League of Legends patch 13.11 prenotes: All expected champion and item updates

The League of Legends patch 13.11 prenotes are now live, and players can check out some of the changes that will be making their way to the game next week. There are a fair bit of balance updates for both champions and items this time around, as Riot Games looks to balance the competitive meta ahead of the 2023 Summer Split.

Some of the biggest highlights of the League of Legends patch are the buffs to Ivern, Kalista, and Rek’Sai. Picks like Aurelion Sol and Aphelios will get their kit toned down significantly.

Below is the list of all the changes that are expected to make their way to League of Legends patch 13.11.

League of Legends patch 13.11 prenotes

Before moving on to the list of expected changes, it’s important to note that the updates mentioned are tentative and may not reflect entirely in the final update. Riot Games will be testing patch 13.11 in the League of Legends PBE servers before shipping the changes with the official patch next week.

1) Champion Buffs

Akali

Q Damage: 30-130 >>> 40-140

Azir

Q Cooldown: 14-6 >>> 12-6

W AP Ratio: .55 >>> 6

W Summon Range: 500 >>> 525

Ivern

Q Jump Logic Adjusted

W On-Hit Damage Applies to Allies

Enemies in brush revealed

E refreshes if no enemies hit

Autos no longer miss when target leaves vision

Total AD on attack: 90% >>> 100%

Base AD + AD Growth: 66 +3.75 >>> 61 +3.25 (this is a buff considering the passive)

Kalista

Q + E Damage increased to compensate for base AD changes

Health Regen + Growth: 3.75+.55 >>> 4+.75

Base Health: 574 >>> 600

E Cooldown: 14-8 >>> 10-8

Rek'Sai

Tremors Rate: 1.5s >>> 15-P

Max Heal: 20-190 >>> 15-125 (+2%-12% max HP)

Q CD: 4s >>> 4-2s

Q Reveal Duration: 5s >>> 3s

Renekton

ECD: 18-14s >>> 16-12s

R CD: 120 >>> 120-80s

R DPS: 50-150 >>> 60-180

Twisted Fate

W CD: 8-6s >>> 6s

2) Champion nerfs

Aurelion Sol

E Mana: 60-100 >>> 80-100

E AP Ratio Per Sec: 25% >>> 20%

Amumu

W Base Damage per Sec: 20 >>> 14

Aphelios

Q AD Per Rank: 5-30 >>> 4.5-27

Jinx

AS Growth: 1.36% >>> 1%

3) Champion Adjustments

Rell

Midscope changes

4) System Buffs

Duskblade

Damage Amp: 0-15% >>>0-20%

Health Threshold for Max Dmg: 20% >>> 30%

Kraken Slayer

Damage Type: Magic >>> Physical

20+ 60% Total AD + 45% AP >>> 35-85 + 65% Total AD + 60% AP

Moonstone Renewer

Chain Heal: 20-35% >>> 20-40%

Single Heal: 15-25% >>> 15-30%

Navori Quickblades

Attack Damage: 60 >>> 65

Ability Haste: 20 >>> 15

Mythic Passive: 5 Ability Haste >>> 5 Attack Damage

Statikk Shiv

Energize Damage: 60-170 >>> 80-190

Minion Damage: 220% >>> 250%

5) System nerfs

Ardent Censer

Bonus AS: 15-30% (ally level) >>> 20%

Echoes of Helia

Healing Per Shard: 20-100 (lvl 1-18) >>> 20-100 (lvl 6-18)

Damage Per Shardk: 30-200 (lvl 1-18) >>> 30-180 (lvl 6-18)

Runaan's Hurricane

On-Hit Damage: 30 >>> 15

Galeforce

Active Damage: 150-350 +250% Crit >>> 150-350+ 200% Crit

Maximum Execute Damage: 160% >>> 150%

Youmuu's Ghostblade

Bonus Lethality: 8-20 >>> 3-12

Attack Damage: 55 >>> 50

Haste: 20 >>> 15

Distance Per Stack: 45 >>> 55

Stormrazer

Energize Damage: 25+ 65%

Total AD >>> 15+ 60% Total AD

League of Legends patch 13.11 is expected to go live next week. It will hit the Rift on May 31, 2023.

