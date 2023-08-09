League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs: Results, Round 2 matchups, and more

The first round of the LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs has now concluded, and Hanwha Life Esports and T1 emerged victorious. As the games were single-elimination, DRX and Dplus KIA are now eliminated from the split. However, they have already qualified for the LCK Regional Finals to potentially earn a seat at the League of Legends World Championship 2023.

This article will shed light on the results of the first round of the LCK playoffs, subsequent battles in Round 2, and many more facets.

League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Round 1 results

LCK Summer 2023 Playoffs Schedule (Image via LoL Esports)

Following a roller coaster ride in the LCK Summer 2023 Regular Season, KT Rolster and Gen.G. finished first and second, respectively, and booked their spots in the playoff's second round. Furthermore, Hanwha Life Esports chose DRX instead of T1 as their opponent in the first round because they finished in third place.

These are the Round 1 results in the LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs:

Match Winner Score Hanwha Life Esports vs. DRX Hanwha Life Esports 3-0 T1 vs. Dplus KIA T1 3-1

The first series was one-way traffic, as Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) completely decimated DRX. Although the latter put up a decent fight in the last game, it was not enough. HLE's Hwang "Kingen" Seong-hoon, Kim "Life" Jeong-min, and Kim "Zeka" Geon-woo were the MVPs.

Meanwhile, T1 vs. Dplus KIA was highly anticipated, and many analysts thought it would be a competitive series. Despite T1's recent drawbacks, including Faker's injury and an underwhelming Regular Season, they bounced back heavily and started the series with an upper hand. Ryu "Keria" Min-seok, Moon "Oner" Hyeon-joon, and Choi "Zeus" Woo-je were the MVPs of this series.

League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs: Round 2 Schedule

KORIZON @KorizonEsports [Official] @KTRolster_tw has chosen @T1LoL as their opponent tomorrow in Round 2 of the 2023 Summer Playoffs. @GenG will play against @HLEofficial.

Round 2 of the LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs will feature some intriguing matchups. Based on the rules, KT Rolster can choose their opponent, as they finished first in the Regular Season. Subsequently, Gen.G has to face the remaining team.

These are the Round 2 matchups in the LCK Summer 2023 Playoffs:

August 10, 2023

KT Rolster vs. T1

August 11, 2023

Gen.G vs. Hanwha Life Esports

KT Rolster made a brave move to choose T1 as their opponent in the LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs. That said, it can turn out to be a sensible choice because of T1's recent struggles. Alternatively, Gen.G is expected to have the upper hand against Hanwha Life Esports.

All of the Round 2 matchups are not elimination games. The winners will face off against each other in the Upper Bracket Final, while the losers will play an elimination game in the Lower Bracket Semifinal.