5 best ADCs to pair with Lulu in League of Legends Season 13

Lulu is unquestionably one of the most famous, iconic, and beloved enchanter supports in League of Legends history. This entity's unique crowd control and shielding abilities make her an ideal pick for those looking to help their carries in the game. Her ultimate ability, R (Wild Growth), is particularly effective in crucial skirmishes and team fights. It grants her teammates massive health boosts and knocks enemies upwards.

Her versatility in both offensive and defensive situations has made Lulu a fan favorite among Solo-Queue and professional players alike. This article will go over five of the best ADCs (Attack Damage Carry) to pair with Lulu in League of Legends Season 13.

Jinx, Zeri, and three other ADCs to pair with Lulu in League of Legends Season 13

1) Jinx

Jinx is the best-performing ADC to pair with Lulu (Image via Riot Games)

Jinx is the first addition to this list, as she is one of the best ADCs to pair with Lulu in League of Legends Season 13. One could easily present a case for her being the best Marksman currently, thanks to the buffs she received back in patch 13.6.

Statistically, Jinx is the best-performing ADC, as she maintains a 51.18% win rate and also boasts the highest pick rate in the entirety of League of Legends patch 13.7: 27%. She has a 10% ban rate.

Thanks to Lulu, Jinx ends up forming one of the best-performing botlane duos with her that can provide ample peel, slows, CC, and shielding. Moreover, the former's kit allows Jinx to easily transition into the late-game hyper-scaling monster, while also keeping her safe from enemies, owing to her W polymorphing the threats and R knocking up and slowing surrounding enemies.

2) Zeri

Zeri is one of the kitting champions, who when paired with Lulu, can absolutely 1v9 games (Image via Riot Games)

Zeri is the second addition to this list as she's one of the best, and arguably the best Marksman, when paired up with Lulu support in season 13, especially considering how much this duo has been picked in the League of Legends professional play.

Zeri-Lulu is arguably the most famous botlane duo in League of Legends season 13, alongside Lucian-Nami. One of the main reasons behind this is how well Zeri is as a kitting Marksman, boasting an insane team fighting and skirmishing potential.

The reason why League of Legends professional players have been drafting Zeri alongside Lulu is that they complement each other's kit, as Zeri's mid-late game ends up being comparatively safer.

The only weakness here is the early laning phase, where the duo is quite vulnerable to strong and aggressive botlane duos like Kalista-Thresh. If players can manage to survive that, the team will cause problems for the enemy once the mid-late game occurs.

3) Twitch

With adequate skill expression, Twitch can be the ultimate hyper-scaling ADC to pair with Lulu (Image via Riot Games)

The third best ADC to pair with Lulu support is the ultimate pentakiling Marksman, Twitch. He is one of the few champions who can always somewhat survive in any League of Legends meta, thanks to his godlike scaling.

Twitch is also one of the few ADCs who is well-equipped to assassinate enemies by self-peeling for himself, thanks to his god-like damage in the late-game. Additionally, he's a team-fighting menace, and when one's positioning is adequate enough, a penta-kill can be easily acquired.

This is why he is one of the best ADCs to pair up with Lulu support in League of Legends season 13, as she can provide him with adequate assistance in the early stages, helping him glide safely to his strong point and scale up.

On top of that, considering mobility is one of Twitch's weaknesses, Lulu is one of the few support champions who can help tackle that. Her W (Whimsy), along with Shurelya's Battlesong, and R (Wild Growth) knock up surrounding enemies, as well as slow them down.

4) Vayne

Vayne is one of the best 1v9 ADC pairings with Lulu support (Image via Riot Games)

Vayne is the fourth addition to this list as she is also one of the best ADCs to be paired with Lulu in season 13, especially following the buffs she received in League of Legends patch 13.6.

Vayne has always been an infamous ADC. Even if she's behind, this ADC could make a strong comeback in the late-game, thanks to her immense scaling and outplay potential.

Vayne is one of the best ADC pairings with Lulu support in season 13 because, like in Twitch's case, she can help Vayne survive the early-laning phase.

Like Twitch, Vayne can struggle a lot in the early game, but with Lulu's shielding, poke, and her W and R, the two end up being one of the best botlane pairings.

On top of that, playing the former against champions who stack HP can be very rewarding, thanks to her W (Silver Bolts), which makes her one of the best picks against beefy targets.

5) Kog'Maw

Kog'Maw is arguably the most iconic ADC pairing with Lulu support in League of Legends season 13 (Image via Riot Games)

The fifth-best ADC to pair with Lulu in League of Legends season 13 is Kog'Maw, as these two are quite easily the most iconic botlane duo to ever exist.

Like Vayne, Kog'Maw too is a hyper-scaling ADC who does an absurd amount of HP shredding when allowed to. He can be one of the best picks to draft when the enemy team composition is stacking a lot of HP, especially when there isn't an assassin threat.

The core reason why he is one of the best ADCs to pair with Lulu is that his primary weakness is being too squishy, along with being very immobile. This is where her strengths end up making this botlane pairing a menace, as Lulu is arguably the most suitable enchanter for him.

Not only does Kog'Maw benefit defensively from Lulu's W (Whimsy) and R (Wild Growth) when being dived by an enemy, he also prospers offensively as her W provides movement speed. Furthermore, her R knocks up and slows the surrounding enemies, giving him adequate time to inflict damage and continue to scale up.

