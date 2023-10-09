10 best ADC champions in League of Legends for Worlds 2023

League of Legends Worlds 2023 is set to kick off on October 10, 2023, with a face-off between Pacific's PSG Talon and Latin America's Rainbow7. 22 teams across various regions will convene at this prestigious event to determine the World Champion for this season. Notable teams to keep an eye out for include JD Gaming, Gen.G, and LNG Esports.

Every edition of the of the Worlds is played on a particular League of Legends patch. The prevailing meta is key to the hype and success of the tournament. ADCs are the primary damage dealers of the team and, as the name suggests, are expected to carry the rest of the squad. Some of the game's most iconic and elite players can be seen assuming this role. Ahead of Worlds 2023, here are the 10 best ADC champions that pro players are most likely going to pilot at the event.

Kai'Sa, Xayah, Caitlyn, and seven other strong ADC champions in League of Legends Worlds 2023

1) Ezreal

Ezreal, the Prodigal Explorer (Image via Riot Games)

Best Ezreal players in Worlds 2023: Aiming (KT Rolster), Carzzy (MAD Lions), Deft (Dplus KIA)

Aiming (KT Rolster), Carzzy (MAD Lions), Deft (Dplus KIA) Ezreal counters: Kai'Sa, Lucian

Ezreal has always been a comfort pick for many League of Legends athletes over the years. While he may not always be the strongest ADC in the meta, he has an extremely safe laning phase and the ability to take over games with few resources. This makes him a solid choice for teams looking to play towards the top half of the map.

With the meta starting to lean back towards engage supports, Ezreal's priority naturally rises as he has a reliable follow-up to their abilities and allows them to roam around the map to make plays. Additionally, Ezreal is in a really strong place in terms of damage output, making him a top choice in the ADC pool.

2) Kalista

Kalista, the Spear of Vengeance (Image via Riot Games)

Best Kalista players in Worlds 2023: Hans sama (G2 Esports), Ruler (JD Gaming)

Hans sama (G2 Esports), Ruler (JD Gaming) Kalista counters: Ashe, Senna

Kalista is a champion that has been a part of the pro meta for a long time. While she has fallen off in priority during certain periods, it is undeniable that Kalista is one of the most popular ADCs to dominate with and snowball games.

The champion's tendency to fall off in the late game and have lesser range compared to other hypercarries can be off-putting for teams looking to scale up. However, she still remains a solid choice for any team comp, thanks to her versatile ultimate and incredible kiting ability.

3) Senna

Senna, the Redeemer (Image via Riot Games)

Best Senna players in Worlds 2023: Ruler (JD Gaming), Deft (Dplus KIA)

Ruler (JD Gaming), Deft (Dplus KIA) Senna counters: Kai'Sa, Caitlyn

Senna's rise into the League of Legends Worlds 2023 as an ADC with strong potential has been interesting to observe. The Redeemer is usually deployed as a support in the ranked ladder, but her presence has been non-existent in this season's competitive scene. That may change with Worlds 2023, as "Fasting Senna" could be making a comeback.

"Fasting Senna" revolves around Senna collecting as many souls as possible while allowing beefier champions such as Sion and Tahm Kench to soak up all the farm. This leads to a very sturdy frontline and a reliable carry that infinitely scales.

While it may not be a priority pick for many teams at the tournament, do look out for potential surprises by rosters that tend to bring innovative stuff, such as G2 Esports and T1.

4) Draven

Draven, the Glorious Executioner (Image via Riot Games)

Best Draven players in Worlds 2023: Hans sama (G2 Esports), Aiming (KT Rolster)

Hans sama (G2 Esports), Aiming (KT Rolster) Draven counters: Varus, Lucian

Draven is the undisputed king of the ADCs when it comes to lane domination and snowballing the game out of control. The Executioner has the ability to cash in for huge amounts of gold with each kill and an oppressive early game. This makes him a top choice for bot lanes looking to score outright wins against their matchup. Draven's key issue kicks in when he cannot get ahead in the early game.

Draven's lackluster damage to multiple targets and reduced range make it imperative that he gets a strong start and remains ahead of the curve before getting outscaled. As such, world-class teams are more likely to pick him up to utilize him to the maximum potential at League of Legends Worlds 2023.

5) Ashe

Ashe, the Frost Archer (Image via Riot Games)

Best Ashe players in Worlds 2023: Elk (Bilibili Gaming), Berserker (Cloud9)

Elk (Bilibili Gaming), Berserker (Cloud9) Ashe counters: Draven, Ziggs

Ashe has been primarily used as a support in the 2023 League of Legends competitive meta. However, she may very well be back to her primary role ahead of Worlds 2023. The Avarosan Queen's incredible utility, paired with sustained damage, makes her an excellent complementary damage threat alongside the mid-laner.

