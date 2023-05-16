5 players with the highest KDA so far in League of Legends MSI 2023 

MSI 2023 has been a spectacular international tournament to watch so far, with very exciting games and great individual performances. The meta of League of Legends so far has been heavily bot lane focused, with some of the world's best bot lanes having the time of their lives dominating their opposition. Their freedom to express their mechanical skill and team compositions built around them have enabled these players to push their teams toward multiple wins.

This article will list the five League of Legends players with the highest KDA at MSI 2023.

JD Gaming and T1's players dominate the KDA charts at League of Legends MSI 2023

1) Ruler - 9.8 KDA (JD Gaming)

Ruler is looking like the best ADC at MSI 2023 so far (Image via Lol Esports)

LPL's number one seed, JD Gaming, has enjoyed a flawless run at MSI so far, and a large thanks to their success goes to their superstar AD Carry Park "Ruler" Jae-Hyuk.

Ruler has looked near unstoppable and has absolutely decimated his opposition so far. With multiple pop-off games on Zeri and Jinx, Ruler is JDG's late-game insurance and is one of the main reasons why the LPL giants are regarded as the best team-fighting team in the world.

With the highest KDA of 9.8 in the tournament, Ruler and JDG look to continue their momentum at MSI and claim their first international title.

2) Knight - 7.36 KDA (JD Gaming)

Knight has been a constant presence in JDG's success (Image via Flickr)

While JD Gaming's key ideas and strategies may revolve around setting up Ruler for success, fans and viewers cannot glance over the talent that JD Gaming has in the mid lane. Zhuo "Knight" Ding has consistently been one of the best mid laners in the world for the past few years.

The Golden Left Hand has earned an infamous reputation for being a choker and underperformer on the international stage. MSI 2023 has been the first international showing where Knight has shown consistency and composure in his gameplay.

Knight showcased his flexibility by playing 6 different champs so far in the tournament. He can be an absolute game-changer for JD Gaming in critical moments and is an incredible carry threat with the potential to take over a game on his own.

3) Missing - 6.86 KDA (JD Gaming)

Missing has been a great support (Image via Flickr)

Knight and Ruler might be the primary carries of JD Gaming, but the unsung hero who sets them up for success is their support, Lou "Missing" Yun-Feng.

Missing has been a consistent support and a rock for JD Gaming ever since he joined. Apart from a poor semi-final performance against T1 at Worlds 2022, Missing has slowly risen up the ranks and established himself as one of the best supports in the world.

Missing continued his remarkable form at the first international tournament in 2023 with his impactful Lulu and Braum gameplay. His constant cover and peeling for Ruler and Knight have enabled JD Gaming to be absolute monsters in team fights and take over games even in a deficit.

4) Keria - 6.54 KDA (T1)

Keria is one of the best players in the world right now (Image via Flickr)

T1 is one of the best teams in the world, with superstar players in every role. Despite this, Ryu "Keria" Min-seok manages to stand out in the eyes of pundits and fans for his exceptional mechanical talent and his absurd champion pool.

Keria has been widely regarded as one of the best players in the world since 2022. He continues performing impressively at MSI 2023 and has been a crucial part of their success so far in the tournament.

Kevin Kim @KevinKim0_o What in the world was this Mikael's from Keria What in the world was this Mikael's from Keria https://t.co/uMYXhjx3ro

Keria's awareness during team fights and ability to pull off key engages have enabled T1 to be a scary team at MSI, one that has the potential to win the entire tournament.

5) Gumayusi - 6.29 KDA (T1)

Gumayusi has been phenomenal at MSI 2023 (Image via LoL Esports)

Lee "Gumayusi" Min-Hyeong has been a standout performer so far in MSI 2023. His team fighting prowess on champions such as Jinx and Aphelios has secured T1 much-needed wins.

Gumayusi's mechanical talent has never been put into question. However, his reliability and consistency in important matches have often been put under scrutiny. He succeeded in silencing his doubters at this international tournament with mind-blowing multi-kills and outplays.

Gumayusi will have a chance to prove he is the best ADC at the tournament as he will go against another titan in the AD Carry role, JD Gaming's Ruler, on April 18, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes