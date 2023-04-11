League of Legends patch 13.08 preview: Garen and Ezreal buffs, Aurelion Sol nerfs, and more

The League of Legends patch 13.08 preview is now live. It looks like the upcoming update will bring a number of changes and meta shifts to the game.

Some champions have their names on the buff list this time around, as the developers are looking to bring more picks into the meta. The highlights include the buffs making their way to Nidalee, Lillia, Ezreal, and Garen.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon MSI Patch 13.8!



The meta is looking pretty good overall. We're adding a few more champs into the Jungle meta and addressing some weak/strong outliers for Solo Q (ASol, J4, Garen, Janna).



Certain picks like the Jarvan, Malphite, and Rakan will be on the receiving end of some nerfs in the upcoming patch, along with Aurelion Sol, with adjustments hitting Cosmic Drive.

When talking about League of Legends patch 13.08, Riot Games stated:

League of Legends patch 13.08 preview

Before moving on to the list of changes that have been proposed for the update next week, it’s important to note that the names mentioned are tentative and may not reflect entirely in the final update.

Riot Games will try out the changes on the League of Legends PBE servers before officially shipping them with the final patch next week.

1) Champion Buffs:

Nidalee

Lillia

Poppy

Leona

Alistar

Ezreal

Janna

Garen

Kha’Zix

Zoe

Kog’Maw

Ezreal and Lillia have been struggling quite a bit in the season 13 meta. While they were enjoying a decent pick rate before, their priority dropped significantly in recent weeks, both in pro play and standard matchmaking. With patch 13.08, Riot Games will be looking to bring them back into the meta once again.

2) Champion Nerfs

Rakan

Jarvan

Malphite

Aurelion Sol

Aurelion Sol will be receiving another set of nerfs this time around. His new reworked kit is still very difficult to counter during the laning phase and in tale-game teamfights. Hopefully, Riot Games will be able to make him more balanced in the new update.

3) System Adjustments

Cosmic Drive

League of Legends patch 13.08 is scheduled to go live next week and is expected to hit the servers on April 19, 2023.

