League of Legends patch 13.20 preview: Jinx buffs, Kai’Sa nerfs, massive jungle adjustments, and more

League of Legends patch 13.20 preview is live, and players can now check out the names of the champions who will receive changes. Patch 13.20 is one of the updates leading up to the pre-season. It will be implemented with solo-queue in mind rather than professional play. There are a lot of balance changes in store, and Riot Games will introduce a fair bit of nerfs, buffs, and adjustments.

Some of the biggest highlights of this patch are the buffs making their way to champions like Galio, Jinx, and Morgana, as well as the nerfs hitting Akshan, Kai’Sa, and Quinn.

Below is the list of all the champions who are expected to receive changes to League of Legends patch 13.20.

League of Legends patch 13.20 preview

Before moving to the list of changes, it’s important to note that the names mentioned below are tentative. Riot Games will test the changes out in the League of Legends PBE before shipping them with the official update next week.

1) Champion buffs

Galio

Jinx

Milio

Morgana

Ziggs

Galio and Ziggs have been suffering in both the mid and bot lanes. Hence, it’s not surprising that Riot Games will give them some quality-of-life updates next week.

2) Champion Nerfs

Akshan

Bel’Veth

Kai’Sa

Quinn

Zed

Kai’Sa’s Umbral build will receive extensive nerfs this time around. Riot Games has mentioned that the new build path has been incredibly effective for the ADC, and they will be toning her down a bit in 13.20

3) Champion Adjustments

K’Sante

4) System Buffs

Blighting Jewel

Youmuu’s Ghostblade

5) System nerfs

Duskblade

6) System Adjustments

Lord Dominik’s Regards

7) Jungle Adjustments

Smite

Jungle Avatarr Updates

Jungle Smite health

Scuttle Crab Health/Rewards

Jungler Healing

Anti-Poaching

Minion XP Penalty

Doran’s/Support Starting Item

Waterwalking Nerf

Jungle will be getting another overhaul in the season 14 pre-season.

8) Anti Snowball Adjustments

Individual Dragon Rewards

Dragon Soul

Rift Herald Gold

Death Timers

Turret PLates

Runes

Baron HP

League of Legends patch 13.20 will be released next week. It’s expected to go live on the Summoner’s Rift on October 11, 2023, right after Worlds kicks off.