Ashe tends to be a more supportive ADC, allowing more focus to be lent to other lanes to get them ahead. As such, Ashe can be expected to have a decent amount of priority at the event.

6) Ziggs

Ziggs, the Hexplosives Expert (Image via Riot Games)

Best Ziggs players in Worlds 2023: GALA (LNG Esports), Light (Weibo Gaming)

GALA (LNG Esports), Light (Weibo Gaming) Ziggs counters: Kalista, Samira

Ziggs is a very underrated pick in the current League of Legends ADC meta. He is an ideal answer to a lot of early-game lane dominators, such as Caitlyn and Draven, due to his superior range and zone-controlling capabilities. Additionally, Ziggs melts through towers, making tower platings and extra gold much easier to acquire.

Ziggs, being a champion that does magic damage, also opens up the playing field for the team to field attack damage champions in other lanes to catch opponents off-guard. Finally, his ability to flex into the mid-lane makes him a valuable pick in the current pro-play meta.

7) Xayah

Xayah, the Rebel (Image via Riot Games)

Best Xayah players in Worlds 2023: Ruler (JD Gaming), Gumayusi (T1), GALA (LNG Esports, Peyz (Gen.G), Elk (Bilibili Gaming)

Ruler (JD Gaming), Gumayusi (T1), GALA (LNG Esports, Peyz (Gen.G), Elk (Bilibili Gaming) Xayah counters: Sivir, Draven

Xayah is one of the most iconic champions in professional League of Legends. The Rebel has been a highly contested ADC pick for years now, thanks to her incredible damage output and versatile ultimate. Featherstorm, her ultimate, allows Xayah to be very aggressive while having a safety net to avoid certain death.

Often paired with Rakan and other engage supports, Xayah offers strong 2v2 fight opportunities and an excellent setup with her roots. Some of the most iconic plays in League of Legends have come from Xayah, and she will continue to be a staple pick at Worlds 2023.

8) Caitlyn

Caitlyn, the Sheriff of Piltover (Image via Riot Games)

Best Caitlyn players in Worlds 2023: Gumayusi (T1), Light (Weibo Gaming)

Gumayusi (T1), Light (Weibo Gaming) Caitlyn counters: Ziggs, Varus

Caitlyn has always been known as one of the most lane-dominant ADCs in League of Legends. She boasts the highest base attack range in the class, which makes her early game very oppressive when paired with supports such as Lux and Morgana.

Caitlyn's main weakness is her sub-par mid-game, but she makes up for it being a monstrous late-game carry capable of deleting enemies from a mile away.

Another one of Caitlyn's problems is her feast or famine playstyle. If she fails to get ahead and secure turret plates, she tends to fall behind in the mid-game compared to other bot lane carries. Regardless, Caitlyn can be expected to be seen as a potential counter pick to other meta ADCs, such as Kai'Sa at League of Legends Worlds 2023.

9) Nilah

Nilah, the Joy Unbound (Image via Riot Games)

Best Nilah players in Worlds 2023: Peyz (Gen.G), Light (Weibo Gaming)

Peyz (Gen.G), Light (Weibo Gaming) Nilah counters: Xayah, Caitlyn

Nilah is one of the latest ADCs to be released, and League of Legends athletes are still figuring out a way to successfully implement her kit. Nilah's primary weakness is her poor early game due to her reduced range and lackluster 2v2 potential. She makes up for this with her passive, which ensures that she and her support remain within touching distance of their opposition.

It is the mid to late game where Nilah truly shines and takes over games. Her incredibly strong ultimate, paired with absurd sustain and damage, makes her a scaling monstrosity that is impossible to deal with under certain circumstances. When paired with the right supports to navigate past the early game, Nilah can be a sleeper pick at League of Legends Worlds 2023.

10) Kai'Sa

Kai'Sa, the Daughter of the Void (Image via Riot Games)

Best Kai'Sa players in Worlds 2023: GALA (LNG Esports), Aiming (KT Rolster), Gumayusi (T1)

GALA (LNG Esports), Aiming (KT Rolster), Gumayusi (T1) Kai'Sa counters: Draven, Caitlyn

Kai'Sa, much like Xayah, has been in the League of Legends ADC meta ever since her release. The Void-based markswoman is widely picked for her exceptional mobility, hybrid damage, ability to melt through tanks, and jump on enemy carries. Her incredible flexibility in build paths and the agency she provides for players make her a comfort pick for many pros.

Kai'Sa will continue to be a top-notch pick at League of Legends Worlds 2023 and is likely to be paired with engage supports such as Rell, Rakan, and Alistar. Her strong 2v2 and great teamfight capabilities will ensure her recurring appearance in the pick and ban phase.