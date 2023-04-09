When does League of Legends Season 13 ranked Split 1 end and Split 2 begin?

From Season 13 onwards, League of Legends is set to divide its entire ranked season into two parts. This was confirmed by the developers during their first-ever blog post in January 2023. As it happens, the first half of the ranked season is only 100 days away from ending and the second half is about to begin. Hence, the exact time when ranked Split 1 ends and Split 2 begins for Season 13 has been listed in this article.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends Get ready for a mid-season shakeup.



On July 17 at 23:59 CST, your rank will reset and Split 2 of the ranked season will begin, so keep on climbing 🫡 Get ready for a mid-season shakeup.On July 17 at 23:59 CST, your rank will reset and Split 2 of the ranked season will begin, so keep on climbing 🫡 https://t.co/bNoIqKDOWU

This particular system was put in place to provide players with more incentives to continue playing the game later during the season.

League of Legends Season 13 ranked Split 1 ends on July 17

The first half of League of Legends Season 13, also known as Split 1, will come to an end at 23:59 CST on July 17, 2023. This means that from July 18, 2023, onwards, ranked Split 2 will begin across the world.

As a result, once Split 1 ends, there will be a soft reset to the ranked ladder within the game. The ranks that players obtain by the end of Split 1 will decay a bit and they will have to start a fresh grind from Split 2 onwards.

However, this decay will not be to the same extent as the one during the start of a new season. For instance, if players reach Grandmaster by the end of Split 1, they will be pushed down to Master or, at most, Diamond, at the beginning of Split 2.

Ben Forbes @draggles @LeagueOfLegends



thanks for heads up @LoLDev a date months in advance? who are you and what have you done with league of legendsthanks for heads up @LeagueOfLegends @LoLDev a date months in advance? who are you and what have you done with league of legendsthanks for heads up ❤️

This system was introduced in League of Legends season 13 to provide one with a reason to stick to the game. The developers felt that once players reach their peak, which happens fairly quickly, they stop and play just enough matches to prevent the decay.

Obviously, this makes sense as there is no incentive to keep grinding ranked games unless someone is willing to play professionally. However, from Season 13 onwards, since players will be pushed down a bit during mid-season, they will have to start the grind once again.

This is simply an experiment as depending on the results, the developers will introduce further changes to splitting the ranked season in two in the years to come.

Poll : 0 votes