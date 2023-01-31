League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split: Match schedule for February and more

The opening month of the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split has come to an end, and the next month is quickly approaching. The beginning of the LCK has been filled with excitement, and fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming games.

To keep fans informed, this article provides a comprehensive match schedule for February and a brief overview of the teams participating in the League of Legends LCK.

The LCK is still interesting, but its overall quality has seen a slight decline. The emergence of two powerhouse teams has resulted in the rest of the rosters becoming weaker, potentially impacting their success in international events.

Full details regarding the February match schedule for League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split and more

The match schedule for February at the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split is as follows:

February 1, 2023

Nongshim Redforce vs Liiv Sandbox

Gen.G vs Dplus KIA

February 2, 2023

Brion vs DRX

T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports

February 3, 2023

Kwangdong Freecs vs kt Rolster

Liiv Sandbox vs Gen.G

February 4, 2023

Hanwha Life Esports vs DRX

T1 vs Nongshim Redforce

February 5, 2023

kt Rolster vs Brion

Kwangdong Freecs vs Dplus KIA

February 8, 2023

Liiv Sandbox vs Kwangdong Freecs

T1 vs Brion

February 9, 2023

kt Rolster vs Dplus KIA

Nongshim Redforce vs Gen.G

February 10, 2023

Hanwha Life Esports vs Brion

Liiv Sandbox vs DRX

February 11, 2023

Nongshim Redforce vs Kwangdong Freecs

kt Rolster vs Gen.G

February 12, 2023

Hanwha Life Esports vs Dplus KIA

T1 vs DRX

February 15, 2023

kt Rolster vs DRX

Nongshim Redforce vs Hanwha Life Esports

February 16, 2023

Brion vs Dplus KIA

Kwangdong Freecs vs Gen.G

February 17, 2023

T1 vs Liiv Sandbox

Hanwha Life Esports vs DRX

February 18, 2023

Kwangdong Freecs vs Brion

Nongshim Redforce vs kt Rolster

February 19, 2023

T1 vs Gen.G

Liiv Sandbox vs Dplus KIA

February 22, 2023

Nongshim Redforce vs Gen.G

kt Rolster vs Dplus KIA

February 23, 2023

Hanwha Life Esports vs Brion

T1 vs Liiv Sandbox

February 24, 2023

Gen.G vs DRX

Kwangdong Freecs vs Dplus KIA

February 25, 2023

T1 vs kt Rolster

Nongshim Redforce vs Liiv Sandbox

February 26, 2023

Brion vs DRX

Kwangdong Freecs vs Hanwha Life Esports

There are quite a few interesting matchups slated for February at the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split. As of now, T1 is definitely the strongest team in the LCK and is performing at a really high level.

However, alongside T1, Dplus KIA has also established themselves as a formidable presence. The arrival of Deft and Canna has completely transformed Dplus KIA, allowing Showmaker and Canyon to return to their prime form.

Unfortunately, Gen.G's quality has decreased since the departure of Ruler. Although they are currently performing well, they are expected to struggle against stronger teams like T1.

Lastly, Hanwha Life Esports has struggled in its performances thus far. Despite the presence of world-class players, the team seems to lack cohesiveness. In fact, it may be necessary for them to make some changes after the conclusion of the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split.

