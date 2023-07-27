The League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals is just around the corner, as the LEC 2023 Summer Split Playoffs are about to wrap up in a few days. With the conclusion of the Summer Playoffs, the Season Finals will be the final regional competition of the year for the LEC. The tournament is the gateway to the League of Legends Worlds 2023 event.

Six teams will compete in the tournament to determine EMEA's representatives at the most prestigious international LoL esports event. This article will cover everything you need to know before the LEC 2023 Season Finals.

List of the teams participating in League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals

Out of the six teams, only four teams have guaranteed their spot in the LEC 2023 Season Finals. The four teams are:

G2 Esports

MAD Lions

Team BDS

SK Gaming

G2 Esports and MAD Lions are the first and second seeds, respectively, at the tournament. SK Gaming and Team BDS have accumulated enough championship points to qualify for the Season Finals. However, their seeding has not been determined as the Summer Split Playoffs are ongoing.

The final two spots are currently in contention among four teams. These include KOI, Team Heretics, Fnatic, and Excel Esports. KOI has been eliminated from the Summer Split, and their hopes to qualify for the Season Finals entirely rely on the results of the Summer Split Playoffs.

Excel Esports must win their match against the Team Heretics vs. Fnatic winner to qualify for the Season Finals. KOI will be in the Season Finals if they lose this game.

However, if Excel loses, they will be eliminated, and KOI will advance to the Season Finals. An Excel loss would also determine the complete seeding of the tournament, which includes Team BDS and Excel rounding out the upper bracket.

The winner of Team Heretics vs. Fnatic will automatically qualify for the Season Finals. They will also be guaranteed a top-four seed regardless of further results, which ensures a start in the upper bracket of the Season Finals.

League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals: Format

The LEC 2023 Season Finals will feature a double elimination bracket, with the seeding determined by the total championship points accumulated. The top four teams will start in the lower bracket, while the others will begin in the lower bracket. All eight matches will be best-of-fives.

The top three teams in the Season Finals automatically qualify for the League of Legends Worlds 2023 tournament. The fourth-placed team will be eligible for the Worlds Qualifying Series, where they will play a best-of-five series against the fourth-placed team from the LCS 2023 Summer Split Playoffs. The winner of this match advances to Worlds 2023.

League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals: Schedule and results

The LEC 2023 Season Finals will begin on August 19, 2023, and end on September 10, 2023. However, the full schedule for the tournament is yet to be released. G2 Esports and MAD Lions will be playing in the upper bracket against the teams that have placed third or fourth in championship points. This portion of the article will be regularly updated as more information is unveiled.

Where to watch League of Legends LEC 2023 Season Finals?

League of Legends esports fans can watch the LEC 2023 Season Finals live on the official LEC Twitch and YouTube channels. Alternatively, watch parties by popular streamers such as LS and IWDominate are also available for viewers to tune in.