket Stage

Prediction

The fact that Cloud9 won two consecutive LCS championships and appear to be in good fundamental shape makes them arguably the strongest team in North America.

Following a disappointing group-stage exit at the World Championship 2022, they added South Korean midlaner EMENES to their roster. They made rapid improvements as they decisively won the LCS Spring Split and directly qualified for the MSI bracket stage.

Cloud9's ADC, Kim "Berserker" Min-cheol, performed exceptionally throughout the LCS and stepped up whenever his team needed him. Despite being the underdogs in this matchup, they are capable of pulling a surprise.

Bilibili Gaming, the second seed from China, breezed through the play-ins to reach the main stage. They are still one of the best teams in the world with the ability to win the tournament, even though they were unable to defeat their local rival JDG in the LPL Spring Final.

Their legendary top-laner, Chen "Bin" Zebin, won MSI last year with Royal Never Give Up. Bin has been a key player in their play-in victories thus far, and he is more motivated than ever to repeat the feat this year.

BLG defeated the Latin American champions Rainbow7 and LCS's second seed Golden Guardians. They lost the second game to GG in the upper bracket but ultimately won the series 2-1. Therefore, the team may have the advantage in this Cloud9 vs. BLG tie.

As for the prediction of the Cloud9 vs BLG match, the latter are expected to win against the former convincingly. However, a star-studded performance from Fudge or Berserker can alter the course of the match.

Head-to-head

This will be the first time fans will witness Cloud9 vs BLG in League of Legends.

Previous results

C9's most recent game was the LCS Spring 2023 championship match against the Golden Guardians. They won the series 3-1, and Fudge, their top laner, was named MVP.

Alternatively, Bilibili Gaming defeated the Golden Guardians 2-1 in the MSI 2023 play-in stage.

MSI 2023 rosters

Cloud9

Top - Fudge

Jungle - Blaber

Mid - EMENES

Bottom - Berserker

Support - Zven

Bilibili Gaming

Top - Bin

Jungle - Xun

Mid - Yagao

Bot - Elk

Support - ON

Livestream details

The League of Legends MSI 2023 Cloud9 vs BLG clash will start on May 11 at 5:00 a.m. PT/5:30 p.m. IST. It will be broadcast live on the LoL Esports website, Riot Games' Twitch channel, and LoL Esports' YouTube channel.

Poll : Who will triumph in the battle between the West and the East? Cloud9 BLG 7 votes