5 best teams for League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split

The League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split is on the horizon as the Mid-Season Invitational has concluded. Despite failing at MSI, LCK is still one of the top two regions in the world. Ten of the strongest teams from South Korea are competing for the LCK Summer Split title and four spots at the World Championship in 2023. Even though every LCK team displays great playability, only a few of them have the potential to win the tournament.

Weekends: 15:00 / 17:30 [KST] See you all for a blazing hot summer starting June 7th!Check the 2023 #LCK Summer schedule here!Opening MatchesKT vs HLE / DK vs LSBMatch TimesWeekdays: 17:00 / 19:30 [KST]Weekends: 15:00 / 17:30 [KST] See you all for a blazing hot summer starting June 7th! ☀️Check the 2023 #LCK Summer schedule here!✅ Opening MatchesKT vs HLE / DK vs LSB✅ Match TimesWeekdays: 17:00 / 19:30 [KST]Weekends: 15:00 / 17:30 [KST] https://t.co/ntSXcqPp7k

In this article, we'll walk you through the five best teams for the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split.

T1, Gen.G, and three more favorites in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split

1) T1

T1 at Mid-Season Invitational 2023 (Image via LoL Esports)

T1 is one of the most successful organizations in the history of League of Legends. The LCK giants have been consistently putting on outstanding performances for the last few years. However, they failed to win any of their last five S-tier tournaments after showing great resilience throughout each.

T1's recent results:

Mid-Season Invitational 2023 - 3rd

LCK Spring 2023 - 2nd

2022 World Championship - 2nd

LCK Summer 2022 - 2nd

Mid-Season Invitational 2022 - 2nd

LCK Spring 2022 - 1st

T1 has had the same five-man line-up since 2021, and everyone has immense potential on the Summoner's Rift.

T1 roster:

Top - Zeus

Jungle - Oner

Mid - Faker

Bottom - Gumayusi

Support - Keria

Their top laner, Zeus, is the youngest player on the team and has mastered a plethora of meta champions. The combo between him and the jungler, Oner, is one of the best in the LCK. Meanwhile, the "GOAT," Faker, is still considered a top-notch midlaner, as the 27-year-old delivers great team fighting abilities, rotations, and macros. He also plays a variety of meta champions.

The botlane duo of Gumayusi and Keria is second to none in the LCK. T1's playstyle hovers around the bot lane, and they both deliver carry potential.

Despite failing to win the last few titles, T1 is still one of the best teams in the world and certainly the best team at the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split. They are starving to win a major tournament finally.

2) Gen.G

The defending LCK champions: Gen.G (Image via LoL Esports)

The reigning champion, Gen. G, holds the potential to win the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split. They have won the last two LCK tournaments and displayed impeccable performance to close it out. Their MSI 2023 run, however, was underwhelming, as they lost to LPL juggernaut Bilibili Gaming.

Gen.G's recent results:

Mid-Season Invitational 2023 - 4th

LCK Spring 2023 - 1st

2022 World Championship - 3rd-4th

LCK Summer 2022 - 1st

LCK Spring 2022 - 2nd

After a disappointing result at the Worlds 2022, they added Kim "Peyz" Su-hwan as the ADC and Yoo "Delight" Hwan-joong to the support role.

Gen.G roster:

Top - Doran

Jungle - Peanut

Mid - Chovy

Bottom - Peyz

Support - Delight

Even though Gen.G's top laner had an inadequate performance in the League of Legends MSI 2023, he's still one of the main reasons behind Gen.G's success. Their dependable jungler, Peanut, shows flawless gameplay, making them a top-tier team.

Thank you Gen.G! Gen.G’s #MSI2023 run has finished in the 3rd Round of the Lower Bracket.Give your loudest round of applause for @GenG who did their best during their first MSI appearance.Thank you Gen.G! Gen.G’s #MSI2023 run has finished in the 3rd Round of the Lower Bracket.Give your loudest round of applause for @GenG who did their best during their first MSI appearance.Thank you Gen.G! 🐯💛 https://t.co/dxZ2nWoRSI

As for Chovy, he's considered the best midfielder in recent times in the LCK. The best part about his gameplay is that he makes the fewest mistakes. Peyz is a new prodigy in League of Legends and was the MVP in the LCK spring split's final. The bot lane duo of Peyz and Delight will be decisive if they want to win the tournament.

3) Dplus

Dplus KIA anticipates success at LCK Summer Split (Image via Daily eSports)

Dplus KIA, formerly known as DAMWON Gaming, is one of the strongest teams in the League of Legends LCK Summer Split 2023. The star-studded roster with a wealth of experience wants to bring back their former glory by winning the tournament. However, in recent years, DK has always shown the potential to win such events but has failed to do so.

Dplus KIA's recent results:

LCK Spring 2023 (5th)

2022 World Championship (5th-8th)

LCK Summer 2022 (4th)

LCK Spring 2022 (3rd)

After the addition of the League of Legends World Championship 2022 winner, Deft, their roster is pretty dynamic and distinguished.

