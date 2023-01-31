League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split: Match schedule for February and more

The opening month of the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split has come to an end, and the next month is quickly approaching. The beginning of the LCK has been filled with excitement, and fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming games.
To keep fans informed, this article provides a comprehensive match schedule for February and a brief overview of the teams participating in the League of Legends LCK.
The LCK is still interesting, but its overall quality has seen a slight decline. The emergence of two powerhouse teams has resulted in the rest of the rosters becoming weaker, potentially impacting their success in international events.
Full details regarding the February match schedule for League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split and more
The match schedule for February at the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split is as follows:
February 1, 2023
- Nongshim Redforce vs Liiv Sandbox
- Gen.G vs Dplus KIA
February 2, 2023
- Brion vs DRX
- T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports
February 3, 2023
- Kwangdong Freecs vs kt Rolster
- Liiv Sandbox vs Gen.G
February 4, 2023
- Hanwha Life Esports vs DRX
- T1 vs Nongshim Redforce
February 5, 2023
- kt Rolster vs Brion
- Kwangdong Freecs vs Dplus KIA
February 8, 2023
- Liiv Sandbox vs Kwangdong Freecs
- T1 vs Brion
February 9, 2023
- kt Rolster vs Dplus KIA
- Nongshim Redforce vs Gen.G
February 10, 2023
- Hanwha Life Esports vs Brion
- Liiv Sandbox vs DRX
February 11, 2023
- Nongshim Redforce vs Kwangdong Freecs
- kt Rolster vs Gen.G
February 12, 2023
- Hanwha Life Esports vs Dplus KIA
- T1 vs DRX
February 15, 2023
- kt Rolster vs DRX
- Nongshim Redforce vs Hanwha Life Esports
February 16, 2023
- Brion vs Dplus KIA
- Kwangdong Freecs vs Gen.G
February 17, 2023
- T1 vs Liiv Sandbox
- Hanwha Life Esports vs DRX
February 18, 2023
- Kwangdong Freecs vs Brion
- Nongshim Redforce vs kt Rolster
February 19, 2023
- T1 vs Gen.G
- Liiv Sandbox vs Dplus KIA
February 22, 2023
- Nongshim Redforce vs Gen.G
- kt Rolster vs Dplus KIA
February 23, 2023
- Hanwha Life Esports vs Brion
- T1 vs Liiv Sandbox
February 24, 2023
- Gen.G vs DRX
- Kwangdong Freecs vs Dplus KIA
February 25, 2023
- T1 vs kt Rolster
- Nongshim Redforce vs Liiv Sandbox
February 26, 2023
- Brion vs DRX
- Kwangdong Freecs vs Hanwha Life Esports
There are quite a few interesting matchups slated for February at the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split. As of now, T1 is definitely the strongest team in the LCK and is performing at a really high level.
However, alongside T1, Dplus KIA has also established themselves as a formidable presence. The arrival of Deft and Canna has completely transformed Dplus KIA, allowing Showmaker and Canyon to return to their prime form.
Unfortunately, Gen.G's quality has decreased since the departure of Ruler. Although they are currently performing well, they are expected to struggle against stronger teams like T1.
Lastly, Hanwha Life Esports has struggled in its performances thus far. Despite the presence of world-class players, the team seems to lack cohesiveness. In fact, it may be necessary for them to make some changes after the conclusion of the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split.