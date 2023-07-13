League of Legends LCS 2023 Summer Split: Standings, schedule and more

The League of Legends LCS 2023 Summer Split's regular season is drawing to an end. After a tumultuous beginning with the player walkout, the league resumed normally. Eight teams will qualify for the playoffs stage of the Summer Split. In the bracket stage, the three best teams will qualify for the League of Legends 2023 Worlds. The fourth-placed team in the playoffs will face the fourth-placed team from EMEA's LEC 2023 Season Finals.

The Summer Split of the LCS has delivered some incredibly exciting games and has seen the rise of North American mid-laners such as TSM's David "Insanity" Challe and Eain "APA" Stearns.

The current standings of the League of Legends LCS 2023 Summer Split

After the conclusion of the first day in Week 5, three teams have locked in a playoffs spot leaving only five slots left. Cloud9, Evil Geniuses, and Golden Guardians will be making their second playoffs in the 2023 League of Legends LCS season. All three of these teams are also currently tied for the most wins in the regular season.

Team Name Current Record Win/Loss streak Cloud9 (Q) 9-4 1L Evil Geniuses (Q) 9-4 2L Golden Guardians (Q) 9-4 1W Team Liquid 8-5 3W TSM 7-6 4W Dignitas 6-7 1L NRG 6-7 2W 100 Thieves 5-8 3L FlyQuest 3-10 4L Immortals 3-10 1W

The LCS standings apart from these three teams are tightly packed with LCS rosters such as TSM, Dignitas, and NRG still in the running for playoffs. A notable outlier in the standings of the Summer Split is FlyQuest. They have been extremely disappointing so far and are far away from their glory days in the Spring Split.

Upcoming matches in the League of Legends LCS 2023 Summer Split

Only five gamedays remain in the Summer Split as the regular season is coming to a close. With the end of the split comes highly important games with significant implications for the rosters in playoffs and seeding as well.

The following tables will jot down the upcoming games that will be played in the Summer Split. All times are listed in PDT and every game will be held in the Riot Games Arena at Los Angeles.

Week 5 Day 2

The matches will take place on July 13, 2023. Important games fans should keep an eye out for include TSM vs Team Liquid and Cloud9 vs 100 Thieves.

Match Timing Match Winner NRG vs Dignitas 2:00 pm FlyQuest vs Evil Geniuses 3:00 pm TSM vs Team Liquid 4:00pm Cloud9 vs 100 Thieves 5:00pm Immortals vs Golden Guardians 6:00pm

Week 5 Day 3

The matches will take place on July 14, 2023. Evil Geniuses vs Cloud9 is the highlight game while 100 Thieves vs TSM is a pivotal game for both teams in the race for playoffs.

Match Timing Match Winner Team Liquid vs FlyQuest 2:00 pm 100 Thieves vs TSM 3:00 pm Golden Guardians vs NRG 4:00 pm Evil Geniuses vs Cloud9 5:00 pm Dignitas vs Immortals 6:00 pm

Week 6 Day 1

Match Timing Match Winner Immortals vs Evil Geniuses 2:00 pm Golden Guardians vs Team Liquid 3:00 pm FlyQuest vs TSM 4:00 pm NRG vs Cloud9 5:00 pm Dignitas vs 100 Thieves 6:00 pm

Week 6 Day 2

Match Timing Match Winner FlyQuest vs Immortals 2:00 pm TSM vs Cloud9 3:00 pm 100 Thieves vs NRG 4:00 pm Evil Geniuses vs Team Liquid 5:00 pm Golden Guardians vs Dignitas 6:00 pm

Week 6 Day 3

Match Timing Match Winner Immortals vs NRG 2:00 pm Evil Geniuses vs TSM 3:00 pm 100 Thieves vs Golden Guardians 4:00 pm Team Liquid vs Dignitas 5:00 pm Cloud9 vs FlyQuest 6:00 pm

Fans can watch the League of Legends LCS 2023 Summer Split on the official LCS Twitch and YouTube channels. Alternatively, popular watch parties conducted by co-streamers such as LS, Sneaky and IWDominate are also available.

This article will be updated after each gameday with the latest results and insights.