Dplus KIA roster:

Top - Canna

Jungle - Canyon

Mid - ShowMaker

Bottom - Deft

Support - Kellin

Even though DK's recent results have been disappointing, many expect them to achieve huge success in the near future. Deft's addition was quite recent when they played the previous LCK split. Given that they have had so much time to practice now, their team should be performing at the highest level to win it all.

#DKWIN #WeConnected Updated Dplus KIA soloQ ranks!Kellin is literally smurfing as he is about to hit 1900 LP on 댕청잇 and ranked up Grand Master on 참새크면비둘기!Canyon also having his 2 accounts pretty high on the leaderboardAnd Deft about to rank up Challenger! Updated Dplus KIA soloQ ranks!Kellin is literally smurfing as he is about to hit 1900 LP on 댕청잇 and ranked up Grand Master on 참새크면비둘기!Canyon also having his 2 accounts pretty high on the leaderboard 💪And Deft about to rank up Challenger!#DKWIN #WeConnected https://t.co/1mjU1TdlQ2

Furthermore, Canyon is one of the greatest junglers of all time in League of Legends, and he's an essential part of DK's fate at the LCK. As for ShowMaker, he's one of LCK's best midlaners with high-level mechanics.

4) Hanwha Life Esports

Hanwha Life Esports features a superstar roster for the LCK Summer Split (Image via Daily eSports)

Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) has some of the best young talents, and they are one of the potential favorites to win the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split. Despite having a slow start in the Spring Split, they made a huge comeback and finished in 4th place.

Hanwha Life Esports' recent results:

LCK Spring 2022 - 4th

LCK Summer 2022 - 10th

LCK Spring 2022 - 10th

Are you ready to do Super Dive with HLE in the summer? Save the HLE LCK Summer calendar and run with us in the Summer! 𝗛𝗟𝗘 𝗟𝗖𝗞 𝗦𝘂𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿서머에도 HLE와 함께 Super Dive하실 준비 되셨나요? 일정표 저장하고 서머에도 함께 달려요!🧡Are you ready to do Super Dive with HLE in the summer? Save the HLE LCK Summer calendar and run with us in the Summer! 📅 𝗛𝗟𝗘 𝗟𝗖𝗞 𝗦𝘂𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿 📅서머에도 HLE와 함께 Super Dive하실 준비 되셨나요? 일정표 저장하고 서머에도 함께 달려요!🧡Are you ready to do Super Dive with HLE in the summer? Save the HLE LCK Summer calendar and run with us in the Summer! https://t.co/fWH2qDvuXN

While their past few results have indeed been poor, it doesn't show the full picture. They made a full roster change before the League of Legends LCK Spring Split in 2023.

Hanwha Life Esports roster:

Top - Kingen

Jungle - Clid

Mid - Zeka

Bottom - Viper

Support - Life

Every one of the current HLE players is absolutely world-class. Kingen was the final MVP of the 2022 World Championship when he won the tournament with DRX. Their jungler, Clid, played for several top organizations in his career, such as T1, JDG, Gen. G, and FPX, and brings a great deal of experience to the team.

Zeka was also vital to DRX's success at the Worlds and displayed an excellent performance in the Spring Split for HLE. Viper is a superstar ADC and formerly won the Worlds 2021 with LPL's EDward Gaming.

5) KT Rolster

KT Rolster is hoping for another underdog run and win the LCK (Image via Daily eSports)

KT Rolster has vast experience on their team. If they play to their absolute best potential, they have a big chance to win the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split. Although they didn't get past Gen.G and finished in 3rd place in the Spring Split, they shook the world after a few great performances against some of the top LCK teams.

KT Rolster's recent results:

LCK Spring 2023 - 3rd

LCK Summer 2022 - 5th

LCK Spring 2022 - 7th

They appear to be quite strong and show excellent latent gameplay after adding the toplaner, Kiin.

KT Rolster roster:

Top - Kiin

Jungle - Cuzz

Mid - Bdd

Bottom - Aiming

Support - Lehends

Top substitute - PerfecT

They feature some of the most experienced League of Legends players, such as Cuzz, Bdd, and Lehends. They played for multiple top-tier teams in the LCK and LPL. Furthermore, the bot lane duo of Aiming and Lehends is quite influential in their gameplay.

Wolf Schröder @proxywolf LCK got outclassed two nights in a row. My only copium thought is that I really do wonder how KT Rolster would have performed in this meta with how consistent Kiin has been this year with KT’s ADC-focused playstyle. There’s still hope for T1, but LPL is playing this meta so well! LCK got outclassed two nights in a row. My only copium thought is that I really do wonder how KT Rolster would have performed in this meta with how consistent Kiin has been this year with KT’s ADC-focused playstyle. There’s still hope for T1, but LPL is playing this meta so well!

Their team fighting, objective control, and capability to adapt to the meta have been insane, and they will look forward to continuing to do so in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split.

