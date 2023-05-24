League of Legends patch 13.11 prenotes: All expected champion and item updates

The League of Legends patch 13.11 prenotes are now live, and players can check out some of the changes that will be making their way to the game next week. There are a fair bit of balance updates for both champions and items this time around, as Riot Games looks to balance the competitive meta ahead of the 2023 Summer Split.
Some of the biggest highlights of the League of Legends patch are the buffs to Ivern, Kalista, and Rek’Sai. Picks like Aurelion Sol and Aphelios will get their kit toned down significantly.
Below is the list of all the changes that are expected to make their way to League of Legends patch 13.11.
League of Legends patch 13.11 prenotes
Before moving on to the list of expected changes, it’s important to note that the updates mentioned are tentative and may not reflect entirely in the final update. Riot Games will be testing patch 13.11 in the League of Legends PBE servers before shipping the changes with the official patch next week.
1) Champion Buffs
Akali
- Q Damage: 30-130 >>> 40-140
Azir
- Q Cooldown: 14-6 >>> 12-6
- W AP Ratio: .55 >>> 6
- W Summon Range: 500 >>> 525
Ivern
- Q Jump Logic Adjusted
- W On-Hit Damage Applies to Allies
- Enemies in brush revealed
- E refreshes if no enemies hit
- Autos no longer miss when target leaves vision
- Total AD on attack: 90% >>> 100%
- Base AD + AD Growth: 66 +3.75 >>> 61 +3.25 (this is a buff considering the passive)
Kalista
- Q + E Damage increased to compensate for base AD changes
- Health Regen + Growth: 3.75+.55 >>> 4+.75
- Base Health: 574 >>> 600
- E Cooldown: 14-8 >>> 10-8
Rek'Sai
- Tremors Rate: 1.5s >>> 15-P
- Max Heal: 20-190 >>> 15-125 (+2%-12% max HP)
- Q CD: 4s >>> 4-2s
- Q Reveal Duration: 5s >>> 3s
Renekton
- ECD: 18-14s >>> 16-12s
- R CD: 120 >>> 120-80s
- R DPS: 50-150 >>> 60-180
Twisted Fate
- W CD: 8-6s >>> 6s
2) Champion nerfs
Aurelion Sol
- E Mana: 60-100 >>> 80-100
- E AP Ratio Per Sec: 25% >>> 20%
Amumu
- W Base Damage per Sec: 20 >>> 14
Aphelios
- Q AD Per Rank: 5-30 >>> 4.5-27
Jinx
- AS Growth: 1.36% >>> 1%
3) Champion Adjustments
Rell
- Midscope changes
4) System Buffs
Duskblade
- Damage Amp: 0-15% >>>0-20%
- Health Threshold for Max Dmg: 20% >>> 30%
Kraken Slayer
- Damage Type: Magic >>> Physical
- 20+ 60% Total AD + 45% AP >>> 35-85 + 65% Total AD + 60% AP
Moonstone Renewer
- Chain Heal: 20-35% >>> 20-40%
- Single Heal: 15-25% >>> 15-30%
Navori Quickblades
- Attack Damage: 60 >>> 65
- Ability Haste: 20 >>> 15
- Mythic Passive: 5 Ability Haste >>> 5 Attack Damage
Statikk Shiv
- Energize Damage: 60-170 >>> 80-190
- Minion Damage: 220% >>> 250%
5) System nerfs
Ardent Censer
- Bonus AS: 15-30% (ally level) >>> 20%
Echoes of Helia
- Healing Per Shard: 20-100 (lvl 1-18) >>> 20-100 (lvl 6-18)
- Damage Per Shardk: 30-200 (lvl 1-18) >>> 30-180 (lvl 6-18)
Runaan's Hurricane
- On-Hit Damage: 30 >>> 15
Galeforce
- Active Damage: 150-350 +250% Crit >>> 150-350+ 200% Crit
- Maximum Execute Damage: 160% >>> 150%
Youmuu's Ghostblade
- Bonus Lethality: 8-20 >>> 3-12
- Attack Damage: 55 >>> 50
- Haste: 20 >>> 15
- Distance Per Stack: 45 >>> 55
Stormrazer
- Energize Damage: 25+ 65%
- Total AD >>> 15+ 60% Total AD
League of Legends patch 13.11 is expected to go live next week. It will hit the Rift on May 31, 2023